Ski jump star Sara Takanashi wants to be free to be herself

Ski jumping is all about finding the perfect balance between power and grace. One tiny shift mid-air can make or break a jump. Athletes launch themselves off massive ramps, fly through the sky, and somehow manage to land with total control. It's poetry in motion, but powered by pure adrenaline.

And no one does it quite like Sara Takanashi . The 29-year-old from Japan has redefined what’s possible in the sport, becoming the most successful female ski jumper in history. With four World Cup titles and 63 wins, she’s set a standard that no one’s been able to match.

Women’s ski jumping is still pretty new. It only became an Olympic event in 2014, which makes Takanashi’s rise even more groundbreaking. She’s helped prove that the sport isn’t just for the guys and that women can fly just as high.

Get to know Sara Takanashi in her episode of Winter Heroes :

10 min Sara Takanashi Follow history-making Japanese ski jumper Sara Takanashi as she prepares for her biggest challenge yet.

Last season didn’t bring any new medals, and some critics started to wonder if she’d lost focus. But Takanashi isn’t done yet. In our exclusive interview, she opens up about what keeps her motivated, how life outside of ski jumping shapes who she is, and why slowing down every now and then doesn’t mean she’s stopping anytime soon.

She started ski jumping in grade school. At 14, she made her debut on the world stage. And here she is, in her twenties, already considered a veteran. She's racked up the records. Yet she herself seems unconcerned.

"I don't think too much about records. How many times I've won, or how many podiums... It's often when a journalist tells me that I think: 'Really? Really?' (laughs)".

01 Where she finds strength

Sara Takanashi is paving the way for women in ski jumping © Samo Vidic/Red Bull Content Pool

"My strength comes from my concentration. When I'm focused on something, I can immerse myself in it to the point where I no longer hear what's going on around me. It's both my strength... and my weakness."

When she first started, she jumped straight away "on the spur of the moment". It was through these experiences that she acquired what she calls "the power to soften the waves", the ability to smooth out the ups and downs. Today, it's not so much the records that count for her, but rather the deep feeling of having progressed.

"Before, I'd just say to myself, 'This is going to do it' (laughs). But I didn't really have a solid base, so as soon as it faltered, everything fell apart. I have more options to try out when I'm not on form. And that's real progress."

"For me, jumping is a sport where you show off. It's not just about technique, it's also about attitude."

Takanashi believes there is value in being true to yourself © Ayako Yamamoto

In her photos on Instagram and in the reports, you can see her signature style, including makeup and fashion. Aspects that also attract attention, beyond her sporting performances.

"Even athletes have the right to enjoy what they like, don't they? Makeup, for me, is a bit like a deep breath."

02 In the face of criticism

"I've already been told that I'm not focused on the competition. But for me, it's quite the opposite. I think the fact that I can take care of myself and feel good about myself is also reflected in my results. Despite everything, I want to stay true to my style..."

Takanashi is also very strategic with social media. She actively posts about her life on the move and her training, prioritising "being herself" over "appearances".

Everyone has their own way of doing things, and that's fine, but the important thing is to be yourself Sara Takanashi

"Athletes are often perceived solely through their results. But for me, it's also about showing how you get there. It's a way of opening a door, of arousing interest in ski jumping. Everyone has their own way of doing things, and that's fine, but the important thing is to be yourself."

Sincerely expressing what she loves has become her 'personal axis', which also feeds into her skills as a ski jumper: "The more you love yourself, the more your jump will naturally improve. Supporting yourself in all circumstances is essential.

03 Appreciating jumping techniques

Ski jumping is often seen as a competition between superhumans performing incredible feats. As the jump lasts a fraction of a second, many don't know where to focus their attention. Takanashi breaks down how to appreciate the details of an excellent ski jump:

"First, look at the distance of the jump. Then, notice that each athlete has a very different technique: the height of the impulsion point, the way of landing, the angle of approach... Observing these details makes the competition much more interesting."

Every ski jumper has a very different approach © Ayako Yamamoto

There is no universal 'right' way to jump: each athlete adopts a style that suits them. But in concrete terms, Takanashi shares what to watch out for:

"One of the key elements is posture on the springboard. For me, the approach, i.e. the position during the run-up, is the most important. It all comes down to the curve of the springboard, called the 'R': getting into the ideal position is crucial. It sounds simple, but in reality, you're sliding at 56mph by adjusting your body to the millimeter.

"In flight, you read the wind and adjust your posture to generate lift. You analyze the airflow in real time, and adjust the position of your arms very finely to optimize your flight".

When hearing how subtle these adjustments are, it's easy to understand why people say that ski jumping is more mentally than physically exhausting.

"And then, even if it's difficult, there's the last stage: telemark. It's that position where you land with your feet shifted, your arms open and your hips lowered to keep your balance.

When I was little, this technique wasn't as important in the assessment. But since last year, the marking rules have changed, so it's become a key point. At the moment, I'm doing this repetitive work of 'anchoring the sensation in the body'. But feeling alone isn't enough to reproduce it for sure. So I'm also practicing 'putting words to feelings'."

Sara Takanashi takes the plunge © Logan Swney

Every athlete has their own way of flying – their own small rituals and quirks – and that’s what makes jumping so fascinating. From the ground, you can almost read their personalities in the air: “Ah, he’s the serious type, look at that unwavering posture!” It’s like watching a personality test unfold mid-flight.

04 What the future holds

My next target is to fly to Milan, staying true to myself

In 2026, it's off to Milan-Cortina. This will be Takanashi's fourth time taking part in the Games. When asked about her current form, she confides:

"More than aiming for gold, I'd like to make a jump that will remain engraved in the hearts of those who watch it. That's my motivation. To be honest, things have been a bit tough recently. Not making the podium once in the 2024-25 World Cup season, being disqualified because of a problem with my suit... There have been a lot of disappointments."

And yet, she blames no one. Her current challenges? Telemark skiing and mastering stress. She chooses, always, to focus on what lies within her control.

"For example, in a sport influenced by the weather, if you just say 'it's because of the wind', you don't get anything out of it. Whatever the situation, I prefer to ask myself: 'What did I miss today?' That's what keeps me going. In the end, the only thing I can change is myself. So the real question is: 'What do I want to do?' By concentrating on that, I think it changes everything, both in the jump and in life."

05 Who she's becoming

That's the mentality of a champion. Yet Sara Takanashi also confides: "I haven't yet become the strong woman I'd like to be, so I'm clinging to that goal."

And what does she think this strong woman looks like?

"She's someone who has her own style. In jumping, too, everyone has a different way of approaching the ramp or flying. It's the same in life: a strong person is someone who has found the way of doing things that looks and feels right to them."

Sara Takanashi wants to make herself proud © Suguru Saito/Red Bull Content Pool

What Takanashi is aiming for isn't numbers or the color of a medal. It's a jump she can be proud of. A form of strength that no record can measure, and which she seeks to prove by continuing to fly. If, after so many jumps, she can still say that "there's something missing," it's because she has never stopped challenging herself. And after years of repeating this effort, she now seems to have found an answer:

"A strong woman is perhaps not one who meets other people's expectations. I think it's the woman who chooses to live for herself. The one who accepts to follow her desires, what she loves, what makes her happy.

"I want to train until I can say with confidence: 'I can do it'. That's where my strength lies. Because continuing to move forward without stopping is much harder and much more important than continuing to win. And to really love myself, I want to keep flying."

