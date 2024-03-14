Winning a World Cup was a dream, now Simon Andreassen is aiming for more

Success has always come easy to Denmark's Simon Andreassen . The Dane is a talented cyclist with achievements in cyclocross and most notably in cross-country mountain biking, the bike discipline that's now his main focus.

Andreassen was an outstanding junior talent in cyclocross and XCO, holding world championship titles for both. In cyclocross, he won the Junior Worlds in 2015 and in XCO was back-to-back Junior champion in 2014 and 2015. He also held the XCO European titles in those years. A step up to the Elite class in 2020 resulted in a dream debut with a UCI MTB World Cup win at the famed Czech venue Nové Město.

Simon Andreassen currently rides for Cannondale Factory Racing © Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

01 Andreassen's sporting journey

For Andreassen, his rise to the top has always been about having fun. He feels privileged that he can ride his mountain bike every day. It's something he finds enjoyable.

"I believe that I'm where I am today because my huge passion for biking started at a very young age and because I've always done it with a sense of fun. I would do it every day even if it wasn't my job. Of course, it’s hard work to train, but I feel grateful.”

Like most boys of his age Andreassen got into biking because cycling was encouraged by his father. When he was about seven he actually competed in a mountain bike race alongside his dad.

Andreassen is competitive and determined, but with a sense of perspective © Jean-Pierre Jacobs

By 2011, he was racing in junior events and winning. It was still fun to ride, but it was also time to take things slightly more seriously. Apart from mountain biking, Andreassen was also showing an aptitude for cyclocross and racing on the road. Mountain biking was always his first love however.

In his junior career, Andreassen won the Junior Cross-Country Mountain Bike World Championship in 2014 and 2015 and was also the Junior cyclocross world champion in 2015.

02 Success isn't always guaranteed

The wins in his junior years came quite easily, so when Andreassen started riding at U23 level, he assumed that he would keep winning. However, that turned out not to be the case and those years proved a challenge. Everything couldn't always be about having fun, so he struggled initially to find the right balance in his career.

“That period of my career was the toughest so far, because I found myself in a new situation where there were plenty of very good athletes competing.”

That's not to say Andreassen wasn't successful at U23 level. He has a World Cup win, which he claimed at Vallnord in 2017. He also scored two second and three third places at U23 World Cups.

Simon Andreassen puts the power down © Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

03 Nové Město 2020 memories

The 2020 season was when Andreassen raced Elites for the first time and, of course, took that outstanding rookie win at Nové Město. He has great memories of that win at the Czech venue, where he was the winner of the first race at the double round. In that race, Andreassen managed to get the better of France's Maxime Marotte on the final lap to win by a relatively comfortable margin.

He started from outside the first four rows when the race began, so it was a remarkable performance to win from that position.

2 min Simon Andreassen's reaction to his first UCI Cross-Country World Cup win Hear from Simon Andreassen following his first World Cup win at the 2020 Nové Mésto Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike Cross-Country World Cup.

04 The sweet spot

Andreassen believes there's a sweet spot between having fun, but being dedicated and serious about racing.

“It’s not that I have found some magical feeling. Everything is always an ongoing process, but I’m now fully aware of how I want to approach my career," he says.

2 min Simon Andreassen: In the Zone See MTB rider Simon Andreassen ride Rude Skov forest in Denmark in front of a stunning infrared backdrop.

He believes that the best athletes are the ones who are able to balance having fun and being dedicated. It’s not possible to only focus on one of the elements if you want to create good results.

"No doubt everyone in the world of cycling looked at me in my early career, but, of course, you have to keep winning if they are going to continue to keep looking at you. “I already showed [in 2020] that I belong amongst the best, so that kind of helps me not push myself too hard."

05 Interests outside professional cycling

One of Andreassen's big passions is coffee. And he's gone beyond trying to find the perfect cuppa for the humble drink. Along with two friends, Andreassen owns a coffee shop in Copenhagen, aptly named The Cranks & Coffee. His favorite coffee is an Americano, the less milk the better.

He's also partial to a tattoo or two. His favorite is a big eagle on his left side, below his ribs. He also has a crocodile on his arm and the number 13 on his stomach. He told Olympics.com that despite it being considered an unlucky number generally, for him it was his lucky number.

A lover of tattoos and Red Bull © Michele Mondini Andreassen is a big rap and hip hop fan © Karolina Krasinka / Red Bull Content Pool

06 New team, new motivations

The Dane switched teams in the 2021 season, moving from Specialized to Cannondale Factory Racing. For Andreassen it was important to prove himself to the world, but also to show his new team management that he belonged among the top performers. For one reason or another however it hasn't quite happened at Cannondale.

Non-selection for Tokyo 2021 must have been hard for an athlete who at 18 was the youngest-ever XCO competitor in Rio 2016.

Andreassen loves to have fun on the bike when the situation allows © Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

The 2022 season saw Andreassen battling injuries and illness, and he unable to produce the performance he wanted to. Despite this there was on bright spot when he managed to managed to take a bronze medal at Marathon World Championships on home soil in Denmark.

Though the past few years have been lead, his trade team, Cannondale Factory Racing, still have full confidence in the Danish powerhouse. The American team signed a new deal with he at the start of 2023 that sees him through to the Paris Games.