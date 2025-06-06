What is a Red Bull Tetris® Tetrimino and which one are you?

Red Bull Tetris ® is happening now, and you can be part of it. So, you’ve read 6 tips and tricks to become the 2025 Red Bull Tetris® winner and you’re ready to work your way towards a spot on your country's national leaderboard – and maybe make it all the way to the World Final in Dubai. You want to show up, put down and walk away with the glory, but you keep hearing about 'Tetriminos'. What are they and how can you use them to put the final piece of your strategy puzzle together?

In short, Tetriminos are the building blocks (shapes) in Tetris. There are normally seven Tetriminos, but in Red Bull Tetris there's also a special Golden Tetrimino. They’re often referred to in relation to the letter that best reflects their shape: I, O, T, S, Z, J and L.

But that's not all. Each shape has its own unique identity: it can save the day, keep you on your toes or even unlock the key to winning the whole thing. So, which Tetrimino best reflects your playing style? And how can you embrace this on the road to Red Bull Tetris glory? Let's find out.

01 The I-Tetrimino

The Red Bull Tetris® I-Tetrimino © Red Bull

You're straightforward, but powerful: a fixer who shows up just in time to clean things up. You're a precise and patient person who thrives under pressure. Low on drama, but high on impact, you wait for the perfect opportunity to make your move and, when you do, it's game-changing. For example, the I-Tetrimino requires careful timing, but when you pick the right moment it can clear four lines in one go, resulting in a Tetris™ Line Clear achievement. That kind of timing reflects your level-headed instincts and ability to strike decisively when it matters most.

02 The Z-Tetrimino

The Red Bull Tetris® Z-Tetrimino © Red Bull

You’re pure, unfiltered chaos – in the best way. Spontaneous, bold and just a little unpredictable, you're a wildcard who loves to shake things up. You challenge norms without even trying and often stumble into brilliance. You may be a handful, but when things click, your energy creates breakthroughs no one saw coming. In practice, the Z-Tetrimino can be tough to position well, but when used right it's great for clearing lines. Much like you, it thrives in pressure moments where boldness wins out over caution.

03 The S-Tetrimino

The Red Bull Tetris® S-Tetrimino © Red Bull

An innovator who's great at seeing things others may overlook, you’re a fast-thinking person who's always three steps ahead - even if others don't realize it. You don't conform to societal norms and are proudly yourself. You might sometimes be misunderstood, but your creativity and adaptability make you invaluable in high-stakes situations. Like the Z-Tetrimino, the S-Tetrimino requires planning ahead for the most effective result - mirroring your talent for staying cool and collected under pressure.

04 The J-Tetrimino

The Red Bull Tetris® J-Tetrimino © Red Bull

Supportive and reliable, you bring understated strength to the table. You prefer to listen rather than speak and always have a great word of advice when it matters most. People may overlook you at first, but you always show up when it counts. Introverted on the surface, your loyalty and dependability make you the backbone of your team. In Red Bull Tetris, the J-Tetrimino is a great structural support, providing the foundation for a quick, smooth line-clearing move. This subtle strength reflects your steady influence in tense, chaotic moments.

05 The L-Tetrimino

The Red Bull Tetris® L-Tetrimino © Red Bull

With bold ideas and take-charge energy, you're the first to leap headfirst into new territory, leading the way with confidence. You initiate action without hesitation, charging forward with purpose. With your energetic and spontaneous mindset, you're the perfect counterbalance to the quiet strength of the J-Tetrimino – the Yin to its Yang. The L-Tetrimino can be placed to form a well in the middle of the Matrix, setting up a great opportunity to clear lines. In gameplay, that boldness can turn the tide when stakes are high.

06 The O-Tetrimino

The Red Bull Tetris® O-Tetrimino © Red Bull

You're an old soul with a love for simplicity – a cosy space, a solid routine and zero drama. Un-flashy, but essential, you bring calm and consistency to any environment with your grounded and reliable energy. You may not grab attention, but people always feel better with you around. The O-Tetrimino in Red Bull Tetris requires just the right space to fit in, but is effective at clearing lines when used well. Under pressure, your consistency is what holds things together.

07 The T-Tetrimino

The Red Bull Tetris® T-Tetrimino © Red Bull

A born strategist, you're organized, sharp and always thinking ahead. You enjoy being at the centre of attention, but only on your own terms. Though you might seem harmless at first glance, your creativity and problem-solving skills make you a powerful presence. Versatile and resourceful, you thrive when there's a puzzle to solve! The T-Tetrimino can be used almost anywhere effectively, both to fill gaps and as an anchor piece for other Tetriminos. Like you, this Tetrimino is at its best when the stakes are high and every move counts.

08 The Golden Tetrimino

The Red Bull Tetris® Golden Tetrimino © Red Bull

High-octane and always on the move, you're a force of nature. You live for action, thrive under pressure and never back down from a challenge. Disruptive in all the best ways, you push others to be better simply by being yourself. You're unbothered by risk – in fact, you welcome it – and are always pushing the limits to the extreme, just to see what's possible. In Red Bull Tetris, the Golden Tetrimino is a special Tetrimino that appears only once in each game. (Hint: It always shows up at the same time and if you use it right, it will score you some extra points.)

