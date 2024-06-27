Red Bull Spiral: DDG, Baby Rich and 2Rare freestyle lyrics

Red Bull Spiral invites 3-4 MCs to Red Bull’s Los Angeles recording studio to collaborate on a one-of-a-kind cypher.

The cypher is filmed in one continuous take, making it challenging for even the most seasoned artists to stay cool under pressure and deliver perfect bars as the camera spins through the studio, capturing every movement.

Watch Season 2, Episode 3 of Red Bull Spiral below and follow along with the lyrics from DDG, Baby Rich and 2Rare.

DDG

man, f*** what n***** saying becuz I already know that i’m that n****,

bank account on 8 figures,

every month it get bigger

why they keep talking on the net

And they don’t know nun,

he talking crazy on the net his profile don’t show nun

the cullinan was 4 hun,

I died the hair blonde, n***** start to feel like gohan OK

I ain’t been broke in so long,

since n***** had the fro on,

got hunnids in the Goyard, OK

they ain’t wanna let me in , Said f*** it let me bo guard,

they cap about the music real n***** know I go hard,

seen a opp at tyga party, n***** pulled his h** card,

got acres in the crib it look like blueface it’s a school yard

like a 8th of a verse i’m on 2 bars,

i’m geekin got me playing wit her p**** like a guitar,

on chase banking my account is lookin bizarre,

the s*** that’s on my wrist gon cost a house that come wit 4 cars

Baby Rich

I went thru her phone that was a b**** move

but i’m so glad I did cause now I know just how that b**** move

I don’t trust a soul so this microphone I vent to

ain’t have no valentine let me tell you bout the girls I been thru

lea she was cool but she was stuck up on her last dude

tiffany need a suger daddy all her bills was past due

keke eat fast food all the time but with me she want that waygu,

prada shoes, n**** so damn fly look like he jet blue

okay alabama to la

penthouse so big they think a n**** moving that weight

moncler in the summer time cause i’m really having my way

bad b**** like kim k got a n**** feeling like ye on god

ain’t scared of no diamond tester

vvs in all my bezels

dripping in some polyester

feel like Kai Cenat go live with a b**** and boot her after

give a n**** wings like red bull send em to god faster

2Rare

All freak s*** aside

My money tall like 6’9”

My homie don’t want no generational wealth

That n**** want gen 5’s

I know your favorite month october n**** yo type u the scary kind

All them n***** hide

N in the living room you can die

I'm like bye hater

u the type to hit me up then say high later

Don’t try and add me up

You gon be better off really doin ya time tables

We only fire sticks around here n**** nobody don’t buy cable

Uh

Cuz they love my money

they don’t say I hate you

Cause my left pockets got pink faces

right pockets got blues in it

Ion do s*** on the d low

Imma boss man and my crew winning

Got a new check and a AP I smile just like duke dennis

Talking out the mouth till they get a knuckle sandwich with they tooth in it

Let’s get it