Red Bull Spiral: Gloss Up, Rican Da Menace and Lady XO freestyle lyrics

Red Bull Spiral invites 3-4 MCs to Red Bull’s Los Angeles recording studio to collaborate on a one-of-a-kind cypher.
The cypher is filmed in one continuous take, making it challenging for even the most seasoned artists to stay cool under pressure and deliver perfect bars as the camera spins through the studio, capturing every movement.
Watch Episode 7 of Red Bull Spiral above and follow along with the lyrics from Gloss Up, Rican Da Menace and Lady XO.
Rican Da Menace
Pull up in a lamb bare face got em hooked
If she'ont like me pry cus her n**** got took
better double up yo budget calling Rican tryna book
I started off wit NUN now Lor Rican got em Shook
Logs Rapping Fashion I be getting money 3 ways
How a Yung Baltimore B**** ona PJ
N***** in my DM spitting Game like it’s EA
BROKE no PLAN a** n***** call em prepaid :(
Better read the room u can’t tell u wit a boss ?
I aint p*********** but jus kno dis p**** Cost
New Givenchy heels I be stepping wit some confidence
Sleeping wit dat broke n**** dat HEARTACHE was yo consequence
Dis a kilo dis ain’t 700 on my neck
They talking bout jewelry lose value who da f*** gone take it back
I’m da Dior don put dat shit on from shoulders to the floor
Custom drip what I got on
You can’t find dis in da store
What ova bitch you know out here dats poppin more s*** den me
I aint clubbin if I’m out just know dat I got paid a fee
Lotta n***** dont like me cus I’m the b**** that ain’t going
Lotta times it was dark I beat the odds and started glowing
Remember doing nails on CHARLES street and thought this ain’t for me
The next day made a dime and ain’t look back
I f***** up the streets
It’s bout time a b**** come in a game and talk bout real s***
They throwing shots at me like a doctor but I don’t Phil s***
Got dese n***** sour
Lemon diamonds in my chain
And my outfit fresh as hell
But I ain’t wash it wit no gain
B****** wanna walk in my shoes but would trip over my laces
They ain’t wanna give me a spot I came in and had to take it
Gloss Up
I'm a long way from Memphis now I'm in LA
If he ain’t tryna get to the money ain’t tryna parlay
Nothing tryna beat time my momma said it don't wait
Any beat I get on,
4 plus 4 b**** I 8
Remember I used to ride busses now I’m sliding V8
Finna go see this man about a horse ain’t talking V8
And if I let him hit it, make him slurp it like a V8
We so up right now I told my family “We straight”
When you from the hood red lights mean Go
And I’d rather thug alone I don’t gotta mingle
B**** my heart so cold I could buy a mink coat
They said I couldn't rap but I got bars like soap
They been asking where I'm at I been on these h*** head
Never been a bird but I been getting to that bread
Getting to that bread leaving n***** on read
Went and got some LIPO but this a** home fed
And if you got a BBL b**** you still bad
It be the ones who can't afford it that be going out sad
All up under my post
Get a broom, Mop h***
Why you so concerned about my body this is not yours
Talkin’ bout Love yourself
Love yourself and get your s*** fixed
I feel good and comfortable
You hiding in pics
Ima take it to the booth then troll the trolls
Y’all hating let's be real, I'm all you h*** goals
Lady XO
Chillin’ with my feet up while I’m waitin’ on a reup
Said he need that pressure pack I told em come and see us
You lookin’ like you strugglin’ I wouldn’t wanna be ya
Hate a b**** who talkin’ tough we all know you got beat up
Tell em merch it
If they want beef so bad it’s up with us
Goof a** think he got one up
Don’t make me have to show you some
What
I get that and I triple up
All this work must weigh a ton
Think you could move that in a month
I be whippin’ fast hope I don’t crash this b**** my bad
But I just get into bag it’s like I don’t know how to act
They be cappin’ you not facts I’m from the raq so it’s no bap
Put that pressure on his a** and then let’s see if he could last
Why he starin’ at me like that baby I be nonchalant
Hit that corner tires screechin’ down the block I made it hot
You was cool until you t’d up I know I get that a lot
I got blicky if it’s sticky promise this ain’t what you want
Rollin’ up that doja I’m just thinkin’ what I told em
Put a switchy on the whip if any hemi want some smoke
Lemme focus booted up they try to act like they don’t notice
I already ran it up
The rest is just a bonus to me