Music
Red Bull Spiral: DDG, Baby Rich and 2Rare freestyle lyrics
Red Bull Spiral invites 3-4 MCs to Red Bull’s Los Angeles recording studio to collaborate on a one-of-a-kind cypher.
The cypher is filmed in one continuous take, making it challenging for even the most seasoned artists to stay cool under pressure and deliver perfect bars as the camera spins through the studio, capturing every movement.
Watch Season 2, Episode 3 of Red Bull Spiral below and follow along with the lyrics from DDG, Baby Rich and 2Rare.
DDG
man, f*** what n***** saying becuz I already know that i’m that n****,
bank account on 8 figures,
every month it get bigger
why they keep talking on the net
And they don’t know nun,
he talking crazy on the net his profile don’t show nun
the cullinan was 4 hun,
I died the hair blonde, n***** start to feel like gohan OK
I ain’t been broke in so long,
since n***** had the fro on,
got hunnids in the Goyard, OK
they ain’t wanna let me in , Said f*** it let me bo guard,
they cap about the music real n***** know I go hard,
seen a opp at tyga party, n***** pulled his h** card,
got acres in the crib it look like blueface it’s a school yard
like a 8th of a verse i’m on 2 bars,
i’m geekin got me playing wit her p**** like a guitar,
on chase banking my account is lookin bizarre,
the s*** that’s on my wrist gon cost a house that come wit 4 cars
Baby Rich
I went thru her phone that was a b**** move
but i’m so glad I did cause now I know just how that b**** move
I don’t trust a soul so this microphone I vent to
ain’t have no valentine let me tell you bout the girls I been thru
lea she was cool but she was stuck up on her last dude
tiffany need a suger daddy all her bills was past due
keke eat fast food all the time but with me she want that waygu,
prada shoes, n**** so damn fly look like he jet blue
okay alabama to la
penthouse so big they think a n**** moving that weight
moncler in the summer time cause i’m really having my way
bad b**** like kim k got a n**** feeling like ye on god
ain’t scared of no diamond tester
vvs in all my bezels
dripping in some polyester
feel like Kai Cenat go live with a b**** and boot her after
give a n**** wings like red bull send em to god faster
2Rare
All freak s*** aside
My money tall like 6’9”
My homie don’t want no generational wealth
That n**** want gen 5’s
I know your favorite month october n**** yo type u the scary kind
All them n***** hide
N in the living room you can die
I'm like bye hater
u the type to hit me up then say high later
Don’t try and add me up
You gon be better off really doin ya time tables
We only fire sticks around here n**** nobody don’t buy cable
Uh
Cuz they love my money
they don’t say I hate you
Cause my left pockets got pink faces
right pockets got blues in it
Ion do s*** on the d low
Imma boss man and my crew winning
Got a new check and a AP I smile just like duke dennis
Talking out the mouth till they get a knuckle sandwich with they tooth in it
Let’s get it