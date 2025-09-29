© Chris Tedesco / Red Bull Content Pool
Adventure Racing
Red Bull Tandem Rollercoaster makes a splash: U.S. debut in Florida
Thirty tandem bikes transformed into rollercoaster cars raced, crashed, and wowed more than 40,000 fans at Cranes Roost Lake in Altamonte Springs.
Red Bull Tandem Rollercoaster made its U.S. debut in true Florida fashion: under the sun, over the water, and in front of a roaring crowd of more than 40,000 fans at Cranes Roost Lake in Altamonte Springs. Thirty tandem bicycle teams lined up with creations that looked less like bikes and more like wild amusement park rides, rolling onto a rollercoaster-inspired course where every dip and drop meant either triumph—or a splash landing.
The final bicycle crank belonged to NFT Boombox, a local Orlando duo who clinched the victory on the very last run of the day. Their win combined a fast run time, creative craftsmanship, and a confident ride that impressed both judges and spectators. “It’s pretty high up there,” said rider Jensin Holmgren when ranking the victory.
This and graduating college are right next to each other. I have to say, this is the ultimate, ‘dad lore.’
Teammate Joey Iorio credited the hours of preparation: “I think the countless hours we spent practicing on that bike really paid off. I gave him full control to do whatever he wanted. That’s why I told him – I only need one hand to hold a GoPro and one hand to hold on to him. That’s all I need.”
For fans, the magic of Red Bull Tandem Rollercoaster wasn’t just the winners but the spectacle along the way. Out of 30 entries, only 11 made it across the track without plunging into the lake. The rest provided exactly the kind of entertainment that defines the event. “My favorite moments were watching people fall off the little roller coaster,” said NBA champion Dwight Howard, who returned to his hometown as one of the judges. “That was the best part—seeing them singing one moment and then flipping over the next.”
Howard was joined on the judging panel by eight-time world champion wakeboarder Meagan Ethell and creator Mad Zack Fairhurst. For Ethell, the vibe and effort mattered as much as speed. “I want to see the overall vibe of the teams—if they are having fun, if they are engaging with the crowd, if their craft is awesome and if they put a lot of work into it,” she explained. “Trying to complete the course is a big priority too. Also if they have a really good crash I might give them some bonus points.”
Wakeboard pioneer Brian Grubb echoed the thrill of unpredictability. “The crashes are the highlight but also really cool to see all the themes and the bike designs,” he said, calling out standouts like the Filthy Flamingos and Travis Pastrana’s Channel 199 crew. For Grubb, a highlight moment came courtesy of Iso on a jet pack: “One of the coolest things I have seen in person—and the sound it makes!”
Whether it was Orlando teams celebrating hometown glory or visiting crews testing their balance from as far away as Wisconsin and Maryland, Red Bull Tandem Rollercoaster’s first U.S. edition was pure energy from start to finish. With its mix of technical challenge, creativity, and full-throttle entertainment, the event proved why Central Florida—the rollercoaster capital of the world—was the perfect stage for this one-of-a-kind ride.
