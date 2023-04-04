Red Bull Spiral Episode 2: Kalan.FrFr, KenTheMan and Baby Tate

Based on the popular Japanese format, Red Bull Rasen, Red Bull Spiral invites 3-4 MCs to Red Bull’s Los Angeles recording studio to collaborate on a one-of-a-kind cypher.
Filmed in one continuous take, Red Bull Spiral challenges even the most seasoned artists to stay cool under pressure and deliver perfect bars as the camera spins through the studio, capturing every movement.
On the heels of announcing the debut episode of Red Bull Spiral featuring LA-crew Coast Contra, Red Bull brings a new, distinctive slate of hip-hop artists to its latest episode with KenTheMan, Kalan.FrFr and Baby Tate taking over the Red Bull Spiral studio.
KenTheMan, Kalan.FrFr and Baby Tate are no stranger to the Red Bull mic having performed on the Red Bull 60 Second Freestyle series.
But for the first time ever they’re sharing the studio to deliver perfectly timed bars, seamless transitions, and animated flows – all captured in one take.
Watch the full episode out now on Red Bull 1520.