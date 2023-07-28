Ryan Sheckler "Rolling Away"

. From early glimpses of the child prodigy going higher, longer, and farther than peers more than twice his age, to the present day married man, father and battled scarred veteran pro, Sheckler’s skateboarding has been well documented through the ups and downs. It’s understood at this stage in his life, he does not need to prove anything, to anyone… yet he wants more.

Why does a video part continue to motivate someone that has already achieved so much, and been through so many hardships in pursuit of getting tricks on film? The answer is simple, and at the same time complex. Video parts are the end all be all for professional skateboarders, and in many cases, the steppingstones to get to that level. These sections of tricks edited to music serve as the time capsules and measuring sticks of careers.

