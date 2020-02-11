Red Bull Zeltron World Wide Heads to San Francisco
The third installment of Red Bull Zeltron World Wide goes down March 20 in San Francisco for an unforgettable head-to-head battle against Rico Nasty.
Created by the multifaceted artist Denzel Curry, Zeltron World Wide is a wrestling-inspired five-round battle between the fresh talent of next-level lyricism. The third round of the four-part tour lands in San Francisco on March 20 for a one-night only head-to-head match: Zeltron vs. Rico Nasty.
Last week, Curry surprised fans by dropping "UNLOCKED," a new collaborative album with Kenny Beats, while Rico Nasty’s much-anticipated forthcoming debut album "Nightmare Vacation" is set to drop this year.
Tour Stops:
Nov. 3, 2019: Atlanta
Feb. 29, 2020: Miami
March 20, 2020: San Francisco
TBA: New York, NY
