Red Bull Spiral S2 E1: Pusha T, Khi Infinite, yvngxchris freestyle lyrics

Red Bull Spiral invites 3-4 MCs to Red Bull’s Los Angeles recording studio to collaborate on a one-of-a-kind cypher.

The cypher is filmed in one continuous take, making it challenging for even the most seasoned artists to stay cool under pressure and deliver perfect bars as the camera spins through the studio, capturing every movement.

Watch Season 2, Episode 1 of Red Bull Spiral below and follow along with the lyrics from Pusha T , Khi Infinite and yvngxchris .

Pusha T

Red Bull Racing

Red Bull pacing

F1

RB20

Space ship

20th anniversary

It’s time for a face lift

6 times champions

For working through the grave shift

21 out of 22 races in 23

F1 circuit is simple math to me

The audacity

Just imagine the check

Imagine the flex

When Verstappen ask for me

Passionately

No rappers faster than me

See him Spanish Grand Prix

D-R-S’s drag free

The Milton Keynes family

We dynasty building

And we can’t be held back so we minus the ceiling

This is one of few flows’ that comes minus the dealing

Now the dealer’s in the drivers seat, see a different side of me

Corporate king pin, bet it all to hit the lottery

Red Bull pole position

This is what it gotta be

Khi Infinite

It takes a team

And faster cars

To get you where you need to today

Might be seeing red

But go on green that’s just my bullish ways

20 years of work just fo one race

Sometime that’s what it takes

6 time champ

I told momma yo son has already been a great

They say time is money

Well I’m on time

My checks are never late

Andalé

Burning so much rubber

Had to fan the flames

Get it straight

My wings always carry to another place

UK to Spain

Start in first and finished first

That David Blaine

Wagyu on my plate

Ain’t came from nothing

I can’t take no breaks

RB20

This the F1

We not the type to play

Singapore to Ecuador

Them people going to know my name

I said, them people going to know my name

yvngxchris

Chop the deuce up

Put my middle finger up

Then chuck the deuce up (I chop the deuce)

Zaza strain call it McGregor

Because the boof punch

Talking crazy get your tooth punched

Knock off your tooth gems

Walked inside the venue

Raising the roof, damn

Looking at the menu, b****

We at Ruth's Chris

Aye, don’t try them boys

I swear they too rich, too lit, too, yeah, oh

How I throw fits

And if she look she took

Ion make the rules

My boy that’s not yo chick

Feel like Devin Book

I’m not a rook

Girl, I can’t miss

You don’t know what it took to get on Red Bull making hits

I swear to god if you was in my shoes, you would get it

But you cannot afford my shoes so you can’t get it

Baggy clothes, dad hat

You see I don’t mess with fitteds

My last girl left me behind so I'm back to the business

Man, what be wrong with shawtys

Had to come back to my senses

I left that girl on read

For me, she don’t deserve a sentence

Yuh, I call my spare tire up and then I dive up in it

Yeah, shawty gone fire me up

Then I worked that out like fitness

Gang, in 2017 I’m in my office eating chitlins

Yuh, in 2024 I walk in they know that’s yvngxchris