Reggie Miller's love for cycling and favorite Red Bull Rampage moments
Selema Masekela: Reggie, how did you get into cycling?
I had just moved to Malibu. I was in a restaurant and Tim Commerford, the bass player for Rage Against the Machine was in there, came over to the table, welcomed me to Malibu, and welcomed me to the neighborhood saying, 'Hey, where is your house?'
He said, 'Me and a few buddies ride over there on that trail by your house,' and he said 'What? You like bikes?' I was like, 'Oh, I've never had a mountain bike. I've never ridden a mountain bike.' He said, 'Let's go. I have extra ones. Just come on by.'
His two friends just so happened to be Laird Hamilton, the big wave surfer, and Don Wildman.
Selema: The legend.
The legend Don Wildman. So they brought a bike over. Us four went out and they destroyed me on a bike and I was still playing at the time. I was in pretty good shape.
Selema: You were still in the league?
I was still in the league.
Selema: And Don Wildman was far older.
Oh, yes. And they destroyed me on a bike. But I realized being on those trails, being out, I was like, 'Oh my gosh, this is so much fun.' And that's how I was introduced to biking. Now taking it serious and racing and all that came years later because again, I was still playing and our contract really wasn't supposed to be an injury.
But once I retired, that's what I do.
Nicholi Rogatkin: Reggie, it's been unreal to see you really training hard and racing and competing on the mountain bike. How similar or do you see any similarities between mountain biking and basketball?
Well, certainly in terms of the fitness, I think in basketball there's a lot of stop and go.
You're exerting a lot of energy for a short amount of time. You know, fouls happens, free throws. You get a chance to kind of recover a little bit in my experience. And that's kind of what we do. We excel up here and you kind of recover on the downhills a little bit. But I will say this in terms of mountain biking, and you guys know this very well, there are times when you're on a long ride, it takes you to dark places.
I've never been to dark places. Well, I've played hard, but I've never been in some dark places like I have on a bike.
Selema: The Pain Cave is real.
The Pain Cave is real on an endurance ride. But I love navigating those dark clouds that biking brings because I feel coming from a basketball background, I've suffered a little bit.
When you've had to do a cross screen on a 300 pound Shaquille O'Neal and what you feel when you're climbing a 16% grade during the race, you kind of feel that same impact.
Selema: What does it mean to you to be able to continue to tap into that competition vein that you left behind in basketball that you now still get to compete on a bike?
That's what hooked me in my first race. A friend messaged me and was like, 'Hey, we should do this race together. We'll be a team. You do a lap, I do a lap.' And I was like, 'I've never raced before. What do I bring? What do I wear?' He told me all that, but it was the start of the race.
Three, two, one. And I was like, 'Oh my God, this is a jump ball.' All of the butterflies were there. The anticipation, the not knowing. I was like, 'Okay, I'm all in.' That's when I got a coach. I started training. This is going to be my life.
I needed to get in shape because the very highly competitive 50 to 59 year old class, it's former racers. And they were just lapping me and dogging me and talking crap about me. They're the ones who opened up the gate just kicking.
Selema: So the guys in your division were talking shit?
No, no, no. I'm a world class renowned trash talker. No, they were talking noise about me. Like, 'What is he doing here? He's not in great fitness,' which I wasn't at the time. My downhill sucked, which it kind of still does.
But there's one thing I knew I had. I had a big engine from basketball. I could run all day, right? Fourth quarter was my quarter winning time. So the longer the race, I'm going to get you, I'm going to catch you at some point in time. But my fitness wasn't there, so I had to hire a coach because I didn't know what intervals were.
I didn't know about over and unders, I didn't know what any of that was. But now I do. And now they don't do that. Now they know!
Nicholi: That's what's up! Now you talking trash back at them.
See, I treat the sport of cycling and mountain biking in particular somewhat like golf. I keep it gentlemanly. When I do turn into an A-hole a little bit is when I see other people mistreating other people.
Selema: Are you going to show us your single track skills?
So my good friend Kyle Strait said 'Look, if you want to improve on your downhills, find a downhill loop and just keep repeating over and over and over again.' So I found this downhill loop here.
It's pretty fun. And just to get comfortable and get my nerves up.
Selema: You mentioned that Kyle Strait gave you the advice about finding single tracks and doing loops to work on your downhill. When you see someone like Kyle, who is going to compete in his 16th Rampage and you, of course, played 18 seasons - that type of physical and also mental durability, what does that take?
I've made it no secret that Kyle, to me, is the GOAT because of his longevity.
I always tell people, 'What would be my ideal, perfect rider?' I would like to have the power of Mathieu van der Poel. I'd like to have the endurance of a Tom Pidcock. But I want the strength and the mental fortitude of Kyle Strait. And I've always followed his career and think about it every year. I think the last year he got hurt, but he was ready to do it.
To do something like that, you've got to be so mentally strong. And I've appreciated him and Rachel's friendship over the years. They've come out to be able to support a lot of my races. So, to me, he's the GOAT. That's awesome.
Do they have a few screws loose? Yes, but it's calculated chaos, as I call it.
Selema: I know you get fired up for it. We're bummed we won't be able to physically have you there at Red Bull Rampage. But what does that event mean?
I love to see athletes really test themselves and to see some of the young guns, like a Dylan Stark or a Jaxson Riddle bring new flair to it with the old guard, like a Kyle or Carson Storch.
It just adds that different type level of intensity because people just think these guys are crazy. They're not crazy. It's very calculated what they do. And I want people to understand as important as all the riders are, the dig teams are just as important because it's like your head coach or your athletic trainer. It's one big team and it's a calculated effort for these guys to compete at such a high level and picking their lines and doing the canyon gap and whatever tricks they're going to be doing off the berms, it's so calculated.
But yeah, do they have a few screws loose? Yes, but it's calculated chaos, as I call it.
Selema: A favorite thing about Rampage is that as much as it is a competition, it is this acknowledgment that these are riders as a collective for moving the sport forward together. And like you said, with big calculated risk and big consequences. But the championship at the end, again, is one of the most special ones.
There are only 30 or 40 guys in the world that can do this. And you're right. To me, the family atmosphere, in the way you want to win it, you want to be on the top step of that podium. But we're all in this together. And what's kind of cool at Red Bull Rampage is after each athlete finishes a run, the joy they get to celebrate with their family.
Because watching the wives, the girlfriends, the moms, the dads, the brothers and sisters, they're watching kind of in angst as they're doing it, like they're riding with them. And it's cool that you have a few of the riders mic’d up and you hear them.
Nicholi: As individual as biking may seem you couldn't be more right. It's such a team sport with everyone and the riders as a whole as much as they want to beat each other and finish in front of each other, you don't want to see them go down and everyone's kind of rooting for each other when they go down.
And I like how Kyle and Carson shared lines together. Their teams dug together. 'Hey, do you take this line? I'll take this line.' And it's a camaraderie over time that you build up and you start to work together. So it's awesome.
Selema: Your passion. An addiction for this is pretty inspiring to see. Being out here riding with you, your excitement level is like a little kid like you're a 9 year old out here.
Well, think about this. When we all got our first bikes, when we were 4 or 5 or 6, the excitement of being outside and having our parents push us on the training wheels, it doesn't change the older we get. And again, being outdoors, especially mountain biking, I just, you know, no disrespect to any of the other disciplines because I've raced on gravel.
It's funny because I tell people and they're like, 'Well, how do you compare yourself in mountain biking versus basketball?' It would be like me in my day playing a high school kid. I mean, he may get a point or two, but that's about it. Same with mountain biking in between pros and average. First, when an amateur goes down, the trail is cautious.
Selema: What is your fan favorite Rampage moment?
Well, I would have to say it's the Godz. Szymon Godziek in the canyon gap. His homage to Kelly McGarry and the backflip in the canyon gap. I mean, you guys are back in Virgin, right where it all happened and when you think of Red Bull Rampage, that's what really made Rampage famous, that canyon gap.
2 min
Kelly's canyon backflip
This is what it looks like to podium at Red Bull Rampage, as Kelly McGarry takes his silver medal run in 2013.
Selema: I think it was the number one thing on SportsCenter that night and went viral as can be.
I mean, there are so many moments because every rider's ride is spectacular because you're risking -- I mean, I almost put them in with like IndyCar and Formula One -- because every time those guys get in the car, they may not be coming home.
I'm telling you, get on a bike at Rampage, you may not be coming home. I mean, or if you're coming home, it's going to be a while. It's real. So there are so many amazing moments. But I'm watching last year and him saying, 'I want to do this for Kelly' was kind of cool.
So there are so many amazing rides. Again, I put Kyle at a different level just because he's done every single one. And for him to keep coming back and he's coming back this year for his 17th after an injury, it's going to be pretty special to watch.
Nicholi: Yeah, I love that you chose that moment from Godziek on the same canyon gap nonetheless. Don't forget the 360 into it.
Yes. I think he did a no hander to suicide. He did a little bit of everything and I was certainly captivated by watching it.
Selema: This is Nicholi's first year coming into official capacity as the analyst at Red Bull Rampage. So maybe you could give him some advice?
Well, you know, I've been doing this 18 years professionally with Turner. And my number one rule is to always be open and honest, because people like myself that are watching the telecast is going to be like, 'How does he approach this?' We know your skills. We know that you've been so successful on the bike, so you bring that experience to be open and honest.
I'm looking forward to this year's telecast. You guys are going to take it up another level. In all honesty, even if it's bad, even if you got to criticize some of your fellow riders, they may not like it at the end, but at least you're being open and honest.
The one thing Pat Riley always taught me is that professionals always want to be told the truth. Don't sugarcoat anything. Tell them the truth, that was a bad run or he missed his turn or whatever the terminology is. If it's bad, tell him. You don't have to be critical about it, but let us know.
Selema: Reggie, can we get you in the booth with us next year?
I would love it. I want to be up on the mountain. And behind the scenes because I want to see what they're thinking about before they drop. I will be the Craig Sager of Red Bull Rampage.