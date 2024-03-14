Wheels of fortune: Rocío del Alba García is dreaming big in cross-country

The shortened 2020 Mercedes-Benz UCI Cross-Country Mountain Bike World Cup season saw some young up-and-coming riders make their mark in the elite women's races. Rocío del Alba García may not made have the headlines like France's Lorna Lecomte and Great Britain's Evie Richards , but the 23-year-old from Spain still caught the eye for her solid performances.

She made the decision to race the elite classification at the World Cup in 2019 despite still qualifying for the U23 ranks. A successful first season ensued with a 10th place at Lenzerheide showing the promise of the Spanish athlete against more experienced riders. As we enter the 2021 season, García Martínez is 14th in the current UCI Rankings and looking forward to year-on-year improvement, and of course doing her best in Tokyo.

Rocío del Alba García © Silvia Fernández Sainz

The beginnings

Originally from the capital Madrid, but now based in the La Rioja region in the north of Spain, García began riding a bike like most kids at an early age with her twin sister, Gaby. It was a common sight to see them riding the streets of their town, Villa del Prado. By the age of eight, Rocío had competed in her first bike race under the guidance of the town's cycling club. The racing bug had set in.

As she went through her teens, she raced a variety of bikes and on different terrains, on the road, in the mountains with a mountain bike and in cyclo-cross. She was adept at all three of those disciplines, and has junior national titles in all three. When a decision came as to what type of racing she should focus on, she followed her instinct.

"I kept doing what I enjoy the most and am passionate about."

Fully focused on success © David Acedo

A nickname that stuck

Through the years, García Martínez has picked up a nickname that seems to have stuck, Rocio Dynamite. The nickname originated from a race where the on-course commentator excitedly called her 'Dinamita' instead of her name.

"Everyone started calling me dynamite after that and it's stuck. It's a positive nickname that I really like."

A mentor in Carlos Coloma

The reigning Spanish national cross-country champion counts herself very lucky to have Carlos Coloma as a coach, mentor and team-mate on the BH Tempio Café team. He's been vital to her sporting project so far and will be instrumental in her development in the coming years. Coloma is a veteran of the Spanish cross-country scene. His bronze medal from Rio 2016 earns him instant respect in Spain, alongside another great in José Antonio Hermida.

“Both on a sporting and personal level, Carlos has shaped me to who I am and continues to do so. He'll tell me what I am doing wrong when I need to be told. He can do this as he knows from his great experience. I really like being with him because we fit each other very well. He's been telling me what I will be facing in Tokyo and I feel calm because of it."

Guidance from a young age has been key © Adrian Moles/Red Bull Content Pool

Training regime

As a full-time pro, García knows she has to keep her condition and fitness nearly all year round. Training intensity of course depends on stages of the season, but much of the work is done before the season starts.

"In my case, I work out in the gym for strength and then transfer it to the bike. In terms of the gym, I go two or three times a week. My plan for this winter was to strengthen my legs of which the the two fundamental exercises are squats and lunges. In the upper body, we put a lot of importance on strengthening and building the core. I also do pull-ups and a lot of exercises with rubber bands that make you use your own weight.

Training on the bike involves getting out on rides whether it be a mountain bike, a road bike or more recently an electric mountain bike. There is that aspect of doing the miles to build and strengthen endurance in the legs, but García knows equally she has to train and practice riding skills on technical terrain types that are typically seen on World Cup courses.

Practising technique at home in Spain © David Acedo

"Today in cross-country, at most we have to put in a hour and a half of effort in races. So, although we continue to base training on the road, we are also introducing more technical work in the mountains and reducing the number of kilometers we do on the road.

“Carlos has spent a lot of time trying to make my descents faster, particularly in terrain that features heavily on World Cup courses. What you have to do is practice and practice, go through places where it's difficult for you to defend yourself, which can be a descent, a rock garden or a step down. There's no other way than to try and try again."

World Cup racing

Coloma's experience and the support group a pro team provides is most valuable when the World Cup season is in full swing with all the traveling and racing. The schedule can be manic and that was before the introduction of the Short Track (XCC) race two seasons ago.

“Fortunately, for the World Cup venues I've been to already I know where to train and recover. When they introduced the Short Track there was hardly time to recover on the Saturday before the main race the next day. Then, on Monday, you leave for the next venue. In that period you must relax the body after all that effort, rest, eat and be calm."

To succeed at international level García knows that her riding technique and bike handling have to be on point so she can exploit those qualities in a race, and here Coloma's experience of race craft has been important in showing her the way.

Racing in the elites is a step up for Rocío © Adrian Moles/Red Bull Content Pool

"Everything is becoming more technical, there's more difficulty, more danger and the circuits are increasingly demanding. The difficulty of slopes or climbs cannot really be appreciated just by what you see on Red Bull TV, but when you are there, you can really see the technical difficulty of those parts of the course."

What will 2021 bring?

All eyes are of course on Tokyo. García finished 14th out of 46 competitors at the test event in 2019, so there's well-founded optimism of doing well. However, there's still a lot of racing to happen before then with the World Cup. At the first international race of this 2021 season in Banyoles in Spain, she finished fourth, with only Jolanda Neff, Elisabeth Brandau and the winner Evie Richards ahead of her.

Racing at Banyoles alongside the world's best © Adrian Moles/Red Bull Content Pool