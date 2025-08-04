Gaming
It's Game Time: Red Bull Tetris® United States –Explainer
The iconic game, now with Wiiings! Play your way to the U.S. National Finals in Hollywood, Florida, on Nov 22. If you’re among the best you'll head to Dubai for the World Final.
Red Bull Tetris® tournament, in partnership with Tetris, puts a new twist on the retro puzzle game people know and love. The United States National Finals will take place on November 22 in Hollywood, FL, at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. The 32 highest scoring players across the U.S. will be invited to go head-to-head on PC in-person in a 1vs1 bracket format at the Red Bull Tetris National Final in Hollywood, FL on November 22 for a chance to represent the U.S. at the World Final in Dubai.*
For those hungry to win and make it to the National Final, employ top tips from Red Bull Tetris game developers at www.redbulltetristips.com. Versatility is key in this unique multiplatform format!
*NO PURCH. NEC. RED BULL ACCT. REQ’D (FREE). US; 18+. 6/6/25–10/31/25. To enter, visit redbulltetris.com, play game and register score. Std. data rates apply. Add’l info and official rules: Red Bull Tetris® Rules.
From Phone to Drone
In the lead-up to the U.S. National Finals, thousands of players are playing the fast-paced game on their mobile phones, at www.redbulltetris.com, for the chance to make it on the leaderboard now until October 31. Available to players 18+ years of age, of all skill levels, the tournament welcomes competitors from around the globe. The winner of the U.S. National Final will gear up for the ultimate Tetris showdown, as the best of the best from over 55 countries will converge in Dubai from December 11–13 at the Red Bull Tetris World Final. There, the final game will be played beneath the desert sky as over 2,000 airborne drones will bring the first official live playable Tetris game to life inside the legendary Dubai Frame.
One game, multiple ways to win!
Whether playing for a chance at the Red Bull Tetris Winner title or simply playing for fun, players should also keep an eye out for the ‘Golden Tetrimino Challenge’. The Golden Tetrimino gives players the chance to win one of five opportunities to experience the World Final in-person.† Giving players two unique ways to win legendary Red Bull Tetris experiences!
Selling more than 520 million copies, Tetris is an iconic video game that’s been beloved by millions across the globe. Celebrating more than 40 years of Tetris, Red Bull Tetris is a high-octane tournament format of the iconic game, blending classic Tetris gameplay with game-changing mechanics like gravity flips, time-limited rounds, speed boosts, unique Golden Tetriminos and special power-ups that challenge even a seasoned player.
†NO PURCH. NEC. RED BULL ACCT. REQ’D (FREE). US; 18+. 6/6/25–10/31/25. To enter, visit redbulltetris.com, play game, submit entry and register score. Odds vary. Std. data rates apply. Add’l info and official rules: Red Bull Tetris® Sweepstakes.
Tetris...brings out the competitor in you. It’s simple, but the skill ceiling is insane.
Announcing the Red Bull Tetris Tournament, SypherPK, shared, "Tetris has always been one of those games that brings out the competitor in you. It’s simple, but the skill ceiling is insane. I’m excited to team up with Red Bull for this global moment and celebrate a game that’s stood the test of time."
“Announcing the National Finals dates marks an exciting moment in the Red Bull Tetris journey as it brings us one step closer to the global final stage,” said Maya Rogers, CEO and President of Tetris. “Tetris doesn’t require language; for 40 years it has connected people across countries, cultures and generations. Seeing players compete locally for a chance to represent their nation on a global stage is a powerful reflection of that spirit. And with the road leading all the way to Dubai for a one-of-a-kind final played out in the sky, it truly feels like we’re taking Tetris somewhere completely new.”
The World Final spans three unforgettable days across the desert and city, blending immersive experiences, music performances, and special guest appearances. In the lead-up to the main event, the global finalists will enter a seeding round to determine their placement in the Global Tournament. From there, they’ll battle it out in intense 1v1 matchups. Then, on December 13, the final game will unfold, where competitors will battle fiercely until a single champion emerges victorious, creating an unforgettable gaming spectacle.
Limited Edition Red Bull Tetris® Can
A special limited edition Red Bull Tetris Can design is available to purchase September 1 at participating retailers across the country. The iconic game, now with Wiiings, energizes players and legendary gameplay like never before.
There’s still time to qualify. Discover more about Red Bull Tetris, register to compete, and start playing today at www.redbulltetris.com.