Q&A with Big Wave Surfer Remi Nealon

Watch Remi Nealon's clips in this year's Red Bull Magnitude Swell 1 Recap video below.

3 min Red Bull Magnitude Swell 3 Recap

Red Bull .COM: Where did you grow up?

Remi Nealon: I grew up in Hauula, Hawaii, but I'm currently living in Waialua.

RB: What does a day in your life look like during big wave season?

Remi: During big wave season, I spend my days busy as a mom of three boys, working surf lessons, always training and stretching every morning at home and in the ocean with the kids, and trying to sneak in some solo sessions as well.

RB: Could you describe surfing big waves in 3 words?

Remi: All my love.

RB: When did you start surfing big waves, and was there any specific draw for you to do so?

Remi: I started surfing big waves about 6 years ago, after I celebrated my second son’s first birthday. I was surfing a lot at the time, and I’ve been surfing my whole life—I felt like I wanted to do something more than just be a mom, and I that I needed to be doing something exciting.

I started surfing my regular spots when it was bigger, and I decided that I really wanted to try surfing big waves. My friend who is a shaper and also surfs big waves was like, “Well, I’ll take you out,” and one day he just showed up with a gun, and we went out to Pinballs, and I caught a couple waves. Instantly, it was like, ‘Okay, this is the most amazing thing I’ve ever felt—this is where I should be…and I want to get better at it.’

I grew up spending a lot of time in the ocean, and I always felt really strong in the water, so I felt like, if I’m going to do something to challenge myself, I want to do it in the water, and I didn’t really know exactly what that was until I became a mom.

RB: It sounds like becoming a mother drew you into the world of big wave surfing, and helped you define identity in a way—can you tell us a bit more about that?

Remi: I felt like I wanted to do it for myself, and also to show my boys that like, “I’m your mom, and I love you, and you’re my priorities, but also, I can also do these really cool things, like surf big waves.” Being a mom is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do—it’s very challenging. So when I surf big waves, yes, it can be hard and scary, but compared to being a mom…it’s not as hard. It brings me peace, it’s my outlet.

RB: If you had to compare surfing big waves to anything else you’ve experienced, what would that be and why?

Remi: I grew up as a competitive swimmer, so I pushed myself with swimming and racing, and always wanting to be the best. My dad was my number one fan and always wanted me to try harder and never give up. After that was over, I started having kids, and got married, and I feel like that was another hard thing, and I wanted to be the best at that also. So I feel like those two things put together—I asked myself, what can I do to make myself feel fulfilled for myself—and I started surfing big waves.

RB: How has big wave surfing and the mental aspects required translated into other parts of your life, outside of the water?

It’s hard because, surfing big waves really is all mental—at least a huge part is, and the rest is physical training and you know, how comfortable you feel in the ocean. I really try to get myself mentally prepared before I go out there, and while I’m out there, to keep myself calm. It’s taken a lot of seasons to get to where I finally feel really confident about being out there. When I do other things in my life, I sometimes get anxious and I feel like I just need to be out in the water, surfing big waves. And once I get in the water, it feels like my therapy.

I grew up here—being in the ocean is one of those things for me that feels so natural, and when I was a kid, we used to get pounded in the shorebreak at Waimea—my dad would surf there so we’d go there when he was surfing, or to Sunset [Beach]. I always felt very calm, so when I go out there and take a wipeout or am underwater, I just feel like…I’m fine. It’s kind of crazy. I don’t like to wear all the padded stuff, I just go out there in my wetsuit, because that’s how I feel the most comfortable, and I just do my thing.

RB: Has there been a moment where you’ve felt a lot of fear in big waves, and how did you react/move through that?

Remi: Yes. I do get scared, I do. I just somehow let it go while I’m out there. I’ll feel this feeling in my stomach, being nervous or like, that was a huge set, what am I doing out here? But then I’ll get a wave and be like oh, I’m fine, this is right where I’m supposed to be.

Last year, we had that Super Saturday swell in January, and I paddled out, and I was pretty scared. I probably watched it for like two hours before I paddled out, I sat on the beach and stretched for like a half hour. I was watching people trying to paddle out, not making it, needing to get rescued by jet skis, and I was like holy moly, never in my life did I think I would be paddling out on a day where the Bay [Waimea] was closing out. That just wasn’t even something that I thought was in my cards.

After watching it for a couple of hours and seeing some of the other women paddle out, I was like okay, I’m ready to go. Somehow, I timed it where I made it all the way out with my hair still dry. I surfed for about 5.5 hours that day, and I got one wave. It wasn’t a great wave. I was playing it super safe. I remember just seeing these huge, huge waves, 40-50 foot faces, paddling over them and just having another one behind it, and another one behind it.

RB: Do you feel a stronger connection to any one wave in particular here in Hawai’i?

Remi: I think that my biggest connection is to Waimea, that’s the first place I ever caught a big wave, at Pinballs. I spend a lot of time there, swimming in the summertime—I dive around, look at the reef, just basically try to check out all of what the bottom looks like. I do laps and I run the beach, and if the Bay is breaking, even Pinballs, I’m going to be there.