Ryan Sheckler "Rolling Away"

Sheckler’s determination, fire, and grit to put out a new video part only further articulates the importance of what releasing a new part does for every skater.
“It’s funny because landing a trick for the video, that stoke lasts anywhere from five seconds, to maximum one minute, where you’re like hyped, and then all of a sudden, it’s like an adrenalin dump, you’re over it," says Ryan Sheckler. "Even the biggest tricks man, they’re very short lived.”
Sheckler has had a slew of groundbreaking video parts throughout his storied career as a professional skateboarder. From early glimpses of the child prodigy going higher, longer, and farther than peers more than twice his age, to the present day married man, father and battled scarred veteran pro, Sheckler’s skateboarding has been well documented through the ups and downs. It’s understood at this stage in his life, he does not need to prove anything, to anyone… yet he wants more.
Why does a video part continue to motivate someone that has already achieved so much, and been through so many hardships in pursuit of getting tricks on film? The answer is simple, and at the same time complex. Video parts are the end all be all for professional skateboarders, and in many cases, the steppingstones to get to that level. These sections of tricks edited to music serve as the time capsules and measuring sticks of careers.
At the very earliest stages, video parts serve as a “sponsor me” tape to get skaters recognized by companies and their contemporaries. Then, if warranted, their footage will grant them a “flow” position on a Team (meaning free product as they continue to prove themselves). Next, through the aid of another video part, they may climb the ranks to “amateur” (meaning some pay, along with a travel budget and some photo or video incentives for representing their sponsors at a high level). Then another video part, or two, or even three, creating a demand for yourself and your marketability for a company to be willing to turn you professional (the Holy Grail with your name on a board, salary, increased travel and earning potential for contest placing and appearances). The vast majority of respected professional skateboarders have all leveled up via the video part, and these parts are how they will be remembered. These parts inspire us by showcasing new tricks, introducing groundbreaking musical artists, pioneering styles of clothing, all of which establish standards and define eras. Video parts unveil never-before seen spots and unlock cities to become skateboard Meccas that push our culture forward and ultimately drive progression to keep skateboarding exciting and constantly evolving.
Looking back at Sheckler’s Pro career, it’s safe to say he has cemented himself in the annuals of skateboarding. His approach is that of a starry-eyed stuntman with a reputation for outdoing himself. He has countless jaw dropping tricks under his belt and has paid the cost through surgeries and rehabilitation to come back stronger and more focused than ever. Sheckler’s determination, fire, and grit to put out a new part only further articulates the importance of what releasing a new part does for every skater, even one as established and celebrated as him. That feeling of stoke may be temporary, but how it was achieved will last forever.
