The Ascent Indoors: How Sasha DiGiulian redefines adventure

Sasha DiGiulian is used to scanning cliffsides and crags for possibility. She’s tackled remote peaks and pioneered new routes around the world, often in places where few have climbed before. But on a recent visit to Pittsburgh, her latest climb started somewhere different: inside a retail store.

Sasha DiGiulian at DICK'S House of Sport climbing wall © Rob Snow

“When I walked into this location, I was like, ‘Wow, this is a really large, modern, impressive building,’” DiGiulian says of DICK'S House of Sport. “And it was cool to see the climbing wall. I think it's indicative of how much climbing has grown.”

For DiGiulian, the wall inside the store wasn’t just a novelty; it was a symbol. It was a reminder that climbing is no longer confined to high-alpine zones or specialty gyms. The spirit of the sport, she believes, can live in everyday spaces too.

01 A world-class mindset anywhere

DiGiulian has spent most of her life chasing world-class routes. But her approach to training is rooted in something more portable than gear or location: mindset.

“My life is constantly changing, and I'm constantly in new places,” she says. “Whether I'm on an expedition or training for a big goal that's six months out, that really dictates what sort of phase I'm in.”

Sasha DiGiulian climbing hanging on an indoor climbing wall © Rob Snow

She carries a few essentials when traveling—resistance bands, climbing snacks, and a roller bass for muscle recovery—but the real throughline is how she structures her effort and goals. “Having that north star goal of what you're training for is important to create the overall direction,” she notes.

That sense of direction helps DiGiulian adapt to unfamiliar or unconventional spaces. Whether she’s training at a high-performance facility or squeezing in a session between flights, DiGiulian adjusts her expectations and focuses on consistency over perfection. It’s a reminder that you don’t need elite equipment or a rugged environment to start moving; just a little intention. A specific gym or terrain doesn’t define her performance. Instead, it’s the ability to show up with purpose — wherever she is.

02 From social crags to social hubs

DiGiulian’s earliest climbing memory traces back to her brother’s gym birthday party. That unassuming and accessible entry point launched a lifelong pursuit. And now, she’s watching as climbing continues to expand beyond niche spaces and more into the cultural mainstream.

“Climbing's all about access and who has access to be able to learn and get started,” she says. “Having a community hub that has a climbing wall like this enables people of all ages to learn about climbing and try it out.”

Sasha DiGiulian climbing at DICK'S House of Sport © Rob Snow

Spaces like DICK'S House of Sport also signal something bigger than square footage. They reflect climbing’s shift toward community building, similar to how running groups have exploded in urban neighborhoods. “I think a social hub like this, having a climbing wall, is really helpful for more people to get involved in climbing,” DiGiulian says, while looking at the 32-foot indoor wall behind her.

In that way, climbing is becoming less about elite athleticism and more about lifestyle. It’s morphing into something you can explore with friends, family, or even solo during your lunch break. Not only does this lower the barrier to entry, but it also reflects a broader shift: adventure isn’t out of reach.

Redefining adventure in unlikely places

For someone known for ambitious objectives like her recent expedition in Madagascar, DiGiulian sees real value in smaller, less expected challenges. A climbing wall in a retail store might not mimic a mountain face, but it does offer community, exposure, and repetition.

“In urban areas, having places like DICK'S House of Sport is amazing because… it enables exposure to new sports like climbing,” she said. “The fact that there's a climbing wall in this location enables people to come and take classes, learn about the sport in a safe and controlled setting.”

That exposure matters, especially for people who may not be able to zip up to the mountains for a quick sport climbing session or don’t have the local access to a dedicated climbing gym. DiGiulian sees walls like this as an entry ramp: an approachable way for someone to check it out, test their limits, explore movement, or even discover a passion that’s been hidden away.

And while grand adventures in faraway countries are still part of her career, DiGiulian values the accessibility and potential of everyday spaces. “I think it's cool to see different types of training environments and different ways that people are incorporating training into their lifestyles,” she says.

03 Owning the process — wherever you are

With more than two decades in the sport and a handful of hip surgeries behind her, DiGiulian has also shifted how she moves on the wall. “It changed the entire way that I move,” she says. Her recovery led to new strategies: strength over flexibility, rest as performance, and consistency over perfection.

She’s learned to listen to her body, stretch often (“I now am like a tin man if I don't stretch”), and embrace recovery time after big climbs. “I’ll come off of a big climb and actually now take normally about two weeks off, totally off, not thinking about what the next goal is,” she said. “I sometimes have goal fatigue.”

Sasha DiGiulian training © Rob Snow Sasha DiGiulian stretching © Rob Snow

Still, the commitment remains. “So much of training is mental as well,” she says. “It's like, what are the things that we tell ourselves? And then, how do we get through those hard times and how do we create the scenario we actually want to see come to fruition?”

Whether she is halfway up a limestone cliff or tying into a 32-foot indoor climbing wall perched next to a rack of sunglasses, her process stays the same: move with intention, train with joy, and never underestimate where adventure might start. For DiGiulian, it’s not about where you are — it’s about how you show up.