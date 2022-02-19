Welcome to the Shop Keepers Union!

Chris Nieratko and his partner, Scotty Coats connected to bring to life the first ever

on February 19th, 2020. Their goal was to get skaters into shops by giving their cherished locals something to rally around and engage Skate Shops all across the world to celebrate their scenes. February is historically a tough month for retail, and Skate Shops are not immune to this fact. By shining a light on the importance of the Skate Shop and its influence, that show of support can revitalize the scene and can give these slow moths heading into Spring some much needed stoke. SSD also aspires to welcome new skaters into the fabrics of these communities.