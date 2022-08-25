© Stephanie Eley
Music
The boss, Rick Ross takes on Red Bull Symphonic
Get ready to see rap icon, Rick Ross and acclaimed all-black symphony, Orchestra Noir, light up Atlanta Symphony Hall for a performance fusing classical music with hip-hop.
This fall, North America gets its first taste of Red Bull Symphonic, where iconic artists come together with world-renowned orchestras to reimagine their music. The inaugural event in the U.S. takes place on November 4 in Atlanta, Georgia, and features multi-platinum superstar Rick Ross with the city’s own spectacular Orchestra Noir.
Red Bull Symphonic’s pairing of unlikely musical entities has established the concert event as an innovative and audacious artistic experience. In once-in-a-lifetime concerts around the globe, Red Bull Symphonic has presented such disparate musicians as the internationally-recognized drum ‘n’ bass duo, Camo & Krooked with the Max Steiner Orchestra. The performance was conducted by the legendary Christian Kolonovits in Camo & Krooked’s hometown of Vienna, Austria at The Konzerthaus, and drum ‘n’ bass’ syncopated beats have never sounded so bombastic.
Most recently, Red Bull Symphonic matched up fiery Kosovan rapper Loredana with multi-talented musical director Lillo Scrimali, who rearranged her explosive songs for a 60-piece orchestra. They performed at the Culture and Congress Centre, a destination venue in Loredana’s native Lucerne, Switzerland, where they were joined by A-list European rap stars. This past summer, straight-talking Australian songwriter/rapper Lisi reworked his critically-acclaimed material with composer, conductor and arranger Nicholas Buc. Lisi was joined by the 25-piece Queensland Symphony Orchestra at the historic Princess Theatre in Brisbane, Australia.
The Red Bull Symphonic concert with Ross and Orchestra Noir promises to be exceptionally unique. The Atlanta-based, all-Black, award-winning Orchestra Noir is no stranger to bringing orchestral music to the masses. The ensemble has performed with Cardi B., 2Chainz, Migos and T.I. as well as on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon."
Ross—an adopted ATLien since his move to Evander Holyfield’s storied home on the outskirts of the city—has a wealth of material across his dozen chart-topping albums from which to draw. The Grammy-nominated rapper is reinterpreting a curated selection of his biggest hits and some new classics with Orchestra Noir’s musical director, maestro Jason Ikeem Rodgers, reshaping them for Red Bull Symphonic.
Fifty of Orchestra Noir’s accomplished musicians join Ross at Atlanta Symphony Hall Known for being advocates of music education, joining Orchestra Noir and Ross on stage will be special guest musicians from HBCUs and Georgia State University. Plus, prepare yourself for guest appearances from hip hop/soca/afrobeat violinist Mapy, and SAINTED, a musical group and trap choir party founded by DJ Fannie Mae and Grammy award-winner Dennis Reed who bring their special brand of spirituality to the experience.
Send your tux to the dry cleaners, bust out your Supreme puffy jacket, brush off your elbow-length satin gloves, troll eBay to bid on a Yeezy Gap hoodie, then settle in, sit back, and watch Ross like you’re never seen, or heard him, before.