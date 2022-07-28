Motocross
Red Bull Straight Rhythm is back and better than ever
Moto Beach Classic and Red Bull Straight Rhythm: two iconic events combine for dream-come-true day on October 15 in Huntington Beach.
Pack your sunblock, hats, koozies, umbrellas, surf boards and sand toys because after a three-year hiatus, Red Bull Straight Rhythm is finally coming back with all two-stroke racing on October 15.
For the first time ever, Moto Beach Classic and Red Bull Straight Rhythm are joining forces for fans to experience both events live and in-person in Huntington Beach.
Allow us to reintroduce ourselves with what makes this one of the most fun two-wheel races on the calendar. For its seventh year, two riders will drop into the half-mile track for a mano-a-mano battle down the unwound Supercross track with whoops, jumps, tabletops and more. No points at stake and unexpected matchups (and unexpected Ws) that you literally cannot find anywhere else. It’s all about rhythm or “finding your flow” as the locals would say. And while there’s no “carving,” “epic cutbacks,” or “barrel riding,” there is guaranteed no lack of perfect harmony amongst two-stroke engines redlining, waves crashing and fans cheering, complemented by the sweet smell of sunblock, salty air and premix. With a best-of-three race format; practice, qualifying and finals will all take place on the same day.
The crowds will be heading to the beaches of Huntington as the best of both worlds with action sports and motocross intersect. Tickets for the event are on sale now with early bird prices available until September 17. Each single-day ticket allows entry to Red Bull Straight Rhythm and Moto Beach Classic. Gates open at 10:00 a.m. PST for spectators to view the practice and qualifying rounds.
General Admission: $35
A general admission ticket allows entry to both events and full venue access with viewing from multiple points alongside the track. Price $45 after Sept. 17.
Bleacher Seating: $50
A bleacher seating ticket allows entry to both events and full venue access with guaranteed seats in the trackside grandstands. Price $65 after Sept. 17.
For those that can’t make it to the actual event, catch all the action of Red Bull Straight Rhythm streaming live exclusively on ESPN+ on October 15, with coverage beginning at 2:30 p.m. PST.