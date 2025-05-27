Episode 2 of Season 3 brings legendary energy as The LOX step into the Red Bull Spiral booth. New York’s own Jadakiss, Styles P, and Sheek Louch trade hard-hitting bars in a very rare group freestyle that puts gritty lyricism front and center. This marks the first time the Yonkers trio has joined forces for a Red Bull Spiral session – and they don’t disappoint!
Watch the full episode now on Red Bull 1520, a YouTube channel dedicated to hip-hop programming from the world of Red Bull featuring beats, bars, and live performances.
01
Follow Along: Lyrics by Jadakiss, Styles P, and Sheek Louch
Sheek Louch
Yeah…
L dot. O dot, X the rest easy. Loyalist Hip Hop group the game needs me
Top Five, Silverback, Ghost
Raise your glass my n**** let’s toast
Styles P
Yeah…
Never snitch, never hit your man chick
You n***** don’t get it cause you don’t got the bandwidth
To finish the game with those you made the plan with
I shall finish the game on my Billy The Kid s***
When I’m giving ‘em pain
Mafia rules, what do you live by
Life is a b****, not the one to have the kid by
Gave n***** jewels, I’ve given these n***** pain
Gave n***** love that wasn’t giving the same
Loyalty is royalty that’ll make me a King
L dot. O dot, X the game needs me
We are truth, n**** believe
So just fall back and be easy
Sheek Louch
A yo
You ain’t watching, but I can see they don’t care for you
But everything you do you hoping that they cheer for you
You treat them better than them n***** that was there for you
He don’t want nothing, but that n**** never hear from you
F*** it
Let’s have a toast to forgetting my number
Let’s have a toast, don’t come around until the end of the summer
Raise your glass for the last dollar I let you borrow
Now bow your head, cause f*** it if he die tomorrow
The game’s different, not even the same rules
We learn from Hip-Hop, but we ain’t go to the same schools
We built our own career, but we ain’t use the same tools
Now raise your glass if you tired of the rules
Jadakiss
Detrimental to what you believe, we trained for combat here
Getting busy doing work like it’s a contract year
Bunch of liquor, a lot of smoke, catch a contact here
Just know if money ain’t involved with it, I’m not there
Yeah foulest, one of the quickest to show the malice
Shoot your moms after she finish doing dialysis
Yeah I know you n***** is wild, but we the wildest
How you turn a three bedroom into a palace
If it’s good i grab it, it’s just one of my habits
Jail n***** thirsty for this music on them tablets
L dot. O dot X
Cause we way different from them other dudes
All they is some programmed robots
