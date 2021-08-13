Remembering Cameron Burrell, world-class sprinter and inspiration

Cameron Burrell, photographed in Houston on March 22, 2020. © Brian Lowe

A huge talent and an extraordinary character is gone too soon. Cameron Burrell, a world-class sprinter and inspiration to all who knew him and a key member of the now heartbroken Red Bull family, died this week at the age of 26.

While his sporting achievements were remarkable, the enormity of the loss is much deeper than that. Cameron was a joyful personality with the biggest smile — at once quiet but charismatic, an obsessive trainer but passionate about eclectic interests, extremely confident but also selfless. While he dedicated his life to achieving excellence as a sprinter, off the track he loved to DJ and was also into street art, collecting sneakers and a wide range of music. Cameron joined the Red Bull family early in 2019 and made a deep impact in the time since. We mourn the loss of a friend who was funny, dependable and full of humanity.

Cameron was the product of track and field royalty, a descendent of greatness who achieved his own record on the track. Both of his parents—Leroy Burrell and Michelle Finn-Burrell—won gold medals in 1992. His godfather, Carl Lewis, is the most decorated sprinter and long jumper in history.

Under the guidance and love of Leroy and Carl, Cameron's talents blossomed early. Living and racing in Houston, he earned All-American honors, state and school records, and multiple NCAA titles. Cameron is hardly defined by his big wins and world-class times on the track, but these performances do shed light on his character and values. In 2017, he ran a personal best of 9.93 in the 100-meter dash, a mark that beat his father’s longstanding school record at the University of Houston by one millisecond. That moment and achievement carried emotional significance for him. “In a school that has been home to so many Olympians, World Champions and NCAA champions, it’s really a statement in itself—definitely one of my favorite moments,” he said.

Running coaches, Carl Lewis (far left), Leroy Burrell (far right). © Brian Lowe

The following year, he won an individual NCAA Championship. Also in 2018, he teamed with his lifelong friend and fellow Houston standout, Elijah Hall, Cameron anchored a 4x100 meter relay that set a colleague record at the NCAA Championships.

Relays were special to Cameron because he highly valued the spirit of team competition and helping his training partners succeed. While some top sprinters are insistent to only run a certain leg, he would embrace whatever role his coaches thought would help the most. "When you win the relay, it’s for your teammates. It might be the biggest meet of their life, or the last,” Cameron once said. “I could have all the medals in the world, but if I can help somebody else get one, too, that’s even better.”

I could have all the medals in the world, but if I can help somebody else get one, too, that’s even better. Cameron Burrell

Hall can attest to that spirit. “My brother Cameron was the most generous and loyal people I have ever met,” says Hall. “We have been brothers since we were 7 years old. It was a bond you couldn’t break.”

Another former Houston teammate, elite sprinter and longtime friend, Mario Burke—who joined Burrell and Hall on that record setting 4x100 race and other adventures—also feels that Cameron impacted his life in profound ways. “Cameron truly was one of a kind. From our fierce practice sessions with him motivating me through them, pushing me to higher heights, lending me advice and sharing certain stories to keep me uplifted, to deep conversations about life and also the sport we both love and what we want out of it for ourselves, to turn ups where he can flip the switch and be the life of the party. I feel blessed to have been on a team with Cam, be training partners with him, run the same event, share success, go pro with him, and even share the same sponsors”

A cover story in The Red Bulletin, published in May 2021, charted the past, present and future of both Burrell and Hall. In it, Cameron talked extensively about how those around him had helped him succeed. And how he and Hall had forged a partnership that made them both better. “Over the years we’ve built a bond that instills a camaraderie that can’t be broken,” he said. “We’ve just constantly made each other better and have found ways to inspire each other.”

Cameron Burrell, world-class sprinter and inspiration © Brian Lowe

Hall, still in shock from the loss, offered one final comment on his best friend. “I will carry his legacy on and around the track forever.”

The 100-meter dash, Cameron's specialty, begins and ends quickly, an explosion of power and grace and technique. Burrell's life resembles his best sprints—beautiful, inspiring and over sooner than expected. His loss—and his legacy—will endure for far longer.