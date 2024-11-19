Red Bull Spiral: Method Man, Redman and Raekwon freestyle lyrics

Red Bull Spiral invites 3-4 MCs toWatch the episode below and follow along the lyrics with Method Man , Redman and Raekwon . Red Bull’s Los Angeles recording studio to collaborate on a one-of-a-kind cypher.

The cypher is filmed in one continuous take, making it challenging even for the most seasoned artists to stay cool under pressure and deliver perfect bars as the camera spins through the studio, capturing every movement.

Method Man

To be honest, if I ain’t really vibin’ with a beat,

It’s like I’m tryna crack a smile knowin’ I’m lyin’ through my teeth...

But that don’t make me a lie, if I decide to make believe,

As if it’s a sore pick, I’m just tryna make it bleed…

Takin’ nothin’ for granted, instead I’m takin’ the lead,

Feel like I’m takin’ advantage n y’all mistaken for gees.

While y’all was makin’ a sandwich, Meth was makin’ ‘em lean,

Like a doctor Cheffin’ this Meth up, ‘cause they don’t make ‘em like these..

Really misunderstandin’ ‘em if u hip I can handle ‘em

Dismantle ‘em in tandem pick any random emcee,

A manic depressive managin’ shortness of breath n stammerin’ panickin’ hopin’ Management help ‘em manage to breathe…

Meth the man again, be a man or a mannequin,

That business that we standin’ on, be the business you standin’ in…

I brought the family a Grammy,

Go ask yo mammie them, who him?

Can still talk the panties off’a ya’ auntie em…

Just call me big Unc, I throw a jab that’ll split your cabbage, mo’ sicker than your average, That’s a big punch..

A loud pack in a big blunt, a t-bone steak, cheese eggs n Welch’s grape,

I packed a big lunch…

Shotgun, call them runner boys da dun da dunts,

This shotgun got a drummer boy pa-rump pa-rump…

That’s how I spit it, I give it just how I get it,

Forget it you know we did it before you did it,

I’m done!

Redman

For the love of money

My whole block hungry

I’m in town

Big woman

Got the drop on me

Reggie Noble

Fabuloso clean

Chick’s yelling

On my GoPro

Daddy loco

You damn right

Airtight

How my clique running

Nick Cannon

Know my lines

Keep the sticks drumming

Attitude lil radical

I got my skin tattooed

Saying don’t feed the animals

When your kid’s wilding

I’m da blame

The rap game

Done birthed a lot of lames

New rappers

They hero Lil Wayne

But my hero

Billy danz and Lil Fame

N****

I’m about my bitness

Vamanos

Don’t let me be at your doorstep

Dominos

The rap industry

I don’t understand ‘em

East coast radio

Sounds like Atlanta

Put me in da room wit a goat

And I'll break ‘em

The best man here

And my mic Sanaa Lathan

Tuff guys get stir-fried

Wit da grease

You catch a buck 50

And smile like Shanice

My crew from day 1

Dirty like Ason (ODB)

My fingerprints

Burned off

Writing napalms

Yessir

Ima boss baby

I said I don't know karate

I know craaaazy

Raekwon

In a Galenden (G-Wagon) with Brenda ….

Heavy rocks on,

Had the spider on, a leather wit my idol on it

Bar blowers !!!!!! we G-coded… the DEES know it

Broke the officer hand… and got him demoted

Independent I’m long winded… don’t go against it

It’s the poet who stole a ax and broke your lenses

A GEAR hustler check getter, get more later

I like ‘em elegant smart !!!!! eat ‘em all flavors…

Live it… vivid... my flow wicked oil liquid

Shot sensations up blue in a 450

2 ounces of ya heard in the back of S

You know we old school wit it

Throw the glock in the sweats... u know

Ya crew love us… the Wu brothers… together the Doobie Brothers / slash movie lovers in Louis luggage...

Guess we got it all covered… my people love it... now hit this !!!!!!

Take a pull… it’s a super nugget...