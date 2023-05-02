Red Bull Spiral Episode 3: LaRussell, Nana and Buddy freestyle lyrics

Red Bull Spiral invites 3-4 MCs to Red Bull’s Los Angeles recording studio to collaborate on a one-of-a-kind cypher.

The cypher is filmed in one continuous take, making it challenging even for the most seasoned artists to stay cool under pressure and deliver perfect bars as the camera spins through the studio, capturing every movement.

Watch Episode 3 of Red Bull Spiral below and follow along the lyrics with LaRussell, Nana and Buddy.

LaRussell

...look at the rose now

Missed the bigger picture gotta look at me pose now

Supacolor transfers on all of my clothes now

They ain't take my business advice, they closed now

We just gettin started

How we turn L's into B's?

GXG Rates

We shipping it overseas

I built a platform to sell tickets with ease

And y'all n***** still payin Ticketmaster fees?

Y'all n***** still taking royalty deals?

I guess they'll never know how splittin royalties feel 🤷🏾‍♂️

Crazy how many good people loyalty killed

.......

I just gotta laugh at it

When it's in ya reach it be hard not grab at it

I know how it feel tho

Had my own case of it

Hard to turn ya back on certain shit when you the face of it

GC Merch we shipping it cross the globe

Give me the same high as cooking it on the stove

Check the Pollstar

1,200 tickets sold

Them 5k offers gettin old

You don't see my worth now

Came out the dirt

Make em wanna save the earth now

It's a yearly salary just to get a verse now

It's priceless tho

Nana

Niggas put the battery in me it’s go time

I climb a mountain with my hands tied the whole time

The road to riches reap the benefits in no time/

I drop jewels from my mental boy that’s a gold mine

I started jotting down these sentences in ‘09

The judge was handing those out freedom was no sign

G told me a man with vision will never go blind

Intuition is there even when my vision’s impaired yeah

Running from demons I was stuck in a trance

Back at Dorsey High School before the bucket was tan

Leaping fences in a single bound scuffing my vans

One time on my heels a knife tucked in my pants

Adams Blvd shots rang we ducked then we ran

Mother’s high blood pressure had her suffering damn

Going through the trial and error till I stuck with a plan

Now everywhere I go they f*** with ya man up with them hands

I put an end to em that’s at the bare minimum

So f*** around and I’ll turn this pen into a pendulum

Leave you whole split that the dock will have to zip

I know loyalty is limited but still I never trip

Don’t need no n**** to spot me boy I know that God got me

I could pull my own weight off the strength I just lift

$8 verification n**** go get a job

I don’t wear fear on my sleeves n****, fear of God

If n***** like it then the hoes gone love it

I’m out for this cake a 9-to-5 won’t cut it

I said, if n***** like it then the hoes gone love it

I’m out for the cake a 9-to-5 won’t cut it

Buddy

I asked for a bucket of chicken Red Bull gave me wings

If you shut up and listen you might learn a couple things

I was stuck in detention made a list of all my dreams

Now I’m up in the building and I’m coming for the cream

It’s me the one and only

The man the myth the legend

The super ghetto reverend

Came to give you blessings

Ever since an adolescent had divine presence

Don’t got to break a sweat to break a record

They say it’s hard to rap tight over wack beats

I’m that neat

This ain’t nothin dog you shoulda seen me last week

When I’m in Tokyo I go for broke it’s not a joke

These Japanese jeans got me feeling like the hulk

Brolic, I like pasta with garlic

Wake ya game up you boys acting lethargic

I’m up now and it’s duct tape stuck now

My momma tell me that I need to put the cup down

Growing up half the job is just showing up

I take a moment to myself when I be rolling up

Thanking God working smart while you working hard

I was done with it way before y’all even start

Back at it again with the white vans

Made a black song just to rap it to my white fans

Laughing to the bank do my money dance

Candy on the paint I ain’t one of them

And I never been, I’m just partying with my friends