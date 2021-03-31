Get an Inside Look at Red Bull Skate Nash Stages
© Robby Klein
Red Bull Skate Nash stages transforms iconic Exit/In into skate park in support of Nashville independent music venues.
Published on
Nashville, Tennessee, has long been called Music City, and for good reason. The city has birthed country music stars for decades, and downtown’s Broadway Street is full of historic bars and music venues. The distinct glow of neon lights, the sound of live music echoing from one famed bar to the next and the anticipation of a guest performance from a country star have become staples in Nashville. However, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Music City has been quiet—making support of local indie music venues all the more important.
Last week, Red Bull partnered with Exit/In and the Music Venue Alliance Nashville to transform the club into a pop-up skate park for a series of private, socially distanced skate sessions with proceeds supporting independent music venues. The initiative made its debut in New York at the Knockdown Center before continuing on to Nashville. Exit/In is a small Nashville venue with 50 years of history; its stage often hosted bands before they were ready to play larger arenas and has seen performances by the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Etta James, Johnny Cash, Cage the Elephant and more. The owner, Chris Cobb, is also the president of MVAN, an organization created to make sure Nashville’s independent music venues don’t shut their doors permanently because of coronavirus closures.
Nine sessions were scheduled between March 25 and 27, including an all-women’s crewfrom Nashville, Sixth Ave Skatepark, Nightmare Skateboards and an Old Hats session of skaters aged 45 and up. Red Bull skateboarder Jake Wooten is from a Nashville suburb. Jake returned home for the first time since going pro. After seeing the build-out firsthand, he called the partnership the “Thanksgiving of skating.” He says he’s grateful to give back to his hometown, and that Tennessee is still his favorite place on earth.
Wooten also says skateboarders and other pro athletes are used to traveling, competing and touring, so he feels a lot of sympathy for out-of-work musicians. He views Red Bull’s Skate Nash Stages as a way for the skate and musical communities to help each other out.
“It’s amazing to give back to the community that’s given me everything,” says Wooten, who delivered mobile skate parks to Nashville homes in 2020. “Venues have really struggled... We can band together.”
The Exit/In build, which featured several half pipes and both indoor and outdoor pop-up parks with pieces that traveled from a previous event in New York City, was unique because the park had to be built right into the stage to accommodate DJ performances by Rod Youree, KDSML, Case Bloom and more.
Nashville’s own The Cadillac Three filmed a music video for their single “Bridges” at the indoor park Thursday, March 25. The Southern rock group features Jaren Johnston on lead vocals and guitar, Kelby Ray on lap steel guitar, bass and vocals and Neil Mason on drums and vocals. The band released their last album, “Tabasco & Sweet Tea” (Big Machine Records) in 2020. The new “Bridges” video featured skaters like Wooten dropping into the half pipe behind them, right on the Exit/In stage.
“Anything new these days,” said TC3 lead vocalist Jaren Johnston. “I grew up skateboarding, so I thought it was a really cool thing to be a part of and Exit/In is our favorite place.” Fans can check out the video for “Bridges” coming in early April.
When Exit/In Owner, Chris Cobb was approached about the project, his first reaction was enthusiasm, but then he wondered how his venue could possibly be turned into a skate park. The build team made it happen, and Cobb says event proceeds will make a rent payment. Exit/In’s property is up for sale, and in February, Cobb partnered with a local real estate investment firm to try and purchase it. But that’s a long-term goal and will take a lot more work and community support. Cobb says Exit/In will host parking-lot concerts in May, and a coffee-table book commemorating the venue’s 50th anniversary will be available soon.
“Independent music venues are the soul of our city,” Cobb says. “We’re feeling like we're going to get through, but we've got a long way to go.”
Visit mvan.org to donate and support Nashville’s independent music venues.