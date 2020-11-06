Skatepark etiquette guide

. We all know the dreaded scooter kids, the nosey skate moms, the 40 ounce sitters and park hyjinx, but the local unsuspecting of etiquette is just as problematic. While there are a ton of factors that go into fostering a healthy skatepark community, there’s even more to be said about the natural dynamics within a public space built by city funding where anyone can go at any time. In most skateparks, skateboarders have become their own skatepark police force [sic] with their own set of governing rules. Rules that to the outsider can be ambiguous and difficult to gauge.

Understanding ‘Local’s Only’ Culture

Skatepark culture is one of the most interesting aspects of skateboarding. No two skateparks are exactly the same and yet, they all share certain characteristics representative of skateboarding as a whole. While it can be difficult to recognize these aspects of culture right away, you should be excited at the prospect of joining them as the bonds between local skaters are some of the most personable and supportive forces of any community.

To understand locals only culture, it really begins with one thing: respect. Local skateboarders spend a tremendous amount of time at their local park, while every day outsiders, skateboarders, parents, kids and bystanders waltz into their home potentially jeopardizing their space and daily life. Each person who enters their domain is a potential friend or foe with the deciding factors beginning with the neutral respect you would expect of anyone entering the home of another. This does not mean locals will be naturally apprehensive to you coming into the park, even if it feels that way at first. The perceived animosity is really about locals being protective of their space and their ability to skate without worry. Just show that you are not a threat, that you are a skateboarder here to skate and be respectful while enjoying what the park has to offer. Like attracts like, so a friendly demeanor goes a long way in this respect.

Recognizing the “lines”

, drop in culture is pretty self explanatory. It’s kind of like using a payphone back in the day; there’s a line and nobody should take too long or make a series of calls in a row. The rest of the park is a bit harder since skateboarding is literally fluid and reactionary by nature. But you can see when certain skaters are directing their attention on a particular obstacle. They ‘pick’ an obstacle, set up their starting point and try over and over again operating the same space. They are trying to learn a new trick, whereas other skaters will have their ‘lines’ of hitting the shoot-out ledge then popping over the pyramid before hitting a back disaster on the quarter. You’re just going to have to sit back and observe the lines of flow so you decrease your chances of getting in someone’s way. Eventually, you’ll be the one enjoying the lines and flow of the park. It’s really one of the best feelings in the world to string together a series of tricks you know you can land again and again.

General mindfulness is always a good idea, but when you’re at a skatepark where speedy collisions can lead to serious injury or something as simple as placing a backpack in the wrong spot can literally spell disaster for everyone involved; recognizing the lines is a skill every skater needs to develop as soon as possible. With kids generally being oblivious to skatepark flow or local skaters who already know the lines, skating the park can feel like you’re playing frogger or dodgeball the way boards, people and scooter kids orbit the obstacles. Nonetheless, you will need to recognize the lines of obstacles, beginning where the other skaters are lined up to take turns hitting them. For

Fan the Flames of Stoke!

and all the homies congratulating you with stoke. A new trick can take days, weeks, even years to land and a skatepark is the training facility where new tricks happen. A great way to show proper etiquette is to always fan the flames of stoke. Someone lands a trick? Smack your board on the ground or yell out the skater patented, Yeeeeewwww! You never know how long it took them but we do know how great it feels to skate. Even if you’re new to skating and are not sure what they did, don’t be afraid to let someone know you admire their skating or the way they customized their board. Certainly, don’t be afraid if someone returns the favor, even if you feel like you don’t deserve it. Also, getting close to a trick is just as important as landing it. Be encouraging and say, “you got that brother, next try for sure.” This goes for people of all ages as well. Be the person at the skatepark you wish you had growing up or first starting out. Encourage the youth, respect the newcomers, celebrate the older homies and always keep in perspective what a skatepark is all about. It’s a place where human beings meet to develop and share their passion for skateboarding. It’s a training ground of intense emotions and physical excretion where literally blood and sweat are poured into day after day. Whenever and wherever we as skateboarders have a chance to fan the flames of stoke for skateboarding; we celebrate what we love most, and that’s a beautiful thing.

Kindness Goes a Long Way