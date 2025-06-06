6 tips and tricks to become the 2025 Red Bull Tetris® winner

With anyone over the age of 18 eligible to compete for the title of Red Bull Tetris ® winner, it's only fair that you're given the best chance possible to show the world what you can do. So, here are some top tips, courtesy of the Red Bull Tetris game developers themselves.

Keep reading to get the lowdown on your new favorite (not so) secret advantage - the Golden Tetrimino.

01 Power-ups

Who doesn't love a power-up? But, like some of the best things in life, it's worth waiting for the right moment to use it, ensuring that you're perfectly poised and ready to make the biggest impact. Patience is key, but not too much, as you’re about to find out…

02 Rethink your Tetris strategy

Did someone just say, 'Be patient'? They'd be right, up to a point, because in Red Bull Tetris you have just three minutes to show the world what you can do. So be patient, but not too patient. Deep breaths people, you got this.

03 Prioritize

To really boost your score, focus on clearing lines quickly and efficiently to increase your multiplier. With just three minutes to nail that high score, it's not just about survival, it's also about speed of thought and making the right decisions, quickly. Again and again.

04 Don't forget to 'hold'

Like most Tetris games, Red Bull Tetris incorporates a 'Hold Queue'. But what does it do? If the 'Hold' space in the top left of the game is empty and you don't know what to do with the current Tetrimino, or want to save it for a next-level combo, just 'hold' it for later. Then, when you’re ready, you can just swap it back into play. It's easy once you've got the hang of it.

You also might want to pay attention to the 'Next Queue' in the top right of the game space. Guess what this does? Yup, it tells you which Tetrimino is coming next, vital in your pursuit of making it to your country's National Final!

05 It's a race, not a marathon

Red Bull Tetris is easy to learn, but hard to master. You'll get the hang of it in no time, but to beat the rest, you're going to have to become the best. How do you do this? By practicing. Every game you play, whether successful or not, you're always learning. Stay focused, stay calm, put the practice in and you'll increasingly be able to recognize patterns, react faster and score higher.

06 The Golden Tetrimino - your (not so) secret advantage

The Red Bull Tetris® Golden Tetrimino © Red Bull

The Red Bull Tetris tournament features a special Golden Tetrimino that can be a total game changer when used right. It's best used strategically, so consider carefully when – and how – to use it in your game. Experiment in-game with placement and timings to get the biggest boost to your score.

See you in the game!

The Red Bull Tetris global qualifiers are now open to players aged 18+! Red Bull Tetris is a high-speed, three-minute twist on the classic game – built for quick, action-packed sessions where smart strategy is key. If you want a shot at becoming a winner, try employing these top tips from Red Bull Tetris game developers to elevate your game for a chance at the Red Bull Tetris World Final, taking place in Dubai from December 11-13, 2025. Find out more, and start playing, here .