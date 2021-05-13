Robbie Hummel
The reigning USA Basketball Male Athlete of the Year, Hummel’s 3x3 accolades include a historic first gold medal for the USA at the 2019 FIBA 3x3 World Cup and an MVP crown at the 2019 Red Bull USA Basketball 3x3 Nationals. He is the only USA Men’s 3x3 Olympic Qualifying Team member to also have played on a five-on-five USA Basketball national team, earning bronze at the 2009 World University Games in Belgrade.
The former All-American at Purdue made it to two NCAA Tournament Sweet 16’s and captured the 2009 Big Ten Tournament title where he was MVP. He played in a total of 127 games for Purdue (2007-2012) and compiled 1,772 points (13.1 ppg.), along with earning a degree in management.
After college, he played two years in the NBA for the Minnesota Timberwolves over the 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons and played professionally in Italy, Russia and Spain.
Along with focusing on 3x3 hoops, he is currently an ESPN and Big Ten Network college basketball studio analyst and color commentator, and is an avid golfer.