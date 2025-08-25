Red Bull Sweat the Deck: Where spin meets the Chicago Skyline

Red Bull Sweat the Deck , a first-of-its-kind event, brought high-intensity spin classes to the First Lady Cruise boat along the Chicago River, giving riders the chance to push their limits with the city’s iconic skyline as their backdrop. Chicago’s skyline is legendary as it’s the birthplace of skyscrapers, and so are the tours that cruise beneath its soaring architecture. But this tour featured a new way to observe Chicago’s riverwalk scenery: on a spin bike.

This wasn’t your average fitness class. It was a full-send, beat-blasting, sweat-dripping ride through the heart of Chicago, powered by energy, music and loud cheers from locals on boats and along the riverwalk, all watching with pure joy.

Participants at Red Bull Sweat the Deck in Chicago, Illinois © Ryan Taylor / Red Bull Content Pool

Bringing the community together, top local spin instructors from Chicago’s popular Studio Three taught across 12 spin classes over the course of the weekend. During that time, the riverfront came alive as participants of all levels came together not just to sweat, but to celebrate wellness, connection and city pride.

“The energy on the deck today was electric!” said Studio Three instructor Sayre Masters, who led two classes on Saturday. “It’s so incredible being out here on the river with this incredible skyline.”

A local participant, Brynn Zorilla, and her friends were looking to make the most of summer in Chicago. “When we heard about Red Bull Sweat the Deck, we knew there was nothing that could beat it,” Zorilla said. “What a cool experience to be able to be on a boat, be active and see the beautiful sites of the city.”

For Chicago locals, Red Bull Sweat the Deck was uncharted territory. With that it came with a sense of the unknown, and the kind of surprise that only comes with trying something entirely new.

Studio Three instructor at Red Bull Sweat the Deck © Grant Moxley / Red Bull Content Pool

“I didn’t know what to expect from riding the skyline, other than to expect to see the city in a very unique way, but it definitely surpassed any expectations that I had,” Zorilla shared. “We had a great instructor who kept the energy high the whole time.”

For those leading the ride, keeping that energy up and the group together was just as important as the workout itself.

“Riding the skyline is epic,” Masters said. “When it comes to programming a group like this – you don’t know who is going to be here – it’s a lot of watching the space and making sure everybody is following along and adapting as needed.”

The fitness level for this was no small feat. Each class was programmed to match the cityscape, with resistance cues rising in sync with the buildings that frame the route. So, the taller the building meant the tougher the climb.

“The part of today’s workout that pushed me the hardest was when we were going by the Sears Tower [which obviously is called the Willis Tower],” Zorilla said. “The resistance got really high, and we did a few pushes there, and it’s just crazy how quick your legs can burn out. I’m not super used to cycle classes, so that was something that made me tap into the atmosphere around me.”

Participants spinning at Red Bull Sweat the Deck in Chicago, Illinois © Grant Moxley / Red Bull Content Pool

While the physical challenge pushed riders to their edge, it was the collective energy and shared motivation that kept everyone going. Not to mention, the thousands of unsuspecting onlookers that were astonished and excited about what they were seeing floating down the Chicago River, cheering on the riders.

“When it comes to encouraging people to keep going, I love to always offer the reminder that we’re doing it together,” said Masters. “The ‘why’ we’re here can be a really empowering thing.”

That “why” was clear on the deck. Community and connection played just as big a role as the workout itself.

“It’s a community that really strives to keep each other accountable and inspired,” Masters added. “Seeing those people here on the deck this morning is so special.”

Participants at Red Bull Sweat the Deck in Chicago, Illinois © Grant Moxley / Red Bull Content Pool

For riders like Zorilla, that sense of togetherness is a driving force. Especially when the setting is as unique as a floating spin class on the Chicago River.

“What motivates me the most is the community you surround yourself with,” Zorilla said. “Just finding ways to stay active and stay fit together is so fun, so something like this is amazing to be able to connect with.”

A fresh, challenging and rooted in community kind of experience doesn’t come around too often. And for everyone on that floating deck, the city wasn’t just the backdrop, but it was part of the ride.

“My favorite moment of the day was when we first stepped onto the boat,” said Zorilla. “We knew what we’re about to do, but didn't really know what to expect. Seeing the set up with the bikes for the first time, everyone’s energy was so high and so excited.”

From the skyline views and sweat-soaked climbs to the shared energy on deck, Red Bull Sweat the Deck brought the fitness community together in a way that was both unexpected and unforgettable. One that proves when community, creativity and challenge collide, the result is something truly worth remembering.