Red Bull Spiral: Gloss Up, Rican Da Menace and Lady XO freestyle lyrics

Red Bull Spiral invites 3-4 MCs to Red Bull’s Los Angeles recording studio to collaborate on a one-of-a-kind cypher.

The cypher is filmed in one continuous take, making it challenging for even the most seasoned artists to stay cool under pressure and deliver perfect bars as the camera spins through the studio, capturing every movement.

Watch Episode 7 of Red Bull Spiral above and follow along with the lyrics from Gloss Up , Rican Da Menace and Lady XO .

Rican Da Menace

Pull up in a lamb bare face got em hooked

If she'ont like me pry cus her n**** got took

better double up yo budget calling Rican tryna book

I started off wit NUN now Lor Rican got em Shook

Logs Rapping Fashion I be getting money 3 ways

How a Yung Baltimore B**** ona PJ

N***** in my DM spitting Game like it’s EA

BROKE no PLAN a** n***** call em prepaid :(

Better read the room u can’t tell u wit a boss ?

I aint p*********** but jus kno dis p**** Cost

New Givenchy heels I be stepping wit some confidence

Sleeping wit dat broke n**** dat HEARTACHE was yo consequence

Dis a kilo dis ain’t 700 on my neck

They talking bout jewelry lose value who da f*** gone take it back

I’m da Dior don put dat shit on from shoulders to the floor

Custom drip what I got on

You can’t find dis in da store

What ova bitch you know out here dats poppin more s*** den me

I aint clubbin if I’m out just know dat I got paid a fee

Lotta n***** dont like me cus I’m the b**** that ain’t going

Lotta times it was dark I beat the odds and started glowing

Remember doing nails on CHARLES street and thought this ain’t for me

The next day made a dime and ain’t look back

I f***** up the streets

It’s bout time a b**** come in a game and talk bout real s***

They throwing shots at me like a doctor but I don’t Phil s***

Got dese n***** sour

Lemon diamonds in my chain

And my outfit fresh as hell

But I ain’t wash it wit no gain

B****** wanna walk in my shoes but would trip over my laces

They ain’t wanna give me a spot I came in and had to take it

Gloss Up

I'm a long way from Memphis now I'm in LA

If he ain’t tryna get to the money ain’t tryna parlay

Nothing tryna beat time my momma said it don't wait

Any beat I get on,

4 plus 4 b**** I 8

Remember I used to ride busses now I’m sliding V8

Finna go see this man about a horse ain’t talking V8

And if I let him hit it, make him slurp it like a V8

We so up right now I told my family “We straight”

When you from the hood red lights mean Go

And I’d rather thug alone I don’t gotta mingle

B**** my heart so cold I could buy a mink coat

They said I couldn't rap but I got bars like soap

They been asking where I'm at I been on these h*** head

Never been a bird but I been getting to that bread

Getting to that bread leaving n***** on read

Went and got some LIPO but this a** home fed

And if you got a BBL b**** you still bad

It be the ones who can't afford it that be going out sad

All up under my post

Get a broom, Mop h***

Why you so concerned about my body this is not yours

Talkin’ bout Love yourself

Love yourself and get your s*** fixed

I feel good and comfortable

You hiding in pics

Ima take it to the booth then troll the trolls

Y’all hating let's be real, I'm all you h*** goals

Lady XO

Chillin’ with my feet up while I’m waitin’ on a reup

Said he need that pressure pack I told em come and see us

You lookin’ like you strugglin’ I wouldn’t wanna be ya

Hate a b**** who talkin’ tough we all know you got beat up

Tell em merch it

If they want beef so bad it’s up with us

Goof a** think he got one up

Don’t make me have to show you some

What

I get that and I triple up

All this work must weigh a ton

Think you could move that in a month

I be whippin’ fast hope I don’t crash this b**** my bad

But I just get into bag it’s like I don’t know how to act

They be cappin’ you not facts I’m from the raq so it’s no bap

Put that pressure on his a** and then let’s see if he could last

Why he starin’ at me like that baby I be nonchalant

Hit that corner tires screechin’ down the block I made it hot

You was cool until you t’d up I know I get that a lot

I got blicky if it’s sticky promise this ain’t what you want

Rollin’ up that doja I’m just thinkin’ what I told em

Put a switchy on the whip if any hemi want some smoke

Lemme focus booted up they try to act like they don’t notice

I already ran it up

The rest is just a bonus to me