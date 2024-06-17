Understanding the language of rock climbing is not just a matter of impressing fellow climbers — it’s essential to know for safety and effective communication on the wall.

In this guide, you’ll learn common rock climbing jargon as we unravel the complexities of climbing terminology, from the essential gear to advanced techniques. Once you master these fundamental climbing terms, you’ll be ready for Sasha DiGiulian’s HBO sports documentary, “ Here to Climb ,” streaming on June 18 on Max and on June 19 at 3:00 AM CET on Red Bull TV for anyone outside the U.S. and Canada. Read ahead for a climbing glossary that will prepare you to join the ranks of climbers who navigate cliffs with precision and grace.

01 Understanding essential rock climbing terms

To embark into the world of rock climbing, it’s essential to know what other climbers are talking about. You can get some initial exposure to climbing communication terms by watching different climbing videos . You’ll see how the climbing lexicon fits into an expert climber’s vocabulary, whether it’s from Red Bull Reel Rock , available to watch on Red Bull TV , or Sasha’s documentary, which follows her rise from child prodigy to champion sport climber .

Belay

Belay is climbing lingo that refers to the technique of controlling the rope to protect a climber in case of a fall. Understanding belaying, when someone is properly secured to the end of the rope, is necessary to ensure the climber’s and belayer’s safety. This provides you with a means of knowing when to catch falls and lowering climbers back to the ground.

Harness

Climbing harnesses are a piece of equipment worn by the climber to secure themself to the rope. It distributes the force of a fall across the climber’s body and allows for comfortable hanging during rest periods or belaying.

Carabiner

Carabiners are metal loops with spring-loaded gates used to connect climbing equipment, including ropes or harnesses. This climbing term plays a vital role, as it’s used to attach the climber to the rope, anchor points, and various gear placements.

Anchor

An anchor is a device or method of attachment to the rock or other fixed objects to create a secure point for belaying or rappelling. This allows the climber or rope to be attached to the chosen climbing surface such as rock or dirt.

02 Climbing techniques and terminology

Once climbers are harnessed in and ready to ascend, grasping mountaineering terms and techniques is the next step. Beginners should focus on mastering these techniques to build a solid foundation for the climbing journey.

Smearing

Smearing is traditional climbing jargon when climbers apply pressure with the sole of their shoe against the rock, gaining traction with little or no footholes. Beginners can start by focusing on maintaining body balance and trusting their feet on the rock, gradually increasing confidence in friction for upward progress.

Crimping

Crimping is climbing slang that involves gripping small rock holds with your first pads on your fingers and applying pressure to small edges. It requires precise finger strength and control. Beginners should start by developing finger strength through exercises like hangboarding. You should then gradually practice crimping on smaller holds, focusing on proper hand positioning to avoid over-gripping.

Dyno

Dyno, short for dynamic movement, is a climbing technique where the climber launches from one hold to another, requiring extensive coordination and precise timing. Beginners can practice dynos by identifying target holds and focusing on generating upward momentum, gradually increasing distance as they gain confidence in their accuracy.

03 Gear and equipment glossary

Climbing gear can seem like an intimidating array of gadgets, but each piece serves a specific purpose. So, understanding climbing gear terminology is vital for selecting the right equipment for climbs.

Cam

Cam, short for camming device, is a mechanical device used for creating temporary anchor points. Cams expand and grip the rock, providing reliable protection for climbers. Beginners should start with versatile camming unit sets so they have flexibility and coverage for different climbs, from crack climbing to traditional lead climbing.

Nut

Nuts, also known as chocks, are passive protection devices inserted into the rock’s constrictions and cracks and attached to your anchor for increased stability. Nuts rely on friction between the metal and the rock to hold the climber’s weight and are essential for multi-pitch climbing.

Rope diameter

Rope diameter refers to the thickness of the rope, affecting the rope’s strength and weight. Thicker ropes offer durability and abrasion resistance, while thinner ropes are lighter and flexible, ideal for longer routes. Beginners should start with standard diameter ropes (typically 9.8mm to 10.2mm). They’ll provide balance and durability for climbs, including top-roping, sport climbing, and traditional climbing.

Quickdraw

Quickdraws are climbing equipment consisting of two carabiners connected by a stitched nylon or polyethylene Dyneema sling. Quickdraws attach the rope to bolts or other protection points on the route. For beginners, invest in a set of lightweight and easy-to-handle quickdraws with keylock gate mechanisms. (That’s a safety design function that keeps your carabiner from catching on your harness gear loop.)

04 Route types and terminology

Climbing route types come in various forms, each presenting its own set of challenges and rewards. Exploring each route can provide a deeper understanding of the diverse landscape of rock climbing.

Boulder problems

In bouldering vocabulary, boulder problems are intense climbing routes — like the kind Red Bull bouldering champion Natalia Grossman regularly conquers. They require climbers to tackle challenging moves in concentrated areas. “The Mandala” in California is one of the best-known boulder problems.

Sport routes

Sports routes refer to climbing routes with fixed bolts for protection, allowing climbers to ascend longer. They require endurance, technique, and route-finding skills while relying on quickdraws. “Silence” in Norway, is a sport route famous for being one of the hardest climbs in the world .

Multi-pitch

Multi-pitch climbing involves ascending routes that are too long to be completed in a single rope length, requiring climbers to stop and belay at anchor points. “The Nose” in Yosemite National Park is a multi-pitch climb that towers to nearly 3,000 feet to offer 31 different pitches.

05 Advanced climbing vocabulary

As climbers progress in skill and experience, they encounter a new climbing community lingo. Advanced climbing terms not only facilitate communication but also contribute to the climbing culture phrases and camaraderie with other climbers.

Beta

Climbers exchange beta (aka advice) as insider knowledge about routes. This includes suggested sequences, holds, and strategies for success to collaborate with other climbers and grow a bond over the same climb.

Send

When climbers “send” a route, it means they completed it without falling. There’s no greater moment of celebration than sending a route for the first time.

Whipper

Whipper is when a climber takes a significant fall, often resulting in a downward arc motion mid-air. If you experience this in the beginning, don’t worry — it’s a right of passage you’ll probably bond with other climbers about at some point.

Pump

Climbers experience pump as muscle fatigue during sustained climbing journeys. This means managing your pump is essential for maintaining endurance and performance during each rock climb. Pump signifies physical and mental challenges when pushing your limits during each climb.

Embrace the language of adventure

In mastering climbing vocabulary, you’ve unlocked the gateway to adventure, from understanding gear to executing advanced techniques. So tie in, chalk up, and let the vertical world become the next playground because climbing isn’t just a sport. It’s a journey of discovery and exhilaration waiting for climbers to seize it.