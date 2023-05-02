Buddy, LaRussell and Nana
© JD Deputat
Red Bull Spiral Episode 3: LaRussell, Buddy and Nana

The full episode of Red Bull Spiral is out now on Red Bull 1520.
By Riley Hunter
The Bay meets LA in the latest episode of Red Bull Spiral featuring the Bay Area’s own LaRussell, joined by LA-based rappers and friends, Buddy and Nana.
Filmed in one continuous take, Red Bull Spiral challenges even the most seasoned artists to stay cool under pressure and deliver perfect bars as the camera spins through the studio, capturing every movement.
Watch LaRussell, Buddy and Nana spit their stories on the mic from their lessons learned as independent artists and individual journeys to the top of the hip-hop game.
The full episode of Red Bull Spiral is out now on Red Bull 1520.
