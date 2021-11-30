"A Day in the A" with Shelley FKA DRAM

Shelley has come a long way since he caught Beyonce’s attention with

and inked a management deal with the Atlanta-based Love Renaissance (LVRN). Yet in Atlanta, where he is currently based, he’s just as likely to patronize humble takeout joints — the sort that fueled his career ascent to retro superstar status — as he is a posh hookah lounge. Ahead of November 30’s Red Bull SoundClash, where he faces off against Compton rapper

, we asked Shelley FKA DRAM about his go-to picks for wings, fried fish dinners, and a gym session to sweat all that out.