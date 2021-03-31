Get an Inside Look at Red Bull Skate Nash Stages

Last week, Red Bull partnered with Exit/In and the

to transform the club into a pop-up skate park for a series of private, socially distanced skate sessions with proceeds supporting independent music venues. The initiative

at the Knockdown Center before continuing on to Nashville. Exit/In is a small Nashville venue with 50 years of history; its stage often hosted bands before they were ready to play larger arenas and has seen performances by the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Etta James, Johnny Cash, Cage the Elephant and more. The owner, Chris Cobb, is also the president of MVAN, an organization created to make sure Nashville’s independent music venues don’t shut their doors permanently because of coronavirus closures.