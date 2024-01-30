Goal setting helps Ryley Bester with his first pro snocross season

Ryley Bester credits his dad’s “man cave” with kick-starting his professional snowmobile racing career when he was five years old. Now, 17 years later, Ryley is riding his first season in the Pro Class of the AMSOIL Championship Snocross Series. Snocross is the sport of racing high-performance snowmobiles (at speeds of up to 60 mph) on tracks consisting of tight turns, banked corners, steep jumps, and other obstacles.

Ryley Bester © Crystal Wallem Photography

“My dad had a man cave with hunting and sports gear, and pictures of him racing snowmobiles at Canterbury Park [Shakopee, Minnesota]. Every time I was in there, I told him ‘I wanna race snowmobiles, I wanna race snowmobiles.’ So he eventually got me a little Polaris 120, and we went to our first race in Saint James, Minnesota. I don’t remember exactly how well I did, but I did well enough because obviously it stuck and kept us coming back and I’ve been in it to win it ever since.”

Ryley’s dad competed at the Pro Lite level, but stepped away from the sport to focus on parenthood when Ryley’s older sister was born. Ryley’s persistence was a connecting point for the two of them, and helped bring his dad back to the sport. “He never pushed racing on me, I was always the one asking, but I know he was pretty happy to help get me into the sport full time after he’d hung up his own boots and helmet.”

Ryley Bester © Crystal Wallem Photography

Now Ryley races for Team LaVallee , the Snocross team led by X Games gold medalist and Snowmobile Hall of Famer Levi LaVallee . He joined the team in 2020 as a Pro Lite racer and worked hard to prove himself on the track. The 2023-24 season is Ryley’s first season racing in the Pro Class, and he says this new class has come with a learning curve. The biggest differences he sees are the pacing and the aggression: “In Pro, all fifteen of the racers’ times are within a few seconds of each other, whereas in Pro Lite, there’s a much larger gap between the top five and the rest of the racers. You have to be on your game and going fast like 95% of the race, or guys are going by you.”

Ahead of his first Pro season, he set out a few goals to keep him focused and on track. “My goals coming into my first year were pretty reasonable, I think. I wanted to just get better and learn. Learning how Pro Class works is super important. And I want to get better each race: work on the things that I’m struggling with and perfect the things that I’m doing well. Wins are obviously nice, so I want to get on the podium whenever I can, and hopefully get some top fives. Basically, I wanted to set goals that were realistic and goals that I can achieve. But they’re also goals that I’ll have to work for.”

Ryley Bester © Crystal Wallem Photography

Snocross racing, he says, is all about the discipline and putting in the work in the offseason. And since the Snocross season is only four or five months long, the offseason is a long time. “I definitely upped my training for the Pro Class. With the off-season being as long as it is, and because there’s not a snowmobile you can ride all year round, it’s almost like starting from scratch every November when we get back on our sleds.”

To stay sharp in the offseason, some riders get into Motocross, but Moto never called to Ryley. Instead, he does a lot of cross training: A big part of his summer program includes high intensity workouts and weight training in the gym, supplemented by putting miles on his mountain bike. Ryley’s usual week consists of five to six days at the gym, and then two or three days where he also gets a bike ride in. He throws in some wake surfing and pickleball to mix things up. “I like to have a Red Bull thirty minutes or so before the gym or a practice session. On competition days, I usually have one about an hour before the races start… it keeps me fired up!”

Ryley works with a trainer in Minneapolis, and he and teammate Adam Peterson made a trip out to Red Bull’s Athlete Performance Center (APC) in October of 2023 for a week of assessments, workouts, and nutrition training. “We met with the nutritionist at the APC, and my diet has really gotten a lot better. Specifically on race day, I’m making sure I’m getting all the right fuel to ensure I’m performing.”

Ryley Bester © Crystal Wallem Photography

With two races behind him and seven races left in the season, Ryley feels like he’s still on track with his goals, but he is making adjustments here and there. “The biggest things I’m working on now are small improvements to how I’m racing. For example, my first few lap sprints aren’t where I want them to be. For the next race, I’m focusing on my pacing in those first two laps.”

“Some family friends, the Moras family, have a private track a few miles from my house, with a shop, a groomer, and a snow maker. We’re able to go out there, make the track how we want, and really focus on exactly the things I want to work on. Like sprints or endurance training. It also allows me to simulate a race day. I can stage my practices so they’re happening around the same times that I would be competing on a race, and that really helps me get in the right headspace. The Moras family has been really great to me, and using their facility has been super beneficial to my career.”

Ryley’s discipline, focus, and goal-setting are working well for him on the track, but he also set a few goals outside of racing: “I’ve got a real sweet tooth, so I’m trying to cut down on desserts and other sweet things. Other than that, I’m just trying to stay fit and stay active. Also I am getting married this year. I guess that’s something I’m working toward!”