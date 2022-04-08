Sasha DiGiulian's 1st ascent climbing on the ‘forgotten’ island of Makatea

Makatea impressed me beyond my wildest dreams. Sasha DiGiulian

This March, professional U.S. climbers Brette Harrington and Sasha DiGiulian followed rumors of world-class first ascents to the paradise island of Makatea, a four-mile atoll of bullet-hard limestone deep in the South Pacific. Here, butted against long-abandoned phosphate mines that once housed thousands of workers, walls tower over the sea. For a week, they bolted routes up to 5.13 on the perfect white, gray and black stone that wraps the entirety of the island.

Brette Harrington 1st Ascent at Makatea © Elliot Bernhagen / Red Bull Content Pool

As they climbed through high heat and humidity, warm waves lapped the beaches, tropical fruits swayed in the wind, and the island’s mascot, the blue-colored coconut crab, feasted on roughage in the lush forest.

From Boulder, Colorado, Red Bull athlete Sasha DiGiulian is one of the world’s top climbers, having twice ticked 9a (5.14d), freed the Eiger, and succeeded on 5.14 alpine sport climbs from the Dolomites to Madagascar to the Canadian Rockies. With her—and for their first time roping up together—is athlete Brette Harrington who splits her residency between Vancouver, B.C. and Lake Tahoe, California. Harrington is a top climber in all the disciplines, including alpine-style first ascents from Canada to Patagonia, free soloing the 750 meter 5.11 Chiaro di Luna, also in Patagonia, and freeing El Capitan’s 1,000 meter 5.13b El Corazon in Yosemite, California.

“I had no idea that such a climbing paradise existed in the middle of the Pacific Ocean,” Harrington said after her trip. “It was an entire island of unbreakable, high-quality limestone. It’s an incredibly special place.”

Size of Makatea: 4.7 miles by 4.3 miles. It's an island surrounded by stone and home to between 70-100 people.

Harrington, who arrived first, met with local climbing outfitter Heitapu Mai of Makatea Escalade , who showed her a new sector to explore. “The locals wanted us to come and climb,” she says, “which is beautiful.”

Harrington climbed ground up to secure the rope to the cliff before DiGuilian arrived, combining bold free climbing with hooking razor-sharp edges, and slinging fragile tufas to get protection bolts in.

Once DiGuilian arrived, she ascended Harrington’s line and swung right to bolt top-down the first ascent of Mono Mana, an 8a (5.13b) requiring steep pocket pulling, spaced edges, and a crux cross through from a sharp mono-digit.

For the duration of their stay, they climbed three times a day, with mornings spent bolting first ascents, afternoons deep water soloing in an underground cave, and evenings repeating as many of the 100 previously established routes on the island as they could.

As they climbed, sharp rock cut their knees, wrists and hands, invisible mosquitos munched on their ankles, and sweat poured from their arms. But they never lost their stoke.

But it was more than climbing in paradise that made them smile day after day. Says DiGiulian of Harrington, “I was blown away by finding a climbing partner so genuine, motivated and kind.”

Sasha DiGiulian 1st Ascent at Makatea © Elliot Bernhagen / Red Bull Content Pool

Hardest moment? Brett Harrington: Establishing the first route to get the anchors up. Bolting ground-up with hooks and cams is mentally and physically exhausting; you’re constantly drilling above your head and you’re always in an uncomfortable stance.

Makatea Routes Makatea Route 1: Known as Mono because the crux requires pulling on a sharp single-finger-width pocket.

Anything visitors should be aware of? Brett Harrington: The speed boat ride from Rangiroa to Makatea is really wild. For me, it was quite fun, but for many of us it was very intense. Sasha DiGiulian: It was four hours in the open ocean in a little fisherman-dingy and the waters were rough and choppy. But with some medical prevention, we didn’t get sick.

Makatea Route 2: Known as Mana, which is Tahitian for 'spirit of the island.'

Most memorable moment? Sasha DiGiulian: Climbing over the Pacific, the crew — everyone was so exceptionally positive and stoked. And the night sky showed the most incredible display of stars I’ve ever seen. I also had fun putting my route together — from it feeling downright impossible to whittling down sequences and sending it.

Any takeaways from climbing with Harrington during Women’s History Month? Sasha DiGiulian: Going on a trip with Brette was so special. I loved sharing beta with her because we have the same dimensions. I am 5’2 but I have a plus 2” wingspan and Brette is 5’4” with a 0 wingspan. I could give her play-by-play beta and watch her execute it precisely. Because of how well we climbed together, Brette and I are already planning our next expedition.

