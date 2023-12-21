How Seth Quintero is rewriting the record books at the Dakar Rally

Graduating from the T3 buggies, Seth Quintero is taking over from Nasser Al-Attiyah at the wheel of the all-conquering Toyota T1+, which the Qatari has driven to two consecutive wins at the Dakar and three since 2019. It’s a massive step up and opportunity for the 21-year-old American who is the first driver to graduate from the Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team USA – which was established to nurture young talent to race in rally-raids.

In switching to the cars category, Quintero finds himself up sharing the bivouac with Giniel De Villiers and team-mate Lucas Moraes and racing against some of the biggest stars of the sport: Stéphane Peterhansel , Carlos Sainz and Mattias Ekström (in the Audi RS Q e-tron) and Al-Attiyah and Sébastien Loeb (Prodrive Hunter). So what makes a young American travel halfway around the world to compete in the Dakar Rally and the FIA World Rally-Raid Championship (W2RC) – and what are the secrets to his success?

Seth Quintero will race with Toyota in the Dakar Rally 2024 © Kin Marcin/Red Bull Content Pool

01 Age is just a number

Let’s get this out the way: there’s no escaping that Quintero is very young for a Dakar Rally competitor and yet he’s already smashed the record for stage wins at the 2022 Dakar Rally. His 12 stage victories shattered the record of 10 set by three-time champion Pierre Lartigue in 1994. But the signs that Quintero was a special talent were already apparent the previous year when he won more stages (six) than any other driver in the 2021 edition, ahead of Kris Meeke and Cristina Gutiérrez .

I want to break every record that I possibly can. Seth Quintero

“I want to break every record that I possibly can. We broke the record of being the youngest-ever team. We broke the record for winning the most stages. Hopefully we can break the record of being the youngest ever to win the Dakar.

“We're only getting started. I have got a lot left in me. Hopefully we can just keep going out and keep having fun.”

02 So how did he get this good, this young?

Seth grew up in a racing family

Like Formula One world champion Max Verstappen and WRC champion Kalle Rövanpera , he grew up in a racing family. He started riding quads at just four and when he turned 10 in 2012, his parents gifted him a Polaris buggy and his uncle built a custom roll cage small enough to protect the boy. After that, he spent every spare moment racing, refining his skills and – since off-road racers need to be able to repair their vehicles – learning to maintain the buggy at peak racing performance.

He started racing UTVs and became the 2014 UTV World Champion in the youth class . “All of a sudden here’s this 11-year-old who won the biggest race of the year,” he recalls. “That’s when Red Bull noticed me.” That support enabled Quintero to enter the Best in the Desert Championship, where he became the youngest driver to win the Mint 400, the Vegas to Reno, the UTV world championship in the pro category, the Parker 500 and the Silver State 300 in the SSV category.

03 Even though he was a motor racing champion, Quintero tried to be like any other school kid

Seth didn't always take the advice of his teachers

“Going to school was a blessing because I got to get away for a couple of hours from working on the cars or whatever it was,” says Quintero. “It was definitely tough because I was traveling and trying to figure out how to do my schoolwork without any help.

“But I'm glad to have gone through all the years of public school and didn’t go to a private school or home school.

“When I was in high school, I kept my circle very, very tight. I didn't really talk about racing. But I’ve had two really close friends for the past 16 years and they've been with me through this whole journey. Although I still get school counsellors and teachers messaging me to this day, which is super cool.”

But not everyone was as supportive. “There were also teachers that told me racing was a waste of my time, I should go to college and stop wasting my money," he says. "But here we are two years later, I am traveling the world, having the most fun I think I can ever have – and I don't plan on stopping anytime soon!”

04 Just don’t call him a rich kid

"The ones that bug me the most are the ones that call me a rich kid"

“The ones that bug me the most are the ones that call me a rich kid – because it’s not true at all," he says. "We're all just blue-collar workers. I think we've had so much success in racing inside the States and outside of the States because we work as hard as we can.”

As part of a racing community, Quintero has great connections and support, but he’s had to push himself all the way. “I’m lucky enough to share a workshop with [five-time Baja 1000 winner] Andy McMillin, who gives me a little piece in the corner. But I’m the only one who works on my car.

“I've been fortunate enough to build all my cars, and that's because I've been working so hard at it," he says. "My family is my whole program: my uncle is my fabricator and my dad helps me when he can.”

05 The key to building a profile – be yourself

Motorsports in an expensive business

Motorsport is an expensive business and athletes need to attract sponsors, which means it’s vital to build a following on social media. But that can be a challenge if you’re too busy racing to stop and tell your followers to leave a like.

“Social media is part of my job but I'm so, so bad at it,” says Quintero. “I'm kind of an old soul. I hate social media and I hate anything to do with technology.

“So I'm not too worried about growing my followers. I'll let people come to me, and I think that's why I've had such an amazing community. I don't have the most followers in the world, but the followers I do have are some of the most supportive people that I've ever met in my life, and they want nothing more than to see me win.”

It’s also a double-edged sword because where there’s social media love, there’s also haters. But his extended family have brought him up to be tough and not worry about the critics. “I come from a really hard-headed family. My uncles, my dad and my older sister – they would bully me all the time,” he explains. “So these trolls don't really get to me too much.

“It's almost like they knew this was going to happen because they built something in my brain to handle stuff like that. I just laugh.”

06 Quintero is enjoying learning from the very best

He's learned from the best in the business

“Driving is my thing. I've been driving a lot of different forms of motorsports. I’m hoping to branch out and my biggest goal is to be the most versatile driver I could be,” he explains. “So anything you throw me in, I'm going to drive it as hard as I can. I'm going to give it 110 percent. I've been wanting to do Dakar since I was very, very young.”

Anything you throw me in, I'm going to drive it as hard as I can. Seth Quintero

That opportunity came in 2021: the addition of the T3 Lightweight category for the Dakar Rally blew the doors open for drivers who might otherwise struggle to get into the race. Quintero, along with Gutiérrez and Mitch Guthrie Jr from the Red Bull Off Road Junior Team are being groomed for success at the very highest level learning from legends like Peterhansel, Sainz and Al-Attiyah.

“I'm lucky enough to have a very tight group of friends in the rally-raid community," says Quintero. "We all take care of each other and make sure everyone is OK. Yes, we travel the world together but also we want nothing more in the world than to beat each other!”

The Lightweights and UTV categories means there’s now a clear path to race on four wheels all the way up to the Cars category. At 21, Quintero has decades of winning ahead of him.

07 His record wins in 2022 were not only a sign of his racing skill, but also his will to win

Seth's will to win is beyond question

His Dakar got off to a terrible start – two mechanical failures on the second stage meant he was out of the running for the overall championship. He could have packed up and gone home but instead, he fixed his OT3 and raced on. “I was really enjoying myself," he says. "I had no cause to stress out. If I didn't win a day, there were definitely plenty more to go. So, I really had no stress on my shoulders.”

But when he began a phenomenal sequence of wins, the pressure piled back on. “I got mentally more exhausted, and the competition wasn't getting any easier," he says. "It was just harder for me to go out there and go for another win when I knew it was just for a stage.

“Once the record [for number of stage wins] got close, it got me excited again. Once we reached the day where I could set the record, I was so mentally drained, I didn't think that we were going to be able to do it. But sure enough, I turned it around as soon as the flag dropped.”

08 He's also an entrepreneur with designs on building a business empire

He's also set his sights on business

“I’m working on starting a clothing company,” Quintero reveals. “It’s something I'm passionate about.”

He’s also building his own multi-discipline sporting event based on his outside interests – Seth Quintero’s California Triple Crown. “The Triple Crown is where you start in the snow and then go to the desert and then the ocean to surf. You have to drive around and do it all in one day. And where I live (San Marcos, California), it's very, very possible.”

09 How does Quintero unwind?

Seth 'relaxing'

“My friends and family definitely keep me sane." he explains. "Whenever I'm racing, I'll call my family, call my friends and really just try to not talk about racing. After a stage, I have debriefs with mechanics. I have to get ready for the next day. Drivers’ briefings, co-pilot debriefings, award ceremonies – if you're lucky, you get about an hour a day to kind of relax and go on the phone. So, I spend that hour talking to family, responding to everybody that I can respond to.”

Between races, he’s still busy either working on the car or catching up on his team admin. “I'm probably one of the worst at giving myself time off," he says. "I always seem to try to occupy myself and go out and do something, even if it's not driving.

“But I’m trying to focus on enjoying my free time – going out on the dirt bike more and going to surf more, do more hanging out with my friends.

“I usually miss Halloween. I usually miss Thanksgiving and I usually miss Christmas. But I’m making a point this year to spend more time hanging out with my friends and family”

10 Seth Quintero’s record

2023: World Rally-Raid Championship winner – T3 class

2023: Dakar Rally – runner-up

2022: Dakar Rally – record 12 stage wins

2021 – Dakar Rally: Youngest ever stage winner

2021 Best in the Desert UTV Pro Class – winner

2020: Best in the Desert UTV Pro Class – runner-up

Overall championship winner

2019 MINT 400 – winner

2019: BITD Vegas-to-Reno – winner

2019: UTV World Championship - winner

2019: Parker 250 – winner

2019: Silver State 300 – winner

2019: BITD Vegas-To-Reno – runner up

2018: MINT 400 – runner up

2015: World Off-Road Championship Series (WORCS) Youth class – winner

2015: UTV World Championship (Youth class)– winner

2014: UTV World Championship (Youth class)– winner