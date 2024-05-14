Red Bull Spiral S2 E2: Earthgang, Cozz and Lute freestyle lyrics

Red Bull Spiral invites 3-4 MCs to Red Bull’s Los Angeles recording studio to collaborate on a one-of-a-kind cypher.

The cypher is filmed in one continuous take, making it challenging for even the most seasoned artists to stay cool under pressure and deliver perfect bars as the camera spins through the studio, capturing every movement.

Watch Season 2, Episode 2 of Red Bull Spiral below and follow along with the lyrics from Earthgang , Cozz and Lute .

Johnny Venus

You know I’m in a industry where n****s often lie

Where the price of fame is high

S*** might even cost ya life.

I know lust will bring you pain

I know trust will bring you gains

I know millions gone reveal if your nasty heart still the name.

My butterfly f*** it if they can’t eye the fact that you changed.

Just spread yo wings flap flap flap flap flap right over them plain Jane m*************.

Don’t waste yo time with them blending in when You know you chosen (f*** it)

Why is you giving your gems to them who ain’t got no safe to hold ya.

Why you begging for permission when you know that they can’t control ya.

The day my diary come out it’s going number 1

Alicia Keys and Swizz cheese we set for life huh

I don’t two step I don’t do press just to impress your thumbs.

You lucky if we cross paths

ain’t really tryna collab

My mind is crystal clear you got open too many tabs.

Yeah my purpose divine

And my sex is sublime.

Truly Humble Under GOD

What’s Up Slime

Cozz

My drive and engines working worked hours around so many stars

Surprised my liver working the way I’m around so many bars

Scratched lines on a itching surface

The dirt so many scars

I find that diggin further scares cowards

I smile when envy calls

Just Like that N****

Splurging to purchase houses committing fraud

I’d like to mention, hats off to Matt

For showing cole any cozz

Cuz I’m from where it’s certain it’s curtains

We don’t beat any odds

But now I’m sittin perfect in Turks n cakes round a pretty broad

pain turned to planes, I was sure this hurt

Was gon get me far

Names turn to aim that’s claimed from the squirt of semi autos

When they heard that cozz from south central they thought he must bang

but I record and just eat rappers this is a muckbang

From south central to stages in sold out arenas

The real LA not Altadena

They looked for cozz but they found the demon

I’m bouta leap from

The, edge of this cliff n drown in this brown tequila

He Picky with the, women and the liquor he drink up

Uh yea

And that’s why you’ll never convince me

To ever root for the mavericks cuz I don’t fuck with no wiskey (nowitzki)

But in Dallas I do damage them b****es miss me

It’s okay though

But baby girl just leave ya heart behind you

I get brain and that’s it I call it smart and final

Before you f***** judge show me that perfect man

But my only father is my judge, I’m feelin like I’m Carlton M***********

Lute

Been ducking and dodging

Come with the bars like I work for Verizon

You caught me off guard in my dreams

Now I wake up to brand new horizons

Lately a n**** been shining

Look at myself in the mirror

Cause some days I need some reminding

My reflection, my complexion, my perspective is beautiful

Down to my hair to my cuticles

I’ve been that n**** since cartoons and Juicy Juice

I don’t even fight no more I just been on (like do do do)

But I don’t like talking about guns in my verses

You live by that s*** then you die by that s***

The power of manifestation

I’d rather just talk about getting up out of this b****

Rather just talk about me on an island and plotting on how to stay rich

Shoutout to Mavi and Ruby young n****s up out of this b****

Glad I kept moving cause there have been times that I wanted to quit

Like an ACL I was torn

Stuck between pushing an album or giving me time

To mourn the death of my father, the thought of my daughter

A n**** was scorned, a villain was born

So I squared up like Tyson

Took one to the chest like Bryce Young

Getting my respect where I’m from

Cause n****s get checked where I’m from

N****s get checked where I’m from

N****s get check (x5)

Doctur Dot

Don’t send no long or cryptic texts

That's how you lose my respect

Steady stand on what I said

I ain’t gotta deflect

As God as my witness

Want all the smoke

I’m out of syringes

I float through them b****es

You choking on biscuits

I’m raking up baskets

Actively glitching

I’m dodging them pathogens

Nasty lil’ b****es

I knocked up my girl

We having a princess

I stay in her stomach

And I never ask for half of the rent check

Start a super late eurekas from the s*** that I’ve been said

Force of nature killing me

Won’t stop me

Really got more copies than they wanted to admit

But yet and still they all around me

I’ve been building up an army

I’ve been getting into farming

This artillery's alarming

Ready for whatever’s coming

I done paid off all my karma

I had lunches with Kamala

Prayed before she leaves the office

She expunge some of these charges

WowGr8 Doctur Dot

I’m the last honest artist

If I ain’t s***

I ain’t nothing

I be laughing at them offers (ha ha ha)

Don’t let them make me heartless