Electronic meets Pop-Punk on rouri404’s New Single “miss it”

rouri404’s new single “miss it”

Rising genre-bender rouri404 returns after more than a year with “miss it,” out now on Red Bull Records. The track marks a sonic and emotional shift for the LA-based artist, known for weaving raw vocals and glitchy textures into genre-crossing productions.

Where his last project leaned into the darker side of hyperpop, “miss it” blends trap, dubstep, pop-punk, and EDM into an upbeat, synth-heavy anthem. For rouri404, it’s also a personal breakthrough. “I’ve always made music from a place of pain,” he says. “With ‘miss it,’ I’m throwing those fears out the window.”

Relocating from Orlando to Los Angeles gave him space to reflect and redefine himself. “I realized I’d been so focused on the past that I let good memories slip away. I don’t want to miss anymore.”

He debuted the track live last night at LA’s iconic El Cid, delivering an electric performance that set the tone for more new music this summer.

01 About rouri404

Art and the internet remain two of the world’s last great equalizers—a space where anyone can adopt an alias, reinvent themselves, and rise above circumstance. For Orlando native Joseph (Joey) Cash, that freedom was a lifeline. A high school dropout at 16, he found himself adrift in substances and self-doubt. But online, behind the grids of Logic and the streams of SoundCloud, he could create without constraint.

By early 2021, Joey knew he couldn’t half-step toward the life he wanted. Shedding his earlier hyperpop persona, he adopted the name rouri404 and began writing from a place of truth. His 2022 GORE EP marked a turning point, with a shift toward guitar-driven rock and emo—sounds that allowed his skills as a lyricist, arranger, and producer to flourish.

In rouri404’s music, the duality of online artistry is ever-present: limitless self-expression on one side, limitless self-invention on the other. Inspired by the prolific output of Bones and the meticulous craft of Daft Punk, he navigates a tension between mystery and momentum. “I’ve found myself struggling between being mysterious with perfect visuals and perfect aesthetics, and the other side of wanting to get as much out as fast as possible,” he says.

Yet as his reach grows, his process stays grounded in the connection that started it all—speaking directly to the misunderstood teens, aspiring lyricists stuck in dead-end jobs, and music obsessives searching for something permanent in a disposable world. For rouri404, every track is a reminder that transformation is possible—and that the internet can still be a place to find yourself.

