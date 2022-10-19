SJSU Blue out to defend their Red Bull Campus Clutch U.S. title

Like many of us during the interminable lockdowns of 2020, Brandon Wright was mired with a lot of downtime. He enrolled at San Jose State University — working on a degree in business — but all of his classes moved online as the pandemic made landfall, and Wright found himself living at home rather than commuting to campus. After the Zoom lectures were adjourned and the homework was done, Wright turned to a familiar balm: video games . More specifically, Valorant — grinding away at his inefficiencies and shooting up the ladder. They say Shakespeare wrote "King Lear" during the Black Plague, but Wright became an apex sharpshooter during the heat of Covid.

Brandon "Thigwrb" Wright © Long Nguyen

"I got to the highest rank, and I found out my school had an esports club," he says, who is currently finishing up his final year of university. "That was the first time I tried to play on a serious team. I dipped my finger in."

The year 2020 was a hallucinatory year for many people. Nobody can relate with that more than Wright, who stumbled into collegiate gaming while the world was very much still on pause. He didn't even meet his fellow San Jose Valorant compatriots until his squad officially qualified for the 2021 Red Bull Campus Clutch tournament , a global university student esports competition that brings up and coming VALORANT players together in one event. The global tournament gathers more than 50,000 students from 300 universities all around the world for a three-month-long showdown. Wright is one of the tournament's quintessential success stories; he was just another talented Valorant player without any hope of professional play before being recruited in 2020 into the SJSU esports arena. A year later, he and his then named team Bay Area Vandals had not only won the Red Bull Campus Clutch pacific northwest qualifier but they went on to take down the rest of the American teams and secure the U.S. title, granting them a trip to the world finals in Madrid, Spain.

Red Bull Campus Clutch NW Regional Qualifier in San Jose, CA © Miguel Ozuna

"The vast majority of the team met at a Korean BBQ restaurant after we made it to the Red Bull Campus Clutch finals. Everyone was obviously pretty happy. Everybody on the team has a strong personality, and everyone had the same energy they had online in person," says Wright. "That last round of the U.S. Finals, when we made it, was one of the biggest releases of my entire life."

In 2021 Wright and his teammates were in the midst of an epic run before competing in the 2021 Red Bull Campus Clutch tournament. The team had won several brackets against other college esports programs and every Grand Finals victory reinforced their belief that the roster possessed a special chemistry. Wright claims the Valorant solo queue is fairly cookie cutter; strategies rarely deviate, and the randomly assorted groups collaborate in the barest way possible. Competitive Valorant, on the other hand is a totally different animal. These players scrim together for hours on end; they understand everyone's strength and weakness; they quickly adapt to the latest round of patch notes that might cause subtle rifts in the metagame. Most importantly of all, Wright needed to be a leader for the first time in his gaming career, which was a responsibility he was never burdened with before esports took him by the hand.

Red Bull Campus Clutch NW Regional Qualifier in San Jose, CA © Miguel Ozuna

His team consists of himself, Seheon Ham, Christopher Cheng, Thienan Tran, Darion Contreras, and their coach Manny Sampayan Jr. "I don't do shot calling. When people are drawing up the round, I don't weigh in. That's not my thing," says Wright. What he can do, on the other hand, is "get his teammates into shape. Level with them." It's the delicate cocktail of roster captaincy. Wright needs to deduce tactics; he needs to call out counter-flanks in the middle of a match. But he also needs to be a source of confidence and reassurance for his fellow gunman around the map. "I think both are important," he explains. "I can be as confident as I need to be, but if I can't give you my strategic direction, there's only so much you can get from that."

Wright believes the teams taking part in this year's Red Bull Campus Clutch should keep that same axiom in mind: “This is a collegiate tournament, filled with amateurs, and it's unnecessary to put the same amount of pressure on yourselves as, say, Team Liquid does when they're walking into a showdown with a million dollars on the line,” he says. “There is a time and place to white-knuckle through the euphoric highs and brutal lows of esports; but at this age, and in this venue, that doesn't necessarily need to be the case.

"Don't put any pressure on yourself. A lot of people have esports scholarships now, and are scrimmaging everyday like a pro team would. A better team can lose to a worse one on any given day. So if you're prepared, and you don't overthink things, and you trust your team and have fun, you'll enjoy the ride."

SJSU Blue celebrates winning Red Bull Campus Clutch NW Regional Qualifier © Miguel Ozuna

There's also a good chance that once you come out on the other side, you'll have a newfound taste for competition. Solo queue simply doesn't offer the same flavor as an international contest. "Hopefully, you're playing with people that you like, and you're competing against people who love the game the same way you do, and are trying to go as far as they can to bring a trophy back to their schools," says Wright. "It's a great experience."

Wright will be leaving college soon, fully equipped to take on the professional world. He’s thought about joining Valorant's second tier of professional esports, but has put those interests on hold as Riot Games shakes up the format. One of the inevitable realities of collegiate sports — of all shapes and sizes — is that most of those involved never turn into full-time participants. It’s the same story in the more traditional collegiate sports - fewer than 2 percent of NCAA student-athletes go on to be professional athletes. Wright is crucially aware of the possibility that his Valorant career may have already peaked with that 2021 Red Bull Campus Clutch U.S. title and the ensuing dream journey to Madrid to compete on the world stage.

SJSU Blue with the trophy at Red Bull Campus Clutch NW Regional Qualifier © Miguel Ozuna

"That moment when I touched down in Spain was truly eye-opening. It was like, if I don't get to where I want to go with my professional esports career, this is unmatched. Even some professional players don't get to play internationally," he states. "So having that opportunity, as a collegiate player, is something I have to be grateful for. A college kid, representing their country, by playing Valorant. It doesn't get better than that."

While 2021 was a satisfying experience, Wright and his teammates are searching for another shot at glory. Wright’s SJSU Blue team is back competing in the 2022 Red Bull Campus Clutch tournament which started in August and goes through December. SJSU Blue won their regional qualifier in October earning a trip to the U.S. Finals on November 19 and 20 in Dallas, Texas. If they manage to defend their U.S. title they will earn another shot at the mountaintop, this time at the Red Bull Campus Clutch World Final in São Paulo, Brazil in December. Enjoying the ride indeed.