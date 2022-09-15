Red Bull Street Kings: Everything you need to know

The brass band competition that made soundwaves throughout New Orleans in 2010 and 2013 is making its return to the Big Easy on Saturday, September 24.

Red Bull Street Kings is a celebration of brass band traditions, merging the rich musical legacy of New Orleans with its progressive hip-hop culture. It will be hosted at Music Box Village, a whimsical playground for interactive sounds, where we set the stage for the long-awaited return of Red Bull Street Kings.

TBC Brass Band at Red Bull Street Kings 2010 © Carlo Cruz

01 What is Red Bull Street Kings?

Hosted by Downtown Lesli Brown, each band will be going head-to-head in two rounds and will battle it out, with only two bands advancing to the finals. Participating bands were chosen by a culture panel who are ingrained in the community, curated by Nicole Robinson, a leader in the world of music, entertainment, and event production.

The bands won’t be the only ones creating soundwaves, as the competition judges bring flavor and credibility of their own. In the first round, each band will Second Line into the venue, performing a traditional brass song. The second round will pay tribute to the rich legacy of New Orleans music, paired with present-day artists in the ultimate collaboration. Each group will infuse the sound of a Southern-based hip-hop artist, including Stone Cold Jizzle, Alfred Banks, $leazy EZ, and Treety. The band left standing after three rounds of competition will be crowned the winner and receive a grand prize.

This type of collaboration with brass can only be done in New Orleans. Treety

“This type of collaboration with brass can only be done in New Orleans,” said hip-hop artist Treety. “The culture, the people and the bands are different here.”

Previous Red Bull Street Kings winners include the Stooges Brass Band in 2010, and the Original Pinettes who were appropriately named the Street Queens in 2013.

“This is not just a novelty,” said Natasha Harris of the Original Pinettes. “This is career, this is culture, this is family. To let the world see what we do in New Orleans is wonderful.”

Red Bull Street Kings 2010 © Garth Milan

02 When is it?

Date : Saturday, September 24

Time : Doors at 2pm

Location : Music Box Village - 4557 N. Rampart St. in New Orleans

03 Who is participating?

K.O.B Kings of Brass : Founded in 2018, Kings of Brass is a high energy band that lives and breathes the culture of New Orleans, infusing funk, rock, jazz, and hip-hop into a custom-made enhancement of second-line brass band tradition. As authentic as they come, they will forever bring the vibe of the New Orleans second-line with them wherever they are in the world by bringing a little slice of the Crescent City.

Sporty’s Brass Band : Based in New Orleans, Louisiana, Sporty's Brass band has quickly earned a reputation as a premiere band to see for heart-pounding energy and uncontrollable dancing. They take their music into uncharted territory, embracing the spirit of New Orleans.

Big 6 Brass Band : An all-star lineup composed of some of the most talented young brass band musicians in New Orleans. Founded in 2017; though the band is relatively young, their pedigree reveals a wealth of experience. Their music maintains ties to the tradition from which they come, they hold themselves as the vanguards of the brass band scene. Their sound, which combines smooth R&B with the rough and ready sound of the streets, is a true representation of the sound of contemporary New Orleans brass band music.

Young Pinstripe Brass Band : Young Pinstripe Brass Band brings the energy from the streets of New Orleans combining Jazz, Funk, Soul, Rock and Hip-Hop. YPS is led by Herbert McCarver IV, a fourth-generation musician who commands only the most professional and enthusiastic performances from musicians. Their cutting-edge style makes them a force. From classic songs to modern Funk renditions, Young Pin Stripe Brass Band is the quintessential of the times.

Original Pinettes Brass Band perform at Red Bull Street Kings in 2013 © Marv Watson

04 Who are the judges?

Mia X is a hip-hop icon who is weaved into the brass band and Second Line culture. She will be joined by NOLA hip-hop legend Mannie Fresh . Christie Jourdain of the Original Pinettes, Deputy Director of Arts and Culture Alana Harris , and Band Director Chris Herrero will also judge the competition. Bands will be scored on stage appearance, material, energy, musicality, and innovation. DJ Kelly Green and host Downtown Lesli Brown will bring the energy between sets, in addition to guest performances throughout the event.

05 Where can I purchase tickets?

Tickets on sale now ! All proceeds from ticket sales will support the following New Orleans organizations: Dinerral Shavers Foundation, Louis Armstrong Jazz Camp, and Roots of Music.