Red Bull Skate OAK Stages Ushers in The Return of Oakland’s Fox Theater

Oakland’s 93-year-old Fox Theater, on Telegraph Avenue, is an architecturally gorgeous former movie house. In the past decade alone, the 2,800 person venue has been the grounds for shows from stars like Kendrick Lamar and New Order to Bay Area artists like Kehlani and Tune-Yards. Since undergoing a renovation in 2009 that preserved its ornate decor, it has also been the cultural touchstone of Uptown Oakland’s revival and fostered the gathering of Oakland’s diverse community in the neighborhood. But nobody has walked through the doors under the iconic marquee since March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic caused venues around the country to go dark and the Fox had to board up its windows.

But that all changed on the weekend of August 7, 2021, as Red Bull and Another Planet Entertainment reopened the historic venue for the first time in more than a year for Red Bull Skate Oak Stages, an all-day skate jam and block party that showcased a new side to The Fox.The weekend-long party also featured a benefit art show in partnership with Oakland’s Good Mother Gallery on Friday, August 6, that drove proceeds for Black Girls Skate , a non-profit dedicated to growing equity in the skate community.

“We literally just took down the plywood we had up for over a year,” Fox Theater General Manager Tony Leong says on a phone call. “It’s symbolic for the neighborhood really, and this is a nice soft opening for us because a majority of [the event] is outdoors. So, to be able to have the Fox as the canvas for everything with support from Red Bull who are essentially saying, ‘Save our stages and let’s get back to music,’ is a big neighborhood drive. The Fox is meant to be shared.”

With the pop-up skatepark in place for the Telegraph Avenue block party, Bay Area DJs put down beats while over 50 local skaters representing Oakland shops like MacArthur and 510 Skate Shops—who’ve all managed to make it through the pandemic—put on their own show. The street-facing Telegraph Room and The Den at the Fox played host to a VIP area with Red Bull cocktails. All in all, it illustrated the convergence of music, art and skate culture and the unique way that it is all synonymous in Oakland.

“Music has been a part of the Oakland fabric forever,” says Daghe, a born-and-raised Oakland DJ who performed at the event. “And we got some dope-ass skaters in the Bay Area and some legendary skate spots. So to be able to put it together in one event with Red Bull at the Fox?! I’ve seen all of my friends do shows here. I used to catch the 88 bus right outside to go to school in North Oakland. It means a lot to be a part of the re-opening and one of the first DJs to be back in that space, DJing for the skaters that I see daily.”

“Music drives the whole thing,” says Demarcus James, a Bay Area-based pro skater who went to Berkeley High and represented MacArthur Skate Shop at Skate OAK Stages. “Good music, good people and good skating is everything in perfect harmony for me. I’m sure it’s a dream come true for everyone involved in this. Especially in this area, because it’s historic.”

But it wasn’t just skateboarders who sessioned the skate park at Skate OAK Stages. Much like skateboarding, roller skating has also been booming during the pandemic’s lean towards outdoor activities. An influx of talented riders has taken shape in the sport and along with Red Bull Athlete Loren Mutch , Oakland’s Daniela Osorio is one of the roller skaters who showcased their style on the ramps and funboxes of the park in the morning session.

Osorio typically skates at Town Park and De Fremery Park, but often travels out to Fremont or Emeryville to skate at new spots. Art collective Le Vanguard brought her in to skate and help organize the roller skating portion of Skate OAK Stages and she relished the opportunity to be a part of this at the Fox, a venue where she’s seen acts like Tegan and Sara, Crystal Castles and Florence + The Machine play shows in the past.

“Roller skating is still pretty new, even though it’s gotten a lot of coverage during quarantine, so it’s cool to see how much more visible it is now,” Osorio says. “When I started five years ago, there weren’t many roller skaters in the Bay and representation was lacking, especially being a brown woman. So it’s cool to see me and people that look like me here.”

Skate OAK Stages, too, is not just a one and done function. All of the custom-built skate features from the event will be donated to local skate parks in Oakland and, as mentioned, the art show benefited Black Girls Skate. More than donations, however, the biggest thing that Red Bull Skate OAK Stages signified was, the sense of community returning to Oakland and the Fox Theater that is being ushered back in.

“Everything is diverse in Oakland,” says Drake Johnson, a skater and featured photographer in the art show. “I know that wherever I go, there’s going to be a bunch of different types of art, different people and a loving community….It’s different from anywhere I’ve ever been for skating and that’s why I like it here. Everyone’s together.”