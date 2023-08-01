Red Bull Spiral: Souls of Mischief freestyle lyrics

Red Bull Spiral invites 3-4 MCs to Red Bull’s Los Angeles recording studio to collaborate on a one-of-a-kind cypher.

The cypher is filmed in one continuous take, making it challenging for even the most seasoned artists to stay cool under pressure and deliver perfect bars as the camera spins through the studio, capturing every movement.

Watch Episode 6 of Red Bull Spiral below and follow along with the lyrics from Souls of Mischief.

Tajai

Ayo what’s up this is Tajai from the mighty Souls of Mischief crew Hiero in effect I’m chillin with my man A-Plus, my man Phesto

And my man OPE, you know he’s dope… and right about now we maxin at Red Bull Studios

We finna get into this Spiral thing, that HIERO thing

We been chillin a long time and we gone keep chillin from now until infinity baby let’s go

Opio

Bop your head to this mischievous souls recital idle chatter never slips off the lips of this writer

Might I be the greater innovator of the rhyme scheme my style is the Visine to get your eyes opening

Raggedy Andy gets dandy like a lion in the meadow with my people blowing steam like a kettle

Get hip to the hop I kick I trip the light fantastic getting into the groove better than a phonograph

It’s the vandal with the vocal, making the locals go insane we be rhyming spitting sustenance for the brain

Grisky with the phrase and oh you praise us as divinity the one of liberated soul can flow for infinity

Got styles by the square mile Cas got advice child Hieroglyphics will uplift the lyrics for the meanwhile

Articulate my lingo as I mingle in my medium of speech, impeach the false prophet as I ponder and teach

A smidgen of religion to the fraudulent listen up I’m the master of this convention

Kick the wicked-and-wily-stylee while you’re stuttering just like smiley

shingles of your shattered dreams, too bad it seems you tried me

The wise and wordy wizard pays a visit to your subconscious crush your wonderland, extinguish all of this

Optimistic, stylistic, mystic myth, I’m swift

like Mercury, mercy me, I'll surely shoot the gift

Everyone

“This is how we chill from 93’ till”

A-Plus

People call me suped, it's because I'm living fat

People call me nasty, it's because I eat the cat

And I swing a bat to level heads, leaving devils dead

Never said never cuz a clever head's better, dreds

Lock on the top of my crop, never flakey

If this was a court Steph Curry couldn't shake me

Bake me? Betty Crocker's oven isn't hot enough

If you wanna ugh ugh, then I got a lotta stuff

Not a bluff. Got a tough guy thinking twice, why

Step? Cuz the fly rep I kept's my step-

Ladder. I had a fatter spliff I was hittin' on

Now it's just a smidgen, like a pigeon I'll be s*****n' on

Sittin on a futon, slippin lots of boots on

I'm the type of brother that you have to get ya troops on

Oops I'm sorry, but I didn't mean to diss you

I could hook ya h** and make her blow like I was tissue

Mary had a little lamb, Adam got a lotta dough

Need help w your garden, Oakland got a lotta ohhhhhh!

Yo I didn't mean that, yo I meant women

If she got the pool, I got the trunks, let's go swimming

Dip dip dive, cuz I'm live, liver than, five or

10 of the men on my jock, ya don't stop

Here a pimp, there a pimp, everywhere a pimp, pimp

This A-Plus grades the quiz, so there it is

Everyone

“This is how we chill from 93 ‘til”

Tajai

“I’m monumental - your mental mono, plus your manos is minimal mine is Monsanto - Lab grown - crack bones when I palm your dentals - I hope you got incidentals for your rentals - loss and damage when I wa(i)ve the cannons- landed in your quarter panel and started expanding - that’s what you get for gambling with the rambling - pull up and take flight like Amblin, mic champion, thangs like Ambiens, range? type Andean

We vast, been there and back, with ne’er a scratch

through eras passed

and never hatched an errant batch

Don’t try to counteract apparent fact

Analyze it private- sit there and max, blaze a sack

Compare the tracks in my catalog to anyone you rattle off

That ain’t a fair battle y’all

It’s bogus beef - Impossible - you cattin’ dog

You know it sting - Portuguese Man O’ War

Undefeated like Matamoros

A man of morals

and a Taurus

let you matadors have the horns

Gore ‘em - you know EXACTLY how it’s goin’ down, and if you don’t?

‘Bet you know now N****

Bet you won’t clown with us - Professionals, Town Bidness - stayed up and caked up with our day ones and down sistas.

On the road is where we found riches - such an Ill feeling & yeah we still chilling baby!”

Everyone

“This is how we chill from 93 ‘til”

Phesto

We Silver Surfing over soundwaves, scalpin

Tickets to my show for twenty dollars more than face value pays

Purge my bowels on you harlequins, marvel and gaze

I strip the tarnish off the microphone, sharp as a spade

Bring my plans to fruition, intuition on two inches

The Hieroglyphic Argonauts

bombard the spot

With sandblasting grandiloquence eloquent talented

Like balance beam medalists, the seismic

Hi fidelity poltergeist in your amplifiers

Straight Bustin from the top like snipers, n****s hyper

Ventilate at the sight of the arch nemesis

When Phesto D walks the premises

I leave em mummified like Tutankhamen

premonitions like Hieronymus

Devices, incisive

still rock the mic with arthritis

blow the sleeves off your shirt, you'll need a life vest

To survive this, any anonymous character

From Bay Area 51

to Copernicus

turn and kiss the concrete, or be impaled

On a stalagmite, with the slightest impulse

I'm hair trigger, explode and reconstitute with vigor

Put the mic in the death crane man like The Vigilante

Manhandling your crime family like Stan Lee

Branding n****s with the Hiero, symbol and

Adrenalin is, hallucinogenic

By the time the ambulance roll up, pharmaceuticals in it

They won't be able to identify y’a dental records on Laser Disc, CD, Tape or Vinyl

But Hieroglyphics play the Iron Curtain

Drop the gavel on your gangsta babble and face the verdict

Everyone

“This is how we chill from 93 ’til”