Metro Boomin brings Red Bull Symphonic to Los Angeles

Red Bull Symphonic is back as Metro Boomin will take the stage on October 26 in Los Angeles for a historic, one-night-only Symphonic concert experience alongside Anthony Parnther and the Symphonic Orchestra.
Get ready for the magic as Metro Boomin reimagines his chart-topping hits, transforming them into awe-inspiring symphonies inside the legendary Dolby Theatre. Tickets will go on sale on September 15 on Ticketmaster.
“I'm very excited to be part of such an amazing music moment with Red Bull," said Metro Boomin. "I have a deep love and appreciation for orchestral music, which can be heard in many of the records I've produced. Now, with Red Bull Symphonic, we're able to reimagine a whole body of work that I'm proud of in a live show with the talent of the Symphonic Orchestra, which has always been a dream of mine that I'm finally seeing come to life."
Red Bull Symphonic with Metro Boomin marks the program's second installment in the U.S., building upon the success of the inaugural sold-out show in 2022 with Rick Ross in Atlanta. In a celebration of Black excellence in the hip-hop mecca of Atlanta, Ross performed alongside the renowned all-Black symphony Orchestra Noir, the revered Sainted trap choir, and GRAMMY award-winning violinist Mapy. That evening was conducted by acclaimed Maestro Jason Ikeem Rodgers and took place at the Atlanta Symphony Hall.
Prepare for Red Bull Symphonic with Metro Boomin by going behind-the-scenes of The Making of Red Bull Symphonic with Rick Ross.