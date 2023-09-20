Remember the name: Sasha Zhoya

At just 21, Sasha Zhoya is already the 2021 European and World Junior 110m hurdles champion. With a new world record and being elite French champion in 2022, Zhoya represents the future of French athletics, and track and field in general.

Of all the places you might expect to find him practicing his sport, the roof of Paris’s Stade de France might be the last on your list. But, in February of this year, Zhoya did indeed climb up onto the 46m-high roof of the stadium and unleash his own unique brand of hurdles [watch the video at the top of the page]. At once graceful and calming, frenetic and mellow, you can call this a statement of intent: after years of quietly bagging medals, in 2024, Zhoya is ready to go stratospheric.

Sasha Zhoya in action on the roof of the Stade de France © 510 Paris/Red Bull Content Pool

In case his career to date has passed you by, here’s everything you need to know about France’s rising 110m hurdles star.

01 Starting line

Born in Subiaco, part of the suburbs of Perth, Australia in 2002, Zhoya is the product of his French mother, elite skier Catherine Larbiose-Zhoya, and a Zimbabwean father, musician Yonah Zhoya, bestowing him the gift of triple Franco-Australian-Zimbabwean nationality.

Australia is, of course, the perfect place to get outside and get into sport. Zhoya was eager to explore his options early on. At the age of eight, he joined the Melville Little Athletics club, where his mother was a coach. He was driven by competition with his older sister Manashe; once he broke her triple jump record in a local competition, he knew he had to continue in track and field. He was soon winning competitions, claiming golds and silvers.

From there, his career grew and grew. When he became a teenager, he decided to try and take it to the next level. Zhoya has said that competing in nationals for the first time at the age of 13 made him work harder and up his game. “My results weren’t at the very top, and that motivated me to train a lot harder… that brought my athletics up to another level, and that’s when I decided to take it more seriously.”

02 Australia’s best

Sasha Zhoya - Roof Run © 510 Paris/Red Bull Content Pool I’ve never seen talent like this in my lifetime Paul Burgess (Western Australian Institute of Sport)

At the age of 14 Zhoya joined the elite Western Australian Institute of Sport, where he was coached by Lindsay Bunn for sprinting events, and by Paul Burgess and Alex Parnov for the pole vault. “I’ve never seen talent like this in my lifetime,” said Burgess, who considers Zhoya a triple threat in pole vault, hurdles and sprinting. “It’s very rare, this kind of talent,” he says.

“Sasha works so hard,” Bunn adds. That included at school, where he was part of a special dance program, which Zhoya says gave him strength and agility to feed into athletics. Oh, and there’s the small matter of three part time jobs Zhoya worked as a teenager to help pay for his athletics training.

“He could succeed because he has a bit of that darker side, which Usain Bolt has,” Zhoya’s mother said in an interview when he was 16. Meanwhile, his older sister Manashe described him as the cheeky younger sibling.

Zhoya was just getting started.

03 Breaking records

Peaking © 510 Paris/Red Bull Content Pool

With his abilities growing and his enthusiasm for track and field eclipsing everything else in his life, Zhoya moved to his mother’s hometown of Clermont-Ferrand, France, in 2017 at the age of 15. There, he began training at the Clermont Athlétisme Auvergne athletics club, training under Philippe d'Encausse for the pole vault. For the next few years he would travel back and forth between Australia and France for training.

It paid off. In 2019 – in just his second ever indoor competition – Zhoya smashed the U18 French pole vault record during the French Cadet Championships, with a jump of 5.32 m. The next day, in his first ever race in the 60m hurdles, Zhoya equaled the best performance in the world in the discipline. A few months later, he claimed the world record in pole vaulting, too.

“Before a competition what's going through my head is take a step back, relax, feel your body, know exactly what I’m feeling… I’ve done this before, I know what I’m doing. It’s really just a mental aspect more than a physical aspect when I’m out there,” Zhoya has said of his success, and staying calm under pressure.

Clearly, this young triple-national upstart was someone to watch…

04 Representing France

Something to ponder © Little Shao/Red Bull Content Pool

Inevitably, earlier in his career there was some question as to which nation Zhoya would represent competitively, but he eventually elected to represent his mother's country, France.

Explaining his decision, he told Athletics Weekly , "It was a very hard decision. I was born and raised in Australia and there was a huge part of me that I know is very Australian, but I was raised by a French mother and a lot of me was culturally a French person."

"The decision was … complex," he continued, "I wanted to represent myself and my family and the easiest way to do that was to represent my mum because she was more forward in raising me."

He added: "Plus Paris 2024 is a home Games and not many athletes can say that! Just because I represent France, though, doesn’t mean I feel any less Australian or Zimbabwean."

05 Mastering versatility

Roof with a view © 510 Paris/Red Bull Content Pool

Throughout this time, Zhoya was winning medals and making a name for himself. But he wasn’t entirely focused on track and field… In fact, Zhoya studied for a diploma in contemporary dance and ballet until the age of 18. “I love it! It also clears my head next to the sport I do full time. Dancing, even in the intensity, is more fluid, more relaxed,” Zhoya told France’s Challenges.

But with travel between France and Australia for training taking up more of his time, dance has been relegated to a hobby. Zhoya does however say it gave him the confidence to pursue his sport.

“I think the arts taught me that being on a stage is quite confronting as they are 100 percent on you,” he says. “Growing up in that background, I feel like it just taught me to be myself, natural and to feel comfortable when there’s an audience watching you. I feel like I do better when there are more people as they are there to see you perform and race and it just gives me a vibe.”

06 Onwards and upwards

Leading the way © 510 Paris/Red Bull Content Pool

His international allegiances decided, Zhoya could now focus entirely on his sport, without any distractions. In 2020, he joined the sprint-hurdles group of the French Athletics Federation at INSEP.

The next year, at the 2021 U20 World Championships in August, he made history again by smashing the U20 world record in the 110m hurdles. Competing in Nairobi, Zhoya won the 110m hurdles, setting a world record of 12.72 seconds in the distance. By the age of 19 he was the fastest 110m hurdler in U18 history and the best-ever U18 pole vaulter.

Having dedicated himself to athletics since the age of 11, it was clear Zhoya was a once in a generational talent. “Sasha Zhoya is breaking records and he hasn’t even hit his physical peak yet,” a presenter noted in an African Australian video on Zhoya made when he was just 16.

“For now, I’m happy with what I’ve done, but we’ve seen a lot of people who have done well in the junior ranks who haven’t made it to the next level,” Zhoya told Athletics Weekly after his record-breaking performance in Nairobi. “If I can put my name in the senior books and do well at a major championships then I can look back on what I did as a junior in the regard that was progression to my full career.”

But, as far as the world stage and his new home nation of France was concerned, the biggest test would be to see if Zhoya could sustain this momentum as he graduated to compete alongside some of the best adults in the world…

07 Levelling up

On a high © 510 Paris/Red Bull Content Pool

Spoiler alert: the records kept coming. In his first season competing in senior height hurdles (that’s 106.7cm, FYI) Zhoya won the 100m final of the French Athletics Championships, going on to take part in the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Oregon, USA where he made it to the semi-finals.

In his second season, he leveled up again, winning the 2023 European Athletics U23 Championships in Espoo, Finland in 13.24 seconds, even beating the U23 championship record in the semi-finals. Just two weeks later, he would win the 110m hurdles final of the French Athletics Championships, for the second consecutive year.

With next year’s Paris Games now less than 12 months away, Zhoya seems to be in the shape of his life, competing – and winning – at the height of competition.

08 Legend status

Ready to fly © 510 Paris/Red Bull Content Pool I want to be an athlete that everyone remembers. I want to be the best Sasha Zhoya

“Paris 2024 is a home Games and not many athletes can say that! Just because I represent France though doesn’t me I feel any less Australian or Zimbabwean,” Zhoya has said as nerves ahead of next year’s event surely begin to set in.

Of course, an athlete’s career doesn’t revolve around just one competition. Whatever happens next year, Zhoya is likely to stay the course. When it comes to longevity, Zhoya would love to emulate the career of his hero, Usain Bolt. In fact, as a child, a newspaper cut out of Bolt was the only poster on Zhoya’s bedroom wall. Later, he got the chance to meet the man in real life:

“I was at the 2016 Diamond League in London. Bolt being Bolt, everyone was screaming his name and there was a group of Jamaicans to my right and he would occasionally look up to them as they speak the same language,” Zhoya remembers of a run in with his hero. “So I threw something out there, and the only thing I knew how to say was wagwan, and he looked up straight at me and I was thinking ‘oh shit.’ I didn’t have any other words to say as I was in shock and it’s what one of the best moments of my life so far.”

I like putting a show on, involving the crowd is what I do Sasha Zhoya

The encounter stayed with Zhoya, and he's taken direct inspiration from Bolt when it comes to his on-track style, gradually developing a reputation as a showman – a label Zhoya gladly embraces. “I like putting a show on, involving the crowd is what I do,” he said.

For his part, Steffensen says Zhoya’s swagger is what makes him so exciting to watch. “What’s more special about Sasha is the way he demonstrates his passion when he performs. He’s got his own style, his own swag and he represents it and he lives it.”

“I want to be the guy that you come down to watch, and you have a good time watching him and he does the spectacular thing,” Zhoya said. “I want to be an athlete that everyone remembers. I want to be the best.”

Like his hero, Zhoya knows the importance of living a life off the track. Alongside dancing in his free time, he runs his own YouTube channel documenting his competitions. But for now, he has plenty left to say on the field, be that on the roof of the Stade de France, or inside it with the eyes of the world watching.