Red Bull Spiral feat. Saba, Mick Jenkins, IDK freestyle lyrics

Red Bull Spiral invites 3-4 MCs to Red Bull’s Los Angeles recording studio to collaborate on a one-of-a-kind cypher.

The cypher is filmed in one continuous take, making it challenging for even the most seasoned artists to stay cool under pressure and deliver perfect bars as the camera spins through the studio, capturing every movement.

Watch Episode 11 of Red Bull Spiral below and follow along with the lyrics from Saba, Mick Jenkins and IDK.

Saba

All I wanted in this life was a few thousand a month

Just enough to get by, feed two mouths and a son

To move somewhere with the views of African sun and not have to look over the shoulder like showering drunk

But the reality is, I was asking too much

They rather us savages, the city is as sad as they come On the run, we hit the hotel, a few towels and a blunt

And if they charge for incidentals, we cross that path as it come

I’m not an avid reader, neither, but the beat’ll turn me to a seed of Chucky or a demon like the Hardy Boyz and Lita

I jumped off the rope when I totaled my first beater

Waiting for the bus, cars hit me with rain water

The fame, fortune a nice idea when the change shorter

But when money comes first will the circle remain loyal? Serpents will pay for your plantations, you lay soil

Any time my faith was tested, I f****** failed

Then, I hear n***** bragging, “It ain’t nothing but a bill“ F*** that, we’re back wilding like rottweilers, off the leash bullet hit ya head leak out lopsided

Autopsies, so many got the whole morgue tired

I’m Targaryen everybody that’s there and then take it upon myself to burn bodies, not bury em, I’m very lit

I can take any team and carry it

You mfs get big headed off of milestones

Waiting patiently I’m at the dial tone

When my number gets called, we don’t give a fuck about them loud songs

Feeling betrayed like Judas would say

Sleeping on us we could turn the whole room to a wake

Mick Jenkins

The whole s*** smothered in madness

Rock the sackcloth

I’m covered in ashes

You know what happens when you f*** wit a Pheonix

Came back wit some bumble bee habits

Pollinate the concrete jungles I be in

The couldn’t color me average

Too dark they only f*** wit me litty

I’m too sharp got the cutlery speaking

Either way Ima beacon

A Light bulb

Don’t step to me wrong

Come my way like a deacon white gloves if you reaching

And I’m practice what I’m preaching

These N***** can’t hold water

Been a cactus all four seasons who gone hold a flame to me

Jango fett these n***** all the same to me

Can’t go left we already know yo game homie

Stay Against the grain like, f*** yo waves keep a tide stick it ain’t a stain on me

Mary Jane on me

High as s*** I got than swag on me

You know slime got thang on eem

That’s my man homie

Prolly know the n***** you gone call but we got gang wit us

Stepping up to bat like we got bane wit us

Came from underground dawg

The top don’t look the same to us

N***** swear they god body must be the angel dust

F*** all that

Second guessing that s*** never second nature

Try to bury me but n***** planted echinacea

What’s the tea

No Queen Latifah

Got the flavor

Herbal essence n***** blessed and highly favored

Back in my jansport see mad men no Draper

Nuff paper no stapler mo haters

Bartender mo bloody Mary’s we throw tomatoes

Silly putty n***** think they Plato

IDK

I’m on my catch a case s***

I’m dodging all the fake s***

I’m running in the buildings

I’m really boutta take s***

I’m smoking everybody

Got me trippin like it laced it

They say I ain’t the one

Yet

Nobody replaced him

I been through many Eras of this rap s***

2015

I was on my Subtrap s***

2016 they was on they trap sole s***

They wanted my soul

But

B**** I never sold it

Never got the deal but

Still I got to own in

Now I’m

On my own s***

You n***** ain’t on s***

I dare a n**** say somn

I’ll wait….

The most respected ain’t no debate

Cuz n***** really know what it take

Just to be where I’m at

And without being fake

Ain’t no doubt

He a great

But the numbers don’t equate

Middle figure to the people that be tryna calculate

They be living in the regal

They be acting like me mates

And I know who really real

And I know who really fake

That’s why we cannot relate

Never in the same place

All my peers feeling threatened

Cuz they know I could replace

All the b******* they do

They wave is H2

No O

Cuz they dry

Like the rays just came through

My rage just came through

You n***** is p**** you p****** is jokes

I laugh like I sat on a Whoppy

I could be The goat

I laugh while these other n***** gasp

While I’m really takin trips

And I run another lap

Hut one, Hut two

For them n***** in the back

Tryna get up in my pockets so they end up on my sack

Cuz I’m running up a bag

Half a Billie streams yea I’m running up a bag

Half a Billie streams to your Billie ain’t the same

Cuz my Billie 50/50

And your Billie just some change that’s

Goat

Status

I give a n**** smoke from the static

Like the wire caught fire in the attic

The fire too much can’t pad it

Jay taught me how to do that flow

Like who that doe

You rapping like a UFO

Crash landed in the booth

Yea I don’t that doe

On a beat

That a make a n**** hit that h**

Or dance wit it

I put ‘em in a trance wit it

I’m on my Tupac back at first glance wit it

Or on my Eminem s****** stan with

B**** I could do this all night I bring chance wit it

And keep twerking even if it ain’t no a** wit it

Or even if you got a little hour glass wit it

I feel like Ima be last one to stand wit it

Ima be last one to stand wit it

Sometimes the love like night and the love that day

They say he rap good but he sound like Ye

I know I rap good but I’m IDK

And everybody get influenced I’m the first to say

Like back when logic couldn’t stop the bag

Back when I was broke and couldn’t pop the tags

I still popped the p**** from ya girl in fact

A lot of rappers heard about it and them n***** was mad

And that is facts

My Dj even hit ‘em that’s what made ‘em really man

Made ‘em really really sad

Had a n**** down bad

I’m sorry she lied told me you was just a friend she told that n**** that y’all was finna end

And if she had a chance she’s probably do it again and again and again and again and again and again and again

Look N***** want me to rap like JID I can do that s***

The flows chlamydia giddily up

Horse d***** em down you idiot period serious raps is hideous scary insidious

F*** around and slap you the silliest

I can switch it up and even flow Zeltron

F*** that get him out the bars like bail bonds

Jet black shoot him out the ship he fell off

Run inside ya house an shoot a n***** that’s well off

Or slide with the lisp on my Cordae s***

Sing and bar a n**** on my Smino tipp

But the difference is I am the kid with differences that’s always on some different s***

Like how to flip the script for the kids to sit

Inside the room beside all the kids that’s whit

Add an E and the end

See yet again

He not pretend

He be separating boys from the men