Reggie Miller's love for cycling and favorite Red Bull Rampage moments

Well, you know, I've been doing this 18 years professionally with Turner. And my number one rule is to always be open and honest, because people like myself that are watching the telecast is going to be like, 'How does he approach this?' We know your skills. We know that you've been so successful on the bike, so you bring that experience to be open and honest.

I'm looking forward to this year's telecast. You guys are going to take it up another level. In all honesty, even if it's bad, even if you got to criticize some of your fellow riders, they may not like it at the end, but at least you're being open and honest.

The one thing Pat Riley always taught me is that professionals always want to be told the truth. Don't sugarcoat anything. Tell them the truth, that was a bad run or he missed his turn or whatever the terminology is. If it's bad, tell him. You don't have to be critical about it, but let us know.