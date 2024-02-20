Red Bull Spiral feat. Saba, Mick Jenkins, IDK freestyle lyrics

Red Bull Spiral invites 3-4 MCs to Red Bull’s Los Angeles recording studio to collaborate on a one-of-a-kind cypher.
The cypher is filmed in one continuous take, making it challenging for even the most seasoned artists to stay cool under pressure and deliver perfect bars as the camera spins through the studio, capturing every movement.
Watch Episode 11 of Red Bull Spiral below and follow along with the lyrics from Saba, Mick Jenkins and IDK.
Saba
All I wanted in this life was a few thousand a month
Just enough to get by, feed two mouths and a son
To move somewhere with the views of African sun and not have to look over the shoulder like showering drunk
But the reality is, I was asking too much
They rather us savages, the city is as sad as they come On the run, we hit the hotel, a few towels and a blunt
And if they charge for incidentals, we cross that path as it come
I’m not an avid reader, neither, but the beat’ll turn me to a seed of Chucky or a demon like the Hardy Boyz and Lita
I jumped off the rope when I totaled my first beater
Waiting for the bus, cars hit me with rain water
The fame, fortune a nice idea when the change shorter
But when money comes first will the circle remain loyal? Serpents will pay for your plantations, you lay soil
Any time my faith was tested, I f****** failed
Then, I hear n***** bragging, “It ain’t nothing but a bill“ F*** that, we’re back wilding like rottweilers, off the leash bullet hit ya head leak out lopsided
Autopsies, so many got the whole morgue tired
I’m Targaryen everybody that’s there and then take it upon myself to burn bodies, not bury em, I’m very lit
I can take any team and carry it
You mfs get big headed off of milestones
Waiting patiently I’m at the dial tone
When my number gets called, we don’t give a fuck about them loud songs
Feeling betrayed like Judas would say
Sleeping on us we could turn the whole room to a wake
Mick Jenkins
The whole s*** smothered in madness
Rock the sackcloth
I’m covered in ashes
You know what happens when you f*** wit a Pheonix
Came back wit some bumble bee habits
Pollinate the concrete jungles I be in
The couldn’t color me average
Too dark they only f*** wit me litty
I’m too sharp got the cutlery speaking
Either way Ima beacon
A Light bulb
Don’t step to me wrong
Come my way like a deacon white gloves if you reaching
And I’m practice what I’m preaching
These N***** can’t hold water
Been a cactus all four seasons who gone hold a flame to me
Jango fett these n***** all the same to me
Can’t go left we already know yo game homie
Stay Against the grain like, f*** yo waves keep a tide stick it ain’t a stain on me
Mary Jane on me
High as s*** I got than swag on me
You know slime got thang on eem
That’s my man homie
Prolly know the n***** you gone call but we got gang wit us
Stepping up to bat like we got bane wit us
Came from underground dawg
The top don’t look the same to us
N***** swear they god body must be the angel dust
F*** all that
Second guessing that s*** never second nature
Try to bury me but n***** planted echinacea
What’s the tea
No Queen Latifah
Got the flavor
Herbal essence n***** blessed and highly favored
Back in my jansport see mad men no Draper
Nuff paper no stapler mo haters
Bartender mo bloody Mary’s we throw tomatoes
Silly putty n***** think they Plato
IDK
I’m on my catch a case s***
I’m dodging all the fake s***
I’m running in the buildings
I’m really boutta take s***
I’m smoking everybody
Got me trippin like it laced it
They say I ain’t the one
Yet
Nobody replaced him
I been through many Eras of this rap s***
2015
I was on my Subtrap s***
2016 they was on they trap sole s***
They wanted my soul
But
B**** I never sold it
Never got the deal but
Still I got to own in
Now I’m
On my own s***
You n***** ain’t on s***
I dare a n**** say somn
I’ll wait….
The most respected ain’t no debate
Cuz n***** really know what it take
Just to be where I’m at
And without being fake
Ain’t no doubt
He a great
But the numbers don’t equate
Middle figure to the people that be tryna calculate
They be living in the regal
They be acting like me mates
And I know who really real
And I know who really fake
That’s why we cannot relate
Never in the same place
All my peers feeling threatened
Cuz they know I could replace
All the b******* they do
They wave is H2
No O
Cuz they dry
Like the rays just came through
My rage just came through
You n***** is p**** you p****** is jokes
I laugh like I sat on a Whoppy
I could be The goat
I laugh while these other n***** gasp
While I’m really takin trips
And I run another lap
Hut one, Hut two
For them n***** in the back
Tryna get up in my pockets so they end up on my sack
Cuz I’m running up a bag
Half a Billie streams yea I’m running up a bag
Half a Billie streams to your Billie ain’t the same
Cuz my Billie 50/50
And your Billie just some change that’s
Goat
Status
I give a n**** smoke from the static
Like the wire caught fire in the attic
The fire too much can’t pad it
Jay taught me how to do that flow
Like who that doe
You rapping like a UFO
Crash landed in the booth
Yea I don’t that doe
On a beat
That a make a n**** hit that h**
Or dance wit it
I put ‘em in a trance wit it
I’m on my Tupac back at first glance wit it
Or on my Eminem s****** stan with
B**** I could do this all night I bring chance wit it
And keep twerking even if it ain’t no a** wit it
Or even if you got a little hour glass wit it
I feel like Ima be last one to stand wit it
Ima be last one to stand wit it
Sometimes the love like night and the love that day
They say he rap good but he sound like Ye
I know I rap good but I’m IDK
And everybody get influenced I’m the first to say
Like back when logic couldn’t stop the bag
Back when I was broke and couldn’t pop the tags
I still popped the p**** from ya girl in fact
A lot of rappers heard about it and them n***** was mad
And that is facts
My Dj even hit ‘em that’s what made ‘em really man
Made ‘em really really sad
Had a n**** down bad
I’m sorry she lied told me you was just a friend she told that n**** that y’all was finna end
And if she had a chance she’s probably do it again and again and again and again and again and again and again
Look N***** want me to rap like JID I can do that s***
The flows chlamydia giddily up
Horse d***** em down you idiot period serious raps is hideous scary insidious
F*** around and slap you the silliest
I can switch it up and even flow Zeltron
F*** that get him out the bars like bail bonds
Jet black shoot him out the ship he fell off
Run inside ya house an shoot a n***** that’s well off
Or slide with the lisp on my Cordae s***
Sing and bar a n**** on my Smino tipp
But the difference is I am the kid with differences that’s always on some different s***
Like how to flip the script for the kids to sit
Inside the room beside all the kids that’s whit
Add an E and the end
See yet again
He not pretend
He be separating boys from the men