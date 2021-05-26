American Football
Sean Murphy-Bunting
Starting cornerback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Sean Murphy-Bunting is a starting cornerback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After making a name for himself at Central Michigan University, Murphy-Bunting was selected in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft.
Though he just completed his second season, the ever-athletic Murphy-Bunting, who starred in the 2020 NFL playoffs, has made a name for himself as a charismatic, hard-playing, fun-loving, fashion-forward, and charitable young man.
Murphy-Bunting, who despite his recent success maintains an underdog mentality, works hard to represent himself, his family, and his beloved city of Detroit and state of Michigan.