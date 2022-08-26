© Yvonne Gougelet
Nightlife
Dolly Parton, hot dogs and disco balls: Red Bull Unlocked Nashville rocked
Find out what went down at Nashville's Red Bull Unlocked.
Red Bull Unlocked parties are known for making a good impression, but Sunday evening’s bash is really going to leave a mark on Nashville, Tennessee — especially on the lucky ducks who got free tattoos at the pop-up shop.
Dozens of people got permanently inked inside Beauty Queen over the weekend, an unusual perk even for the funkiest bar the Five Points neighborhood in East Nash has on offer. That’s just Red Bull’s way, though, and the ongoing event series called Red Bull Unlocked came to Tennessee’s Music City to boogie down. Ticket buyers gained access to ten of the city’s top venues all under one roof to host musicians, live theatrical performances and more. The full list included The Dive Motel, Lipstick Lounge, Pearl Diver, Play Dance Bar, Rosemary & Beauty Queen (RBQ), The Stage, Tin Roof, Whiskey Jam, White Limozeen, Woolworth Theatre and Eleven Eleven.
Party people started pouring in at 6 pm, turning to tasty Red Bull Watermelon Mojitos from Play Dance Bar for refreshment. The crowd held flashing LED cups high as Nashville’s top brass from the hottest drag club strutted the outdoor stage in an on-demand drag show. The roster of queens included Deception, Aura Mayari, Corlis Todd, Vanity and Sasha Dereon, and they dazzled under RBQ’s iconic disco ball. Upstairs, celebrity impersonators at White Limozeen gave Dolly Parton and Jack Nicholson fans a laugh, turning more than a few heads as they drifted through the crowd. When people from any of the packed dance floors needed a break, cherry-red, pout-shaped inflatable couches from Lipstick Lounge made for the perfect retreat.
Even the musicians couldn’t help but share their excitement, including Daisha McBride, aka Rap Girl.
“I love how they perfectly matched the aesthetic for all the bars that were involved,” McBride said. “And the crowd was great!”
The party attracted local talent like the jam circle called Whiskey Jam, but it also brought out the city’s eyes and ears. Overheard Nashville built a giant following by sharing wacky little snippets of eavesdropped conversation, and Red Bull got the special treatment. Just before the weekend, Overheard made it clear what kind of style you would expect to find on the blocked off streets Sunday night.
The vibes were immaculate, but it isn’t just about the food and drinks — no matter how good Daddy’s Dogs might have been considering they sold out before the night was over. On Sunday, Red Bull photographer Yvonne Gougelet hosted a photo clinic for photographers hungry to hone their career and camera skills. Red Bull has hosted many photo clinics to increase the number of women in sports photography, and Tammie Valer, who attended this year’s event, shared her experience in a recent post.
“This past weekend I participated in a photo clinic with a couple of amazing women photogs for Red Bull Unlocked in Nashville. The clinic was beautifully coordinated,” Valer captioned her post. “The event was incredibly fun & unique, showcasing some of Nashville’s best & iconic locations. Thank you to you all for the opportunity and such an amazing experience!”
A party that supports some of the best nightlife Music City has to offer, and one that comes with a side serving of career development? Now that’s impressive. If you don’t want to miss future Unlocked events, snag tickets ahead of time on our events page.