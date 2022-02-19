Welcome to the Shop Keepers Union!

Skateboarding
A look at skateboarding’s newest holiday, Skate Shop Day, and its role in supporting small business in the skate industry.
Skate Shops have always been the hub of their city’s skateboarding community. These shops are the cultural clubhouses and the glue that binds local skate scenes together. The ripple effect of Skate Shops can be felt from one town to the next as information is exchanged and skateboarders join forces in pursuit of new spots, fundraising and planning for their public parks, DIY builds and lit/covered/heated spots for those long winter months. The shop is the place where seeds are planted, nurtured and grown to fruition.
Chris Nieratko and his partner, Scotty Coats connected to bring to life the first ever Skate Shop Day on February 19th, 2020. Their goal was to get skaters into shops by giving their cherished locals something to rally around and engage Skate Shops all across the world to celebrate their scenes. February is historically a tough month for retail, and Skate Shops are not immune to this fact. By shining a light on the importance of the Skate Shop and its influence, that show of support can revitalize the scene and can give these slow moths heading into Spring some much needed stoke. SSD also aspires to welcome new skaters into the fabrics of these communities.
Steady Pushing - Episode 1
Curious to see what skateshops do to support their local community? Check out the first episode of TJ Rogers’s series, "Steady Pushing" to get a glimpse of Birling Skateshop’s dedication to make skateboarding accessible to the locals of Ottowa, Canada.
Skate shop day will celebrate its third year this February 19th, although Nieratko and Coats have plans to amplify their message 12 months out of the year and promote skateboarding and scene building on a whole new level!
This year Skate Shop Day is partnered with Super Skate Posse. SSD & its 2022 partners plan to celebrate the good work that shops do by teaming up for one community giveback per month beginning with Six Ave Nashville on SSD. The goal of SuperSkatePosse is to knock down the cost barrier of entry to the mental health benefits of skateboarding for kids in underserved areas. Each month a team of skaters will visit a select shop to give out 100 skateboards/helmets/skate shoes & provide skate lessons in support of the programs the shop & local nonprofit organizations already have in place.
New for ‘22, Skate Shop Day is now truly global thanks to Deluxe Distribution and there are over 300 Skate Shops participating Worldwide. Russell Athletic worked with Brian Serber at Ignition Skateshop in Pennsylvania to produce the Franics' artwork on the SUPPORT t-shirts and Crewnecks. Skate Shop Day would also like to applaud Sasha Barr for being there from the beginning as the SDD Artist, and a huge thanks to Todd Francis for creating over 250 custom SSD graphics for participating shops for 2022. These returning partners @realskateboards @spitfirewheels @nbnumeric @russellathletic @emerica & @igloocoolers as well as new partners @esskateboarding & @lakailtd have stepped up to produce limited edition SSD capsules available ONLY at Skate Shops!
