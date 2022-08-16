Experience Nashville like never before with Red Bull Unlocked

The first person who figures out how to bottle up the world famous cool vibes that East Nashville exudes is guaranteed to have a top-seller on their hands.
For a single night Red Bull is partnering up with East Nasty’s best, distilling the neighborhood’s top nightlife, eateries, bars, talent and performances into one wild party on Sunday, August 21. It’s all part of Red Bull Unlocked, the brand’s global event series.
The shindig is going down at Rosemary & Beauty Queen, which is tucked away on Forrest Avenue in the uber-walkable Five Points area just down the street from Nissan Stadium. Known for its dancefloor, cozy design and epic outdoor food truck area, it’s the perfect place to host mixologists from Lipstick Lounge — one of the United States’ few remaining lesbian bars — as well as local icons Pearl Diver, Play Dance Bar and Tin Roof. Broadway and downtown are represented too, with The Stage and the Dolly Parton-themed White Limozeen on the roster.
The music is set to be just as bumping as the nightlife, and it doesn’t get better than Daisha McBride, aka Rap Girl. The Tennessee-born Live on the Green vet will perform Sunday night, bringing singles like “Bounce Back” to fans IRL. McBride’s latest album, “Let Me Get This Off My Chest,” is full of songs about love and emotion — perfect for this not-yet-end-of-summer, not-yet-cuffing-season moment.
“I never thought I’d have the opportunity to perform in so many of Nashville’s top spots all in the same night,” McBride said of the upcoming gig. “Fans can expect a lot of bops and high energy. I want people to dance and have a good time.”
McBride isn’t the only one trying to get fans on the RBQ dancefloor, and there’s probably no group who knows more about having a good time than Whiskey Jam. For more than ten years, Whiskey Jam has been hosting jam circles every Monday night for Nashville’s rising stars, with previous performances from Maren Morris, Luke Combs and Old Dominion. Heck, even UTK alumni and football legend Payton Manning stopped by to sing “Rocky Top” in 2016.
Ward Guenther, a professional musician, founded Whiskey Jam and says there’s more up his sleeve for Red Bull Unlocked.
“Whiskey Jam has enjoyed the last 11 years tucked comfortably in a dive bar, so we're looking forward to joining forces with some of our favorite venues in town for a big bad block party,” Guenther said. “Our lineup for Red Bull Unlocked is all about big energy with something for everyone. We're bringing a great blend of styles and artists, giving the party a great taste of some of our Jam Fam favorites.”
As for what’ll be on tap? Guenther said there’s no question about it — Red Bull has been a favorite for years (and we didn’t put him up to saying it, scout’s honor!)
“Red Bull has been enjoyed at Whiskey Jam since the very first night,” Guenther said. “So it's only fitting Whiskey Jam is enjoyed at Nashville's first Red Bull Unlocked.”
After busting a move to the music under RBQ’s outdoor disco ball, it’s only natural for partygoers to crave a bite, so it’s a good thing food will be included with every Red Bull Unlocked ticket purchase. Noshes come courtesy of Martin's BBQ, Burger & Co, Daddy’s Dogs and, for those less meat-inclined, Wild Cow.
And if that wasn’t enough, every attendee finally gets their very own superpower — future vision. Okay, so it’s not complete future vision, but partiers will certainly get a sneak peek at what Woolworth Theater has to offer before it even opens. The historic, newly remodeled Woolworth begins its debut season in September, but Unlocked invited the crew out for a unique performance.
“This project has been over three years in the making,” country artist and Woolworth owner Chuck Wicks said in a statement about the theater. “ We love this city and want to expand all it has to offer.”
Sunday night’s forecast is looking like a near 100 percent chance of hilarity and good times, but what’s a party without a little hot goss? Good thing one of our favorite Nashville Instagram accounts, Overheard Nashville, is getting in on the action. Overheard collects the best tidbits of Nashville chit chat overheard in all the best locations. Sometimes it’s entertaining, sometimes it’s funny, and sometimes, it’s just plain true.
“I swear the the Lord is testing me with every Pedal Tavern and country music fan I see,” Overheard posted recently, drawing attention to Nashville’s oft-packed downtown spaces by sharing a previous conversation overheard in Germantown.
There’s no denying how busy Broadway can be, or how long the lines outside Smashville’s hottest spots often are (has anyone been to Hattie B’s lately!?). We can’t wait to see what Overheard picks up about Red Bull Unlocked, though, because Red Bull is cutting to the chase.
Ten of Nashville’s top bars under one roof, for one night only — the only thing better is the price, and maybe also the decidedly less crowded Five Point streets. Tickets are on sale for $15 now. See you at RBQ!