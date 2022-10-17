Red Bull Straight Rhythm 2022 results

A little rain couldn’t stop Marvin Musquin from a perfect run in the 250cc Class at Red Bull Straight Rhythm 2022.

After missing the last two years of Red Bull Straight Rhythm at Pomona—in 2018 and 2019—Musquin came back to California looking to continue his unbeaten streak. With Ken Roczen returning to defend his title, the matchup fans yearned for evolved into an epic battle on the 1,815-foot motocross dragstrip on Huntington Beach.

Marvin Musquin and Ken Roczen race at Red Bull Straight Rhythm © Garth Milan

Despite competing at a new venue and riding a two-stroke cycle for the first time in the event, the 32-year-old Frenchman kept his streak alive and celebrated with his signature heel click taking the checkers. In addition to winning every run--duplicating the success in his three previous trips to Red Bull Straight Rhythm-Musquin added a fourth title to his previous victories in the 2014 Lite division and the 2016-2017 Open classes.

“I thought it was going to be a little harder than that,” Musquin said. “Obviously, the rain played a lot of factors. Kenny was really, really fast all day. It was the same for everybody, but the rain changed a lot of things. A lot of work behind the gate over there with my guys, but, yeah, it’s a cool event. Thanks to Red Bull. We made it happen even with the rain. Yeah, never lost a run again.”

Marvin Musquin at Red Bull Straight Rhythm in Huntington Beach © Chris Tedesco

Although Roczen was the fastest qualifier earlier in the afternoon, once again top speed was not a determining factor when it came to winning the event. Until he met up with Musquin, Roczen, too, was having a perfect run. But the top qualifier has never won the competition, and Roczen kept that dubious streak intact.

By the time the semi-finals rolled off, there were sprinkles on the course. When Roczen and Musquin reached the gate for their two-stroke final, the goggles were on and the gloves never came off, as rain began to saturate the course and changed the complexion of the race.

“Honestly, the rain changed up everything,” said Roczen in his Yamaha debut. “Both of my starts were terrible. Once we came over the wall on that first rhythm section, I was quadding all day, and I haven’t done the on/off in that segment at all. My timing was horrible in there, and I lost so much ground. Obviously, the rain changed a lot of things. This race is all about scrubbing and staying low. This was a little sketchy. Something different, that’s for sure. I just didn’t have it with the rain.”

Ken Roczen and Justin Barcia at Red Bull Straight Rhythm © Garth Milan

Roczen made his semi-final run appear effortless against RCSR rookie Justin Barcia . With a huge scrub off the table top, he eliminated Barcia by one-second at the line. Although Barcia finished on the 250cc podium, his Straight Rhythm coming-out party was anything but a cakewalk.

In the Round of 16, Bam Bam topped Nico Izzi with an initial run in 37.26 seconds, then crossed the center line in the whoops in his second run and was DQed. He returned to the gate, stayed in his lane and knocked out Izzi to move on.

In the quarterfinals, Barcia eliminated two-time Supercross champion Cooper Webb , who was making his second Red Bull Straight Rhythm start.

Cooper Webb and Justin Barcia race during Red Bull Straight Rhythm © Christian Pondella

Josh Hansen actually proved to be a more formidable opponent for Barcia, who held on for third in the run-off for the final podium spot. The 30-year-old Monroe, New Yorker called the experience "the most awesome event I’ve ever run. I’m having fun. The track is awesome and the fans are insane.”

The seventh Red Bull Straight Rhythm was one for the ages. After two rounds of bar-to-bar battles, the anticipation leading up to the Musquin-Roczen matchup could not be dampened by Mother Nature. Musquin wasn’t sure what to expect following a soggy ride with Hansen in the Semis.

“Kenny was the fastest in practice, so to go head-to-head with him for the main event is great,” Musquin said. “I had a terrible start. Now, it’s raining and getting a little slick on the metal gate. Out of the box, I was spinning and spinning and so I lost time with Josh—and had to make it up somehow. He was doing a big Rhythm—and I’m not. It was a lot of work, but I got it done.”

Ken Roczen, Marvin Musquin and Justin Barcia © Christian Pondella

Musquin found his rhythm over Roczen and held strong through the final two runs.

The 125/150 cc division didn’t disappoint, although defending champ Carson Brown appeared to be in a class of his own. Riding a 22’ Yamaha YZ125, the Ravensdale, Washingtonian breezed through his brackets to meet 19-year-old Josh Varize in the final.

Brown nailed a solid launch out of the gate then executed a perfect triple-triple to finish a second ahead of Varize. He described the run as “the scariest thing” he had ever done.

“I’m glad that worked out well because that was crazy,” Brown said. “But, man, he was riding good. I definitely had to do that triple-triple to get ‘er done, and I’m happy I did. So it all worked out.”

Brown, 23, became the first rider to win consecutive titles in the 125 class.

“It means everything to me,” Brown said. “I love two-strokes. I love all kinds of racing. These last few months, I’ve been doing a little bit of everything, so I’m glad to be here."

Watch all the action that went down at this year's Red Bull Straight Rhythm with the full replay below.

Red Bull Straight Rhythm 32 riders on 2-strokes go head-to-head on a half-mile rhythm course on the sandy coast of Huntington Beach.