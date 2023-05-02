Red Bull Spiral Episode 3: LaRussell, Nana and Buddy freestyle lyrics

Red Bull Spiral invites 3-4 MCs to Red Bull’s Los Angeles recording studio to collaborate on a one-of-a-kind cypher.
The cypher is filmed in one continuous take, making it challenging even for the most seasoned artists to stay cool under pressure and deliver perfect bars as the camera spins through the studio, capturing every movement.
Watch Episode 3 of Red Bull Spiral below and follow along the lyrics with LaRussell, Nana and Buddy.
LaRussell
...look at the rose now
Missed the bigger picture gotta look at me pose now
Supacolor transfers on all of my clothes now
They ain't take my business advice, they closed now
We just gettin started
How we turn L's into B's?
GXG Rates
We shipping it overseas
I built a platform to sell tickets with ease
And y'all n***** still payin Ticketmaster fees?
Y'all n***** still taking royalty deals?
I guess they'll never know how splittin royalties feel 🤷🏾♂️
Crazy how many good people loyalty killed
.......
I just gotta laugh at it
When it's in ya reach it be hard not grab at it
I know how it feel tho
Had my own case of it
Hard to turn ya back on certain shit when you the face of it
GC Merch we shipping it cross the globe
Give me the same high as cooking it on the stove
Check the Pollstar
1,200 tickets sold
Them 5k offers gettin old
You don't see my worth now
Came out the dirt
Make em wanna save the earth now
It's a yearly salary just to get a verse now
It's priceless tho
Nana
Niggas put the battery in me it’s go time
I climb a mountain with my hands tied the whole time
The road to riches reap the benefits in no time/
I drop jewels from my mental boy that’s a gold mine
I started jotting down these sentences in ‘09
The judge was handing those out freedom was no sign
G told me a man with vision will never go blind
Intuition is there even when my vision’s impaired yeah
Running from demons I was stuck in a trance
Back at Dorsey High School before the bucket was tan
Leaping fences in a single bound scuffing my vans
One time on my heels a knife tucked in my pants
Adams Blvd shots rang we ducked then we ran
Mother’s high blood pressure had her suffering damn
Going through the trial and error till I stuck with a plan
Now everywhere I go they f*** with ya man up with them hands
I put an end to em that’s at the bare minimum
So f*** around and I’ll turn this pen into a pendulum
Leave you whole split that the dock will have to zip
I know loyalty is limited but still I never trip
Don’t need no n**** to spot me boy I know that God got me
I could pull my own weight off the strength I just lift
$8 verification n**** go get a job
I don’t wear fear on my sleeves n****, fear of God
If n***** like it then the hoes gone love it
I’m out for this cake a 9-to-5 won’t cut it
I said, if n***** like it then the hoes gone love it
I’m out for the cake a 9-to-5 won’t cut it
Buddy
I asked for a bucket of chicken Red Bull gave me wings
If you shut up and listen you might learn a couple things
I was stuck in detention made a list of all my dreams
Now I’m up in the building and I’m coming for the cream
It’s me the one and only
The man the myth the legend
The super ghetto reverend
Came to give you blessings
Ever since an adolescent had divine presence
Don’t got to break a sweat to break a record
They say it’s hard to rap tight over wack beats
I’m that neat
This ain’t nothin dog you shoulda seen me last week
When I’m in Tokyo I go for broke it’s not a joke
These Japanese jeans got me feeling like the hulk
Brolic, I like pasta with garlic
Wake ya game up you boys acting lethargic
I’m up now and it’s duct tape stuck now
My momma tell me that I need to put the cup down
Growing up half the job is just showing up
I take a moment to myself when I be rolling up
Thanking God working smart while you working hard
I was done with it way before y’all even start
Back at it again with the white vans
Made a black song just to rap it to my white fans
Laughing to the bank do my money dance
Candy on the paint I ain’t one of them
And I never been, I’m just partying with my friends