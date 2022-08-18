Top 10 Santa Cruz surfing spots to check out

When you drive up or down Highway 1 that goes right through Santa Cruz, California, you'll see that most of the cars have surfboards and you'll even see bicycle riders carrying surfboards. Santa Cruz is best known for its killer surf spots, surf culture, craft beers, and epic places to eat.

The University of California Santa Cruz sits on the top of a hill surrounded by redwood trees and between the college students and surfers, the city is filled with an eclectic bunch of folks. From summertime dance beach parties at the Crows Nest to an endless loop of Bob Marley playing in all the coffee shops, Santa Cruz is one of the most fun towns to live in and visit.

01 Steamer Lane

Steamer Lane is of the most popular and often overcrowded surf spots in Santa Cruz. It's easy to get to and has plenty of parking space. Steamer Lane is just off of Lighthouse Point and because the point faces south, most of the winds and big swells that you get in the North Coast surf spots are calmer at Steamer Lane. The right-hand reef breaks provide long rides and the Middle Peak is one of the best places to catch an epic wave.

Steamer Lane © Lisa Herrick on Unsplash

You'll find a mix of all kinds of surfers at Steamer Lane, from newbie grommets to seasoned surf veterans. Check out these Red Bull highlights from the past surfing event held at Steamer Lane, the Coldwater Classic . Park in the parking lot at the Lighthouse Point or in the east lot by the bathrooms where the locals hang out. You'll find Steamer Lane at 700 West Cliff Drive. Check out the Santa Cruz Surfing Museum and this cool Red Bull film, “ The ABC of Surfing ” to learn more about surf history and the players who helped shape the sport today.

02 Cowell Beach

When you're looking for surf schools and a place to learn how to surf, Cowell Beach is the place to go. Just off of West Cliff Drive and about a mile south of Steamer Lane, Cowell Beach is where you'll mostly find beginners. Cowell Beach is a good place for beginners to learn how to paddle out to the wave, and to make the move from laying down to standing up on the board. The waves are super long and gentle, the bottom is sandy, and the water shallow so you'll see lots of young kids trying their hand at surfing.

Cowell Beach is also where most of the surf instructors teach their students the tricks of surfing. You'll find plenty of surf shops across the street from the beach with lots of places to eat including the popular seafood joint Ideal Bar & Grill . After playing in the water, the family can head over to the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk . If you're new to surfing, you'll need a wetsuit so check out this Red Bull guide to finding the right wetsuit . The beach is just north of the Municipal Wharf.

03 Natural Bridges State Beach

Another popular Santa Cruz surf spot is Natural Bridges State Park located at the north end of West Cliff Drive. There's plenty of parking and access to the water is a breeze. Most of the waves come from the north which gives you bigger swells than in the protected parts of Steamer Lane and Cowell Beach.

You get a right point reef break here and the waves can get pretty big when the winds whip in from the northwest. You'll see a mix of surfing levels here, but when the big swells pop up, only seasoned or experienced surfers should hit the waves. Follow these five surfing tips from three-time world surfing champion Mick Fanning. You'll find the beach and surf spot at 2531 West Cliff Drive.

04 Mavericks

Head about an hour north of Santa Cruz up the awesome and scenic Highway 1 to the little town of Half Moon Bay. Watch big wave surfers from around the world, like Justine Dupont , Kelly Slater , and Jeff Clark tackle the ginormous waves at Mavericks. As one of the most feared surf breaks in the world, only extremely experienced surfers should even think about taking on the right-hand wave. While Mavericks is super dangerous, the reward for advanced surfers is a tall A-frame peak wave with a thick lip and mighty tubes to barrel in.

Mavericks © Fred Pompermayer

The waves routinely hit 25 feet and when the big swells roll in, they can go as high as 60 feet. The break is a half-mile from shore, so be prepared for a long paddle to ride a wave for about 15-20 seconds. You'll find Mavericks at West Point Avenue in Pillar Point. Watch this Red Bull video “Surf Sessions” of big wave surfers.

05 The Hook at Pleasure Point

Head south along Highway, take the 41st Avenue exit and drive down past loads of surf shops, pizza and burger joints to the end, and you've reached the beautiful Pleasure Point area. Take the steps down to the beach and catch the waves at The Hook or Sharks Cove. As this is one of Santa Cruz's most popular surf spots and easy to get to, you'll find it very crowded on most days.

Locals, tourists, and those from over the hill come to surf the long easy waves that make Pleasure Point a dream surf spot for all levels of surfers. The parking lot for Pleasure Point is at the end of 41st Avenue where it meets East Cliff Drive. See if you can spot any surfers with these funny surf accessories and gear .

06 30th and East Cliff

Surfers with more experience enjoy the aggressive waves, swells, and breaks just north of Pleasure Point at 30th Avenue and East Cliff Drive. This is a fun spot to watch really good athletic surfers perform aerial tricks and ride aggressively on shortboards . This is where you‘ll find the elite East Side surfers; they protect their territory from novice surfers and those who are just visiting. 30th and East Cliff is a great spot to watch agro surfers and learn a tip or two from them.

07 Capitola Beach

If you want a family-friendly beach and a place for the youngsters to learn how to surf, Capitola Beach is the ideal spot. The water is shallow here, the waves small and gentle, and the kids can have a blast playing in the water. Capitola Village has lots of great restaurants, ice cream shops, and cute boutique stores to shop in. Capitola Beach is located at the end of San Jose Ave where it meets the Esplanade.

08 Manressa State Beach

Continuing south of Santa Cruz, drive about 13 miles down Highway 1to Manressa State Beach at 1445 San Andreas Road. Not for beginners or those faint of heart, Manressa has massive waves in the wintertime, with peaks, valleys, and left and right breaks. You have to paddle about 1/4 mile out to get to the ridable waves, but once you're out there, you have long rides. This surf spot is rarely crowded and always go with someone else because Manressa is notorious for its rip currents.

09 Four Mile

Head north of Santa Cruz about four miles to the aptly named surf spot, Four Mile. Here you'll find mostly local intermediate and experienced surfers who look sideways at newcomers or out-of-towners. This North Coast location has a bit more protection from the summer winds that blow in every afternoon and surfers can ride epic waves. Drive up Highway 1 to 1310 Coast Road to find Four Mile.

10 Scott Creek

Go thirteen miles north of Santa Cruz just past the charming hamlet of Davenport to surf Scott Creek. This challenging surf spot has a combination of both surf and reef breaks that only intermediate and seasoned surfers should tackle. Expect long paddles to catch the waves, rip currents, and cold north winds. But when the conditions are just right, you're going to get some of the best surfing in all of Santa Cruz.

There are so many rad surf spots in Santa Cruz where you can catch waves, barrels, tubes, and point breaks every day of the year. Santa Cruz is truly one of the best places to surf in the world. If you feel like you want to become a professional surfer, check out this Red Bull film, “ 4 Surfing ” where four professionals talk about what being a pro-surfer is really like.