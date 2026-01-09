Wintersports
Scotty James has nothing left to prove – except to himself
Your Netflix doc dives into 20 years of home videos: the good, the fun, the very early Scotty. After seeing it all back, what’s one thing you think people usually get wrong about you?
I think people sometimes assume it all came pretty easily. When you look back at those early years, it’s clear how much work went into just getting my foot in the door. Moving overseas, being away from family, chasing snow year after year - it wasn’t always picture perfect. The documentary shows a lot of that grind, which I think people don’t always get to see.
With the documentary out now, how do you see your story continuing? Are there new goals or experiences you’re excited about in the coming years?
I still feel really motivated to be the best snowboarder I can be – that isn’t going to change. Off the snow, it’s been incredibly fulfilling to be more involved in the future of the sport. Whether it’s my work with Thredbo or the X Games, I’m committed to making the sport better for the future generation of snow sport athletes.
You’ve stood on a lot of podiums, but if you strip it back – what are three moments in your career that still give you goosebumps, even now?
Winning my first World Championship is a big one. My first X Games gold medal is another – just because of what it took to get there mentally. And honestly, some of the best moments haven’t been on podiums at all: landing a run you’ve worked on for months or pushing the level in training. Those moments stay with you as well.
You're 31 now and still riding at the top, but clearly not the same kid who first dropped into a pipe. How is 2025 Scotty different from when your career kicked off? Where do you feel you’ve grown the most – physically, mentally, or emotionally?
Mentally, without a doubt. I understand myself a lot better now - how I respond to pressure, how to manage expectations, how to prepare properly. Physically, I feel strong and I’m training at the highest level to improve my skillset, but mentally I’m calmer and more patient.
With competitions in Livigno on the horizon, does knowing it might be your last Games change how you ride?
It definitely makes you appreciate it more. I still want to compete at the highest level possible, but there’s also a sense of gratitude now. I want to enjoy the process, trust the work I’ve put in and walk away knowing I gave it everything.
You’ve spoken before about wanting to leave a legacy in the sport. When people talk about Scotty James in 20 years, what do you hope they remember most?
That’s a tough one. I want to be remembered as someone who was always true to myself, helped raise the sport and did it the right way. Hopefully, someone who showed that you can have longevity at the top if you’re willing to keep evolving and adapting.
You started snowboarding at three, possibly earlier if a board existed your size. Be honest: how long until your son’s strapped in, and are you going full coach or full chill dad?
If and when Leo wants to be on a board, I’ll definitely try and be chill-dad mode. I want him to enjoy it and always have fun. If it becomes his thing, amazing – but there’s no pressure from our end as parents. I’ve learned how important that is.
You’re chasing podiums around the world while also being a dad - what’s been the hardest part of that balance and what’s surprised you in a good way?
Being away is the hardest part, no question. But what surprised me is how much becoming a dad has helped my mindset. I’m more relaxed, more focused when it matters and I don’t get caught up in the small stuff as much. It’s given me a really great perspective in ways that I wasn’t expecting.
You recently joked about feeling like Bambi while testing new runs. What has been your training focus in the past months and weeks – what have you changed going into this season?
We’ve gone back to basics a bit. A lot of balance work, mobility and getting really comfortable before pushing things further. There’s been some change, so it’s about trusting the process. You don’t always feel great right away, but that’s part of building toward your best riding.
You’re a big F1 fan, and last season was wild. Which moment fired you up the most? Did you take inspiration from any team or driver?
I love watching how teams and drivers adapt under pressure. The level of detail, preparation, and composure is something I really relate to. The best drivers stay focused, trust their systems and deliver when it counts - that mindset transfers straight into snowboarding.