Red Bull Spiral: Method Man, Redman and Raekwon freestyle lyrics

The cypher is filmed in one continuous take, making it challenging even for the most seasoned artists to stay cool under pressure and deliver perfect bars as the camera spins through the studio, capturing every movement.
Watch the episode below and follow along the lyrics with Method Man, Redman and Raekwon.
Method Man
To be honest, if I ain’t really vibin’ with a beat,
It’s like I’m tryna crack a smile knowin’ I’m lyin’ through my teeth...
But that don’t make me a lie, if I decide to make believe,
As if it’s a sore pick, I’m just tryna make it bleed…
Takin’ nothin’ for granted, instead I’m takin’ the lead,
Feel like I’m takin’ advantage n y’all mistaken for gees.
While y’all was makin’ a sandwich, Meth was makin’ ‘em lean,
Like a doctor Cheffin’ this Meth up, ‘cause they don’t make ‘em like these..
Really misunderstandin’ ‘em if u hip I can handle ‘em
Dismantle ‘em in tandem pick any random emcee,
A manic depressive managin’ shortness of breath n stammerin’ panickin’ hopin’ Management help ‘em manage to breathe…
Meth the man again, be a man or a mannequin,
That business that we standin’ on, be the business you standin’ in…
I brought the family a Grammy,
Go ask yo mammie them, who him?
Can still talk the panties off’a ya’ auntie em…
Just call me big Unc, I throw a jab that’ll split your cabbage, mo’ sicker than your average, That’s a big punch..
A loud pack in a big blunt, a t-bone steak, cheese eggs n Welch’s grape,
I packed a big lunch…
Shotgun, call them runner boys da dun da dunts,
This shotgun got a drummer boy pa-rump pa-rump…
That’s how I spit it, I give it just how I get it,
Forget it you know we did it before you did it,
I’m done!
Redman
For the love of money
My whole block hungry
I’m in town
Big woman
Got the drop on me
Reggie Noble
Fabuloso clean
Chick’s yelling
On my GoPro
Daddy loco
You damn right
Airtight
How my clique running
Nick Cannon
Know my lines
Keep the sticks drumming
Attitude lil radical
I got my skin tattooed
Saying don’t feed the animals
When your kid’s wilding
I’m da blame
The rap game
Done birthed a lot of lames
New rappers
They hero Lil Wayne
But my hero
Billy danz and Lil Fame
N****
I’m about my bitness
Vamanos
Don’t let me be at your doorstep
Dominos
The rap industry
I don’t understand ‘em
East coast radio
Sounds like Atlanta
Put me in da room wit a goat
And I'll break ‘em
The best man here
And my mic Sanaa Lathan
Tuff guys get stir-fried
Wit da grease
You catch a buck 50
And smile like Shanice
My crew from day 1
Dirty like Ason (ODB)
My fingerprints
Burned off
Writing napalms
Yessir
Ima boss baby
I said I don't know karate
I know craaaazy
Raekwon
In a Galenden (G-Wagon) with Brenda ….
Heavy rocks on,
Had the spider on, a leather wit my idol on it
Bar blowers !!!!!! we G-coded… the DEES know it
Broke the officer hand… and got him demoted
Independent I’m long winded… don’t go against it
It’s the poet who stole a ax and broke your lenses
A GEAR hustler check getter, get more later
I like ‘em elegant smart !!!!! eat ‘em all flavors…
Live it… vivid... my flow wicked oil liquid
Shot sensations up blue in a 450
2 ounces of ya heard in the back of S
You know we old school wit it
Throw the glock in the sweats... u know
Ya crew love us… the Wu brothers… together the Doobie Brothers / slash movie lovers in Louis luggage...
Guess we got it all covered… my people love it... now hit this !!!!!!
Take a pull… it’s a super nugget...