Red Bull Spiral S2 E1: Pusha T, Khi Infinite, yvngxchris freestyle lyrics

Red Bull Spiral invites 3-4 MCs to Red Bull’s Los Angeles recording studio to collaborate on a one-of-a-kind cypher.
The cypher is filmed in one continuous take, making it challenging for even the most seasoned artists to stay cool under pressure and deliver perfect bars as the camera spins through the studio, capturing every movement.
Watch Season 2, Episode 1 of Red Bull Spiral below and follow along with the lyrics from Pusha T, Khi Infinite and yvngxchris.
Pusha T
Red Bull Racing
Red Bull pacing
F1
RB20
Space ship
20th anniversary
It’s time for a face lift
6 times champions
For working through the grave shift
21 out of 22 races in 23
F1 circuit is simple math to me
The audacity
Just imagine the check
Imagine the flex
When Verstappen ask for me
Passionately
No rappers faster than me
See him Spanish Grand Prix
D-R-S’s drag free
The Milton Keynes family
We dynasty building
And we can’t be held back so we minus the ceiling
This is one of few flows’ that comes minus the dealing
Now the dealer’s in the drivers seat, see a different side of me
Corporate king pin, bet it all to hit the lottery
Red Bull pole position
This is what it gotta be
Khi Infinite
It takes a team
And faster cars
To get you where you need to today
Might be seeing red
But go on green that’s just my bullish ways
20 years of work just fo one race
Sometime that’s what it takes
6 time champ
I told momma yo son has already been a great
They say time is money
Well I’m on time
My checks are never late
Andalé
Burning so much rubber
Had to fan the flames
Get it straight
My wings always carry to another place
UK to Spain
Start in first and finished first
That David Blaine
Wagyu on my plate
Ain’t came from nothing
I can’t take no breaks
RB20
This the F1
We not the type to play
Singapore to Ecuador
Them people going to know my name
I said, them people going to know my name
yvngxchris
Chop the deuce up
Put my middle finger up
Then chuck the deuce up (I chop the deuce)
Zaza strain call it McGregor
Because the boof punch
Talking crazy get your tooth punched
Knock off your tooth gems
Walked inside the venue
Raising the roof, damn
Looking at the menu, b****
We at Ruth's Chris
Aye, don’t try them boys
I swear they too rich, too lit, too, yeah, oh
How I throw fits
And if she look she took
Ion make the rules
My boy that’s not yo chick
Feel like Devin Book
I’m not a rook
Girl, I can’t miss
You don’t know what it took to get on Red Bull making hits
I swear to god if you was in my shoes, you would get it
But you cannot afford my shoes so you can’t get it
Baggy clothes, dad hat
You see I don’t mess with fitteds
My last girl left me behind so I'm back to the business
Man, what be wrong with shawtys
Had to come back to my senses
I left that girl on read
For me, she don’t deserve a sentence
Yuh, I call my spare tire up and then I dive up in it
Yeah, shawty gone fire me up
Then I worked that out like fitness
Gang, in 2017 I’m in my office eating chitlins
Yuh, in 2024 I walk in they know that’s yvngxchris