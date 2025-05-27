Episode 2 of Season 3 brings legendary energy as The LOX step into the Red Bull Spiral booth. New York’s own Jadakiss , Styles P, and Sheek Louch trade hard-hitting bars in a very rare group freestyle that puts gritty lyricism front and center. This marks the first time the Yonkers trio has joined forces for a Red Bull Spiral session – and they don’t disappoint!

Watch the full episode now on Red Bull 1520 , a YouTube channel dedicated to hip-hop programming from the world of Red Bull featuring beats, bars, and live performances.

01 Follow Along: Lyrics by Jadakiss, Styles P, and Sheek Louch

Sheek Louch

Yeah…

L dot. O dot, X the rest easy. Loyalist Hip Hop group the game needs me

Top Five, Silverback, Ghost

Raise your glass my n**** let’s toast

Sheek Louch at Red Bull's recording studio. © Koery Angelo / Red Bull Content Pool

Styles P

Yeah…

Never snitch, never hit your man chick

You n***** don’t get it cause you don’t got the bandwidth

To finish the game with those you made the plan with

I shall finish the game on my Billy The Kid s***

When I’m giving ‘em pain

Mafia rules, what do you live by

Life is a b****, not the one to have the kid by

Gave n***** jewels, I’ve given these n***** pain

Gave n***** love that wasn’t giving the same

Loyalty is royalty that’ll make me a King

L dot. O dot, X the game needs me

We are truth, n**** believe

So just fall back and be easy

Styles p at Red Bull's recording studio. © Koery Angelo / Red Bull Content Pool

Sheek Louch

A yo

You ain’t watching, but I can see they don’t care for you

But everything you do you hoping that they cheer for you

You treat them better than them n***** that was there for you

He don’t want nothing, but that n**** never hear from you

F*** it

Let’s have a toast to forgetting my number

Let’s have a toast, don’t come around until the end of the summer

Raise your glass for the last dollar I let you borrow

Now bow your head, cause f*** it if he die tomorrow

The game’s different, not even the same rules

We learn from Hip-Hop, but we ain’t go to the same schools

We built our own career, but we ain’t use the same tools

Now raise your glass if you tired of the rules

Jadakiss

Detrimental to what you believe, we trained for combat here

Getting busy doing work like it’s a contract year

Bunch of liquor, a lot of smoke, catch a contact here

Just know if money ain’t involved with it, I’m not there

Yeah foulest, one of the quickest to show the malice

Shoot your moms after she finish doing dialysis

Yeah I know you n***** is wild, but we the wildest

How you turn a three bedroom into a palace

If it’s good i grab it, it’s just one of my habits

Jail n***** thirsty for this music on them tablets

L dot. O dot X

Cause we way different from them other dudes

All they is some programmed robots

(Outro)

L dot. O dot, X the rest easy. Loyalist Hip Hop group the game needs me

Top Five, Silverback, Ghost

Raise your glass my n**** let’s toast

Jadakiss recording Red Bull Spiral. © Koery Angelo / Red Bull Content Pool

Learn more by following along on social media at @redbullmusic, and using the hashtag #RedBullSpiral.

Jadakiss, Styles P, and Sheek Louch on set at Red Bull Spiral. © Koery Angelo / Red Bull Content Pool