Red Bull Spiral: Souls of Mischief freestyle lyrics

Red Bull Spiral invites 3-4 MCs to Red Bull’s Los Angeles recording studio to collaborate on a one-of-a-kind cypher.
The cypher is filmed in one continuous take, making it challenging for even the most seasoned artists to stay cool under pressure and deliver perfect bars as the camera spins through the studio, capturing every movement.
Watch Episode 6 of Red Bull Spiral below and follow along with the lyrics from Souls of Mischief.
Tajai
Ayo what’s up this is Tajai from the mighty Souls of Mischief crew Hiero in effect I’m chillin with my man A-Plus, my man Phesto
And my man OPE, you know he’s dope… and right about now we maxin at Red Bull Studios
We finna get into this Spiral thing, that HIERO thing
We been chillin a long time and we gone keep chillin from now until infinity baby let’s go
Opio
Bop your head to this mischievous souls recital idle chatter never slips off the lips of this writer
Might I be the greater innovator of the rhyme scheme my style is the Visine to get your eyes opening
Raggedy Andy gets dandy like a lion in the meadow with my people blowing steam like a kettle
Get hip to the hop I kick I trip the light fantastic getting into the groove better than a phonograph
It’s the vandal with the vocal, making the locals go insane we be rhyming spitting sustenance for the brain
Grisky with the phrase and oh you praise us as divinity the one of liberated soul can flow for infinity
Got styles by the square mile Cas got advice child Hieroglyphics will uplift the lyrics for the meanwhile
Articulate my lingo as I mingle in my medium of speech, impeach the false prophet as I ponder and teach
A smidgen of religion to the fraudulent listen up I’m the master of this convention
Kick the wicked-and-wily-stylee while you’re stuttering just like smiley
shingles of your shattered dreams, too bad it seems you tried me
The wise and wordy wizard pays a visit to your subconscious crush your wonderland, extinguish all of this
Optimistic, stylistic, mystic myth, I’m swift
like Mercury, mercy me, I'll surely shoot the gift
Everyone
“This is how we chill from 93’ till”
A-Plus
People call me suped, it's because I'm living fat
People call me nasty, it's because I eat the cat
And I swing a bat to level heads, leaving devils dead
Never said never cuz a clever head's better, dreds
Lock on the top of my crop, never flakey
If this was a court Steph Curry couldn't shake me
Bake me? Betty Crocker's oven isn't hot enough
If you wanna ugh ugh, then I got a lotta stuff
Not a bluff. Got a tough guy thinking twice, why
Step? Cuz the fly rep I kept's my step-
Ladder. I had a fatter spliff I was hittin' on
Now it's just a smidgen, like a pigeon I'll be s*****n' on
Sittin on a futon, slippin lots of boots on
I'm the type of brother that you have to get ya troops on
Oops I'm sorry, but I didn't mean to diss you
I could hook ya h** and make her blow like I was tissue
Mary had a little lamb, Adam got a lotta dough
Need help w your garden, Oakland got a lotta ohhhhhh!
Yo I didn't mean that, yo I meant women
If she got the pool, I got the trunks, let's go swimming
Dip dip dive, cuz I'm live, liver than, five or
10 of the men on my jock, ya don't stop
Here a pimp, there a pimp, everywhere a pimp, pimp
This A-Plus grades the quiz, so there it is
Everyone
“This is how we chill from 93 ‘til”
Tajai
“I’m monumental - your mental mono, plus your manos is minimal mine is Monsanto - Lab grown - crack bones when I palm your dentals - I hope you got incidentals for your rentals - loss and damage when I wa(i)ve the cannons- landed in your quarter panel and started expanding - that’s what you get for gambling with the rambling - pull up and take flight like Amblin, mic champion, thangs like Ambiens, range? type Andean
We vast, been there and back, with ne’er a scratch
through eras passed
and never hatched an errant batch
Don’t try to counteract apparent fact
Analyze it private- sit there and max, blaze a sack
Compare the tracks in my catalog to anyone you rattle off
That ain’t a fair battle y’all
It’s bogus beef - Impossible - you cattin’ dog
You know it sting - Portuguese Man O’ War
Undefeated like Matamoros
A man of morals
and a Taurus
let you matadors have the horns
Gore ‘em - you know EXACTLY how it’s goin’ down, and if you don’t?
‘Bet you know now N****
Bet you won’t clown with us - Professionals, Town Bidness - stayed up and caked up with our day ones and down sistas.
On the road is where we found riches - such an Ill feeling & yeah we still chilling baby!”
Everyone
“This is how we chill from 93 ‘til”
Phesto
We Silver Surfing over soundwaves, scalpin
Tickets to my show for twenty dollars more than face value pays
Purge my bowels on you harlequins, marvel and gaze
I strip the tarnish off the microphone, sharp as a spade
Bring my plans to fruition, intuition on two inches
The Hieroglyphic Argonauts
bombard the spot
With sandblasting grandiloquence eloquent talented
Like balance beam medalists, the seismic
Hi fidelity poltergeist in your amplifiers
Straight Bustin from the top like snipers, n****s hyper
Ventilate at the sight of the arch nemesis
When Phesto D walks the premises
I leave em mummified like Tutankhamen
premonitions like Hieronymus
Devices, incisive
still rock the mic with arthritis
blow the sleeves off your shirt, you'll need a life vest
To survive this, any anonymous character
From Bay Area 51
to Copernicus
turn and kiss the concrete, or be impaled
On a stalagmite, with the slightest impulse
I'm hair trigger, explode and reconstitute with vigor
Put the mic in the death crane man like The Vigilante
Manhandling your crime family like Stan Lee
Branding n****s with the Hiero, symbol and
Adrenalin is, hallucinogenic
By the time the ambulance roll up, pharmaceuticals in it
They won't be able to identify y’a dental records on Laser Disc, CD, Tape or Vinyl
But Hieroglyphics play the Iron Curtain
Drop the gavel on your gangsta babble and face the verdict
Everyone
“This is how we chill from 93 ’til”