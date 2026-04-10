Fitness
© Daniel Weiss
Fitness Training
Ryan Shazier’s Journey: From paralysis to the Wings for Life World Run
Nine years after a life-changing spinal cord injury, former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier has joined the Wings for Life World Run to power spinal cord research.
From that critical moment in 2017, when Ryan Shazier lay paralyzed on the Cincinnati turf, until his first steps following an arduous recovery from spinal cord surgery, Shazier’s loved ones advised any onlookers - doctors included - that the 2-time Pro Bowler was going to walk again. Despite his “mountain of doubt,” as phrased by Shazier, facing the slightest of probabilities, his feet striding along the floor under their own power was a matter of if, not when.
Nine years later, Shazier can stroll for miles as he walks with his girlfriend, Cillian, around their new Pittsburgh neighborhood, gearing up for his first Wings for Life World Run on May 10, 2026. The former first-team All-American at Ohio State and Butkus Award finalist is excited to bring his trademark positivity to race day as the hosting voice for the Wings for Life World Run app experience.
You know how people say, ‘One bad apple can spoil the bunch? My family made a deliberate approach to have no bad apples around me. And I honestly feel like I’m here today because of that.
Catching up with Shazier at The Armory Track & Field Center in New York, we learned that the Wings for Life World Run is, in his view, an essential effort in the ongoing pursuit to fund research that can drive life-changing advancements in the treatment - and perhaps one day the cure - of spinal cord injuries around the world.
Partnering with the Wings for Life World Run presented a natural alignment between two complementary missions: Wings for Life’s focus on changing the future of spinal cord injury through cutting-edge research, and The Ryan Shazier Fund’s commitment to providing individuals and caregivers affected by SCI with immediate support, resources, and funding to live independent and meaningful lives today.
“To know that Red Bull and Wings For Life World Run are working to find a cure for the injury I had sustained, and so many people deal with every year, I think is truly incredible,” Shazier said. “To do something that’s actually a global event, that allows people to run, walk, roll, wherever they’re at. I think it’s a really cool opportunity to be a part of this.”
Shazier understands that few who’ve sustained such a physical setback have the resources behind them to support and stimulate a herculean comeback. Keeping lessons from his own recovery journey in mind, he has learned through daily conversations with others living with spinal cord injuries just how many are unaware of the hope that may be waiting just around the corner. “Some of them don’t even know the possibilities that are out there,” said Shazier,
He remains in touch with his doctors, who say they’ve continued building on his cutting-edge spine stabilization procedure, which spanned two days. Each advancement in the field functions as a building block, strengthening the foundation for future procedures and overall care. That alone has left Shazier energized to spread his message that others who have sustained spinal cord injuries can one day return to physical activity.
My passion is to provide positivity and uplift everybody I meet. Obviously you can’t do that with everybody, but I try my best. Because when it comes to spinal cord injuries, I don’t talk about it. I actually live it.
All of this will make Shazier’s presence at this year’s Wings for Life World Run a true highlight, where he can participate alongside others, offering encouragement and continuing the journey he and his family always believed in.
“I just want to motivate people and extend an invitation to the community we’re building,” Shazier said. “Whether you’re in a chair, recovering from an injury, supporting someone you love, or simply looking to be part of something bigger, the Wings for Life World Run is for everyone.”
Registration for the Wings for Life World Run 2026 is open now and available right up until the start at 11am UTC on Sunday, May 10, 2026.