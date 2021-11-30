© Sydney Foster/Red Bull Content Pool
Music
"A Day in the A" with Shelley FKA DRAM
The “Cash Machine” singer shares his favorite spots in Atlanta to kick-off Red Bull SoundClash
Four years ago, on “Broccoli,” the seven-times-platinum single that earned him his first Grammy nomination, the Virginia artist formerly known as Big Baby DRAM marveled at how he’d developed a taste for “salmon on a bagel with the capers on a square plate.” His taste has since gotten even more refined: In this year’s sophomore album Shelley FKA DRAM, the rapper-turned-singer’s now-signature R&B, as exemplified in songs like “Cooking with Grease,” is sumptuous.
Shelley has come a long way since he caught Beyonce’s attention with a song he recorded on a $100 microphone (“Cha Cha”) and inked a management deal with the Atlanta-based Love Renaissance (LVRN). Yet in Atlanta, where he is currently based, he’s just as likely to patronize humble takeout joints — the sort that fueled his career ascent to retro superstar status — as he is a posh hookah lounge. Ahead of November 30’s Red Bull SoundClash, where he faces off against Compton rapper Westside Boogie, we asked Shelley FKA DRAM about his go-to picks for wings, fried fish dinners, and a gym session to sweat all that out.
01
Wings 101
Location: 2625 Piedmont Road Northeast, Atlanta
In the city of Atlanta’s never-ending debate over who serves the best wings, the list of contenders often includes places with hip-hop cred, from J.R. Crickets (as featured in Donald Glover’s Atlanta) to American Deli (where Lil Baby is a regular, and the actual inspiration behind Atlanta’s “lemon pepper wet”). Wings 101, boasting flavors like honey lemon pepper and honey garlic parm, doesn’t often get mentioned, though Shelley swears by it.
“This spot held me down since I first got to Atlanta,” Shelley says. “I don’t know if people know about it but it’s a real Buckhead treasure. It’s one of those restaurants that you don’t want to see in passing because it looks run down, but on the Doordash app it’s fire. The food is always hot, and the prices are fair. It reminds me of the takeout back in the DMV. The fried rice is also on par with the spots back home in the 757.”
02
Waikikie Hawaiian BBQ
Location: 2160 Briarcliff Road Northeast, Atlanta
Authentic Hawaiian food, from before poke bowl places became trendy, is hard to come by in Atlanta. Which explains why Waikikie Hawaiian BBQ has been in business for nearly 20 years, serving up reasonably priced plates. “This place is of them things. Really clutch,” he says. “The Loco Moco [two hamburger patties and two eggs served with gravy] and the Waikikie combo with BBQ beef and chicken are the best items on the menu. They also have a great macaroni salad under a bed of cabbage. The food is so consistent. You’re not going to get an order one time and think it’s less quality than the previous time.”
03
JJ Fish & Chicken
Locations: Multiple
This Chicago franchise — boasting catfish dinners and fried chicken wings with a secret seasoning patrons swear by — has nine Georgia locations. “There are a lot of fried fish and chicken spots out here but JJ’s Fish and Chicken is the one. That’s it,” Shelley says.
04
Pasha
Location: 631 Miami Circle Northeast
In reality, this Mediterranean restaurant, hookah bar and popular birthday spot opened just two years ago. But a major part of its appeal is in how it’s decorated like an elegant parlor from centuries ago, portraits of Jennifer Lopez and Angelina Jolie aside. “You would think it would be distracting with flavored tobacco in the air but it’s a great vibe,” Shelley says. “They also give you great portions. You might pay for a dish but eat it for two days. It’s a big room and vibe. If you got some money to spend, this is the spot. The music is pretty worldly and adds to the feel.”
05
Traffik Kitchen and Cocktails
Location: 1100 Crescent Avenue Northeast
Shelley has been spotted partying at this Midtown lounge before, and for good reason. “This is an LVRN staple owned by the big homie PK,” he says. “Every time we go there we’re taken care of good. It’s spacious but it can get packed, and the layout is nice. You never know what’s going to happen over there, but it’s always lowkey.”
06
A Ma Maniere
Location: 969 Marietta Street Northwest
A Ma Maniere is the luxury streetwear spot known for its Air Jordan collaborations, and where shoppers must book an in-store appointment. “This store gives you a feel that you walked into a boutique secretly sponsored by Foot Locker, and they have fantastic customer service,” Shelley says. “In Atlanta, they might be the only establishment that has a good selection that makes you feel like you’re in those high quality places. It gives the sense of an Opening Ceremony or a Dover Street Market.”
07
Closette
Location: 323 Walker Street
Closette is home to the OriginalFani brand, a mainstay presence in Atlanta’s still-gestating, long-underrated streetwear scene. OriginalFani’s signature logo by designer Khalfani “Fani” Davis — “my boy,” Shelley says — has been spotted on Billie Eilish, Future, Gunna, Metro Boomin and SZA.
Closette “is a very niche boutique that has a rare selection of local streetwear and recognizable street brands,” Shelley adds. “It’s well stocked with new merch from his line as well as other drop collaborations that fit the aesthetic. As far as innovation, him and his brand do a lot in that space.”
08
Team Fitness Athletics
Location: 3210 Roswell Road
Shelley started working out in earnest last year, and the progress reports on Instagram have shown promising results. His go-to spot, with its signature graffiti wall, was co-founded by Stone Mountain native, personal trainer and former University of Kentucky Wildcats starting receiver EJ Adams. “It’s a thriving gym and not too large in scale,” Shelley says. “The quality of training is great! Every time I come in there it’s a good thorough workout, and EJ and I kick it from time to time.”