Red Bull Spiral S2 E2: Earthgang, Cozz and Lute freestyle lyrics

Red Bull Spiral invites 3-4 MCs to Red Bull’s Los Angeles recording studio to collaborate on a one-of-a-kind cypher.
The cypher is filmed in one continuous take, making it challenging for even the most seasoned artists to stay cool under pressure and deliver perfect bars as the camera spins through the studio, capturing every movement.
Johnny Venus
You know I’m in a industry where n****s often lie
Where the price of fame is high
S*** might even cost ya life.
I know lust will bring you pain
I know trust will bring you gains
I know millions gone reveal if your nasty heart still the name.
My butterfly f*** it if they can’t eye the fact that you changed.
Just spread yo wings flap flap flap flap flap right over them plain Jane m*************.
Don’t waste yo time with them blending in when You know you chosen (f*** it)
Why is you giving your gems to them who ain’t got no safe to hold ya.
Why you begging for permission when you know that they can’t control ya.
The day my diary come out it’s going number 1
Alicia Keys and Swizz cheese we set for life huh
I don’t two step I don’t do press just to impress your thumbs.
You lucky if we cross paths
ain’t really tryna collab
My mind is crystal clear you got open too many tabs.
Yeah my purpose divine
And my sex is sublime.
Truly Humble Under GOD
What’s Up Slime
Cozz
My drive and engines working worked hours around so many stars
Surprised my liver working the way I’m around so many bars
Scratched lines on a itching surface
The dirt so many scars
I find that diggin further scares cowards
I smile when envy calls
Just Like that N****
Splurging to purchase houses committing fraud
I’d like to mention, hats off to Matt
For showing cole any cozz
Cuz I’m from where it’s certain it’s curtains
We don’t beat any odds
But now I’m sittin perfect in Turks n cakes round a pretty broad
pain turned to planes, I was sure this hurt
Was gon get me far
Names turn to aim that’s claimed from the squirt of semi autos
When they heard that cozz from south central they thought he must bang
but I record and just eat rappers this is a muckbang
From south central to stages in sold out arenas
The real LA not Altadena
They looked for cozz but they found the demon
I’m bouta leap from
The, edge of this cliff n drown in this brown tequila
He Picky with the, women and the liquor he drink up
Uh yea
And that’s why you’ll never convince me
To ever root for the mavericks cuz I don’t fuck with no wiskey (nowitzki)
But in Dallas I do damage them b****es miss me
It’s okay though
But baby girl just leave ya heart behind you
I get brain and that’s it I call it smart and final
Before you f***** judge show me that perfect man
But my only father is my judge, I’m feelin like I’m Carlton M***********
Lute
Been ducking and dodging
Come with the bars like I work for Verizon
You caught me off guard in my dreams
Now I wake up to brand new horizons
Lately a n**** been shining
Look at myself in the mirror
Cause some days I need some reminding
My reflection, my complexion, my perspective is beautiful
Down to my hair to my cuticles
I’ve been that n**** since cartoons and Juicy Juice
I don’t even fight no more I just been on (like do do do)
But I don’t like talking about guns in my verses
You live by that s*** then you die by that s***
The power of manifestation
I’d rather just talk about getting up out of this b****
Rather just talk about me on an island and plotting on how to stay rich
Shoutout to Mavi and Ruby young n****s up out of this b****
Glad I kept moving cause there have been times that I wanted to quit
Like an ACL I was torn
Stuck between pushing an album or giving me time
To mourn the death of my father, the thought of my daughter
A n**** was scorned, a villain was born
So I squared up like Tyson
Took one to the chest like Bryce Young
Getting my respect where I’m from
Cause n****s get checked where I’m from
N****s get checked where I’m from
N****s get check (x5)
Doctur Dot
Don’t send no long or cryptic texts
That's how you lose my respect
Steady stand on what I said
I ain’t gotta deflect
As God as my witness
Want all the smoke
I’m out of syringes
I float through them b****es
You choking on biscuits
I’m raking up baskets
Actively glitching
I’m dodging them pathogens
Nasty lil’ b****es
I knocked up my girl
We having a princess
I stay in her stomach
And I never ask for half of the rent check
Start a super late eurekas from the s*** that I’ve been said
Force of nature killing me
Won’t stop me
Really got more copies than they wanted to admit
But yet and still they all around me
I’ve been building up an army
I’ve been getting into farming
This artillery's alarming
Ready for whatever’s coming
I done paid off all my karma
I had lunches with Kamala
Prayed before she leaves the office
She expunge some of these charges
WowGr8 Doctur Dot
I’m the last honest artist
If I ain’t s***
I ain’t nothing
I be laughing at them offers (ha ha ha)
Don’t let them make me heartless