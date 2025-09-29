Red Bull Tandem Rollercoaster makes a splash: U.S. debut in Florida

made its U.S. debut in true Florida fashion: under the sun, over the water, and in front of a roaring crowd of more than 40,000 fans at Cranes Roost Lake in Altamonte Springs. Thirty tandem bicycle teams lined up with creations that looked less like bikes and more like wild amusement park rides, rolling onto a rollercoaster-inspired course where every dip and drop meant either triumph—or a splash landing.

The final bicycle crank belonged to NFT Boombox, a local Orlando duo who clinched the victory on the very last run of the day. Their win combined a fast run time, creative craftsmanship, and a confident ride that impressed both judges and spectators. “It’s pretty high up there,” said rider Jensin Holmgren when ranking the victory.

This and graduating college are right next to each other. I have to say, this is the ultimate, ‘dad lore.’

Teammate Joey Iorio credited the hours of preparation: “I think the countless hours we spent practicing on that bike really paid off. I gave him full control to do whatever he wanted. That’s why I told him – I only need one hand to hold a GoPro and one hand to hold on to him. That’s all I need.”

