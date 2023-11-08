© Stephanie Eley / Red Bull Content Pool
Rum Punch Brunch take the crown at Red Bull Culture Clash Atlanta
The sounds and scenes of Atlanta were on display where Dancehall again reigned supreme.
All Andre “Dreggae” Ruddock and Allan “Boom” Williams had in mind for Saturday night was to show the crowd and their opponents that island ‘tings can get a party crackin’ at Gateway Center Arena and the A-Town like no other.
But it was the love the duo showed to their Jamaican heritage that turned them into crownholders. Their Sunday day parties at Believe Music Hall, Rum Punch Brunch, triumphed over Bamba Tuesdays, Mashup Sessions and Perreo404 and became this year’s Red Bull Culture Clash champions.
Red Bull Culture Clash made its return to Atlanta after a five-year hiatus to celebrate the city’s diverse music communities and their related party atmospheres, including amapiano, dancehall, hip-hop and reggaton. Paige Shari and Jessie Woo took over as hosts of the competition, which was split into four rounds with crews performing eight-minute sets each.
Coming out dressed in army fatigue jackets stitched with red patches, Ruddock and Williams flipped their red, yellow and green-colored corner stage into one grand sweaty reggae and dancehall club-turned-block party out of Kingston. The dancers Kimberly Cotterell, Cece Tor, Don Soup and KingSauceGodPrezzy shook it up with the winding waist gyrations, headstands and heel toeing so hard, the floor started sweating.
A cross generation of heavy-hitting sound selectors like Tony Matterhorn, Troopa Traloopa, Shane Talon, Willy Chin the Remix King, DJ Jabba, Sir DJ Corey, Nasheen Fire and DJ Prince Charm came out pressing air horns, blowing whistles, freestyling when the system went out, and rotating a boatload of polyrhythmic West Indian riddims that got the room to its feet. Ruddock and Williams made sure to pull out all of the stops to ensure the crowd felt a snippet of the day parties they’ve been hosting in Atlanta over the last seven years.
“This is a dream come true for us being able to put people on a stage like this to go,” Ruddock said. “This means a lot to us, and this is the core of who we are. Our entire team is very invested because we love what we do for our culture.”
“This is a walk around the park for me,” Matterhorn, a veteran World Clash Jamaica and UK Cup Clash Champion, said. “Everybody on the team did what they were supposed to do, and we ran it like the NBA. The vibes were lit in Atlanta tonight.”
“Any crown you take home feels good, especially when you’re representing your culture and community,” Chin added.
Circling Red Bull Culture Clash’s center pit the entire night was like traveling and jammin’ to a musical passport. DJ Kash, who spins those feel good amapiano grooves at Bamba Tuesdays, wanted his set to show love to the Motherland. Recreating an ambiance similar to a cozy African living room with congas and bamboo lanterns, the New York native warmed the crowd with some tribal footwork, Junior Reid chants and some swag surfin’ led by its artist, F.L.Y.
DJ Kash, who also owns M Bar Atlanta in the historic Sweet Auburn District, was joined onstage by “No Letting Go” singer Wayne Wonder during Sleeping with the Enemy, the third round of competition where Bamba Tuesdays had to recreate Rum Punch Brunch’s sound. Bamba Tuesdays, the only crew to not wear uniforms, kept a cool breeze in the air with Afro B’s performance of “Drogba (Joanna).”
The opposite side of Red Bull Culture Clash kept the turn up front and center. Mashup Sessions turned up the volume and took the crowd from I-20 and around I-285 with Travis Porter on deck for “All The Way Turnt Up” and “Make It Rain” along with Young Nudy for his rousing “Peaches and Eggplants” and Trillville for their rowdy anthem “Neva Eva.”
Dressed in red varsity letterman jackets on a platform resembling a high school classroom, DJs Unruely and The Canterbury Talez showed some love to Brazilian Carnival after they introduced Memphis rapper Gloss Up for “Shabooya” as another surprise guest.
Next to Mashup Sessions was Perreo404 taking the crowd to a barrio in East L.A. or Harlem. Led by Atlanta United’s official DJ EU, the all-inclusive Latin community was joined by DJ Luian and Johnny Juelz and singer Nino Augustine for some bouncy reggaeton feels. Perreo404 kept the night lit, too: hittin’ dem folks dance and sharing their stage with Roscoe Dash for “No Hands.”
Crime Mob kept the audience hyped during an intermission with their medley featuring “I’ll Beat Yo Azz,” “Stilettos (Pumps),” “Rock Yo Hips” and of course, “Knuck If You Buck” in the center of the pit.
To celebrate the occasion, Rum Punch Brunch decided to carry the festivities over into the Sunday installment of their much anticipated day parties.
“We’re celebrating all night and tomorrow,” DJ Jabba said. “The whole Rum Punch Brunch team is in the building, so we’re gonna celebrate.”